U.S. ending arrival Ebola screening for travelers from Uganda

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Wednesday it has lifted restrictions imposed in October that redirected U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola.

The Department of Homeland Security said as of late November there have been no new confirmed Ebola disease cases reported in Uganda and two 21-day incubation periods have passed and the restrictions were no longer necessary.

