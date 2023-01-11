Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Blighted properties continue to come down in Cambria County. The Redevelopment Authority has completed two of its five planned demolitions. So far, a structure in Franklin and Gallitzin Borough have been torn down, with demolitions in Nanty Glo, Ferndale and East Conemaugh still to come.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO