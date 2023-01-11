ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Police: Suspect killed and deputy wounded in shootout

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — A homicide suspect was fatally shot and a sheriff’s deputy was critically wounded Wednesday in an exchange of gunfire at an intersection in Virginia, officials said.

Members of a U.S. Marshals Task Force attempting to serve an arrest warrant were following the suspect, when he stopped his vehicle at the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said at a news conference. The suspect got out and immediately started firing at task force members, who returned fire, he said.

Both the suspect and a member of the task force were struck multiple times, Talbot said. Both were taken to a hospital, where the suspect was pronounced dead, he said.

Investigator Scott Chambers, who was shot twice, was in critical condition and in surgery on Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan said.

Talbot declined to identify the suspect or say which homicide case he was wanted in.

The Hampton police department’s major crimes unit will investigate the shooting, Hampton police spokesperson Sgt. Ashley Jenrette said. Jenrette didn’t know whether any members of the task force had body-worn cameras, how many members fired their weapons or the races of the people involved.

Ron Shawver
3d ago

".....or the races involved." lol Unbelievable that's even a talking point. Doesn't matter what race. He was a moron for getting out of his car and shooting at several officers.

Larry Baer
2d ago

you really have to be stupid to fire at a law enforcement officer who is there to protect and serve the community.. so if the criminal is shot and dies all I can say... it sucks to be you.. always listen to the police officer or sheriff who is trying to help you.. when you see a police officer or sheriff deputy say hi and thank them for their service.. I would hope more people would do that and always show respect to them..

Teresa Pfaffle
3d ago

another crack pot the world is rid of.hopefully deputy get well soon and back protecting society from these waste of skin so called human being.

