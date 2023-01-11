ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

U.S. ending arrival Ebola screening for travelers from Uganda

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fviqm_0kBUNcaN00

WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Wednesday it has lifted restrictions imposed in October that redirected U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola.

The Department of Homeland Security said as of late November there have been no new confirmed Ebola disease cases reported in Uganda and two 21-day incubation periods have passed and the restrictions were no longer necessary.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

U.S. grants temporary protected status to thousands of Somali immigrants

Washington — The U.S. on Thursday made more than 2,000 Somali immigrants eligible for work permits and deportation deferrals under a humanitarian program President Biden has used to extend temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants from countries beset by war, violence and other crises. Homeland Security...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Ukrainians Strike Back in Soledar Against Infamous Wagner Group Forcing Retreat

Russian mercenaries took great losses on January 12 after the Ukranian Boarder Guard “side by side with the Ukrainian Defense Forces” engaged in a massive resistance in Soledar, Donetsk, as they aim to “[deter] enemy attacks in the Bakhmut sector”, a nearby at-risk town. The name...
msn.com

A Chinese official said 'Putin is crazy' but Beijing may be trying to have it both ways by distancing itself from the Ukraine war while still supporting Russia financially

While much of the world condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and instituted crippling sanctions on the country, China has helped bankroll the Kremlin's war effort. This week, after several unnamed Chinese officials ripped into Putin in comments made to The Financial Times, some suggested that another of...
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
straightarrownews.com

US sending Vampires to Ukraine to counter Russia’s drones

The United States is sending Vampires to Ukraine. No, these aren’t the sparkly kind from some teenage literary saga. These Vampires are straight up killers. The Vehicle-Agnostic Modular Palletized ISR Rocket Equipment system is a portable weapons kit. It can be installed on most any vehicle with a cargo bed or a flat surface. The fangs on this Vampire are four laser-guided rockets that can take a bite out of targets on the ground or in the air.
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
straightarrownews.com

FBI raids suspected Chinese police outpost in New York City

The Chinese government operates around 100 secret police outposts in other countries around the world. We now know last fall, the FBI raided one of those outposts in New York City. According to reporting from the New York Times, the FBI raided a third floor office in a six-story building...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Israel is ready to strike Iran’s nuclear program if necessary — America must prepare to work with it

Perhaps for the first time, an Israeli government is unified in its determination to prevent a nuclear Iran at all costs, presenting a truly credible military threat. The last time there might have been a credible US military threat against Iran’s nuclear program was in 2003, when Iran paused elements of its nuclear program fearing America would attack after invading Iraq. The last time there was a credible Israeli military threat against Iran’s nuclear facilities was probably in 2012, when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened and considered striking. But he held off as the Obama administration publicly undermined the threat, there was...
Benzinga

Putin's Official Pushes For Ukraine Negotiations — But Asks To Keep Annexed Regions On The Table

A Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat pushed for negotiations with Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's war with his neighboring country appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Alexei Polishchuk, the director of the second department of the CIS countries, said the parties must consider Russia's recently annexed territories of Ukraine in the event of a possible resumption of negotiations with Kyiv.
msn.com

Russia announces UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine

Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polianski announced Wednesday that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine next week following a request from Moscow. "I will not elaborate on what will happen in the Security Council -- at our suggestion -- on Ukraine early next...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Sends Offensive Weaponry to Ukraine

Reports of a recent shift from more defensive to more offensive weapon systems shipped from the U.S. to Ukraine come amid an ongoing debate in Washington, D.C. between those advocating for further spending on Ukraine’s military capabilities and others wanting greater oversight over the use of taxpayer dollars. On...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Reuters

680K+
Followers
373K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy