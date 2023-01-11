ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Cambria Co. continues plan to remove blighted properties

Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Blighted properties continue to come down in Cambria County. The Redevelopment Authority has completed two of its five planned demolitions. So far, a structure in Franklin and Gallitzin Borough have been torn down, with demolitions in Nanty Glo, Ferndale and East Conemaugh still to come.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Fire company president: Houtzdale Fire Co. will respond to emergencies

According to a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Houtzdale Fire Company wanted to extend their contract with Decatur Township. However, Decatur Township decided to sign a three-year contract with Columbia Volunteer Fire Company instead, sparking a social media dispute. The original post also alluded to the possibility...
HOUTZDALE, PA
CamTran participates in National Human Trafficking Awareness event

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — CamTran and its employees showed their support for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday. All employees of the company were encouraged to wear blue, and the event was promoted across social media using the hashtag "wear blue day." Officials say they embraced the event,...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Everett Borough fire damages apartment building, displaces residents

A devastating fire burned through an apartment building on the 20th block of 3rd Street in Everett Borough Friday evening. Multiple crews were on site, but no injuries were reported. Everett Fire Company’s fire chief, Thomas J. Stone told us in a statement that fire companies from Everett, Bedford, Breezewood,...
EVERETT, PA

