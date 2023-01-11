Read full article on original website
Related
WJAC TV
Cambria Co. continues plan to remove blighted properties
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Blighted properties continue to come down in Cambria County. The Redevelopment Authority has completed two of its five planned demolitions. So far, a structure in Franklin and Gallitzin Borough have been torn down, with demolitions in Nanty Glo, Ferndale and East Conemaugh still to come.
WJAC TV
Fire company president: Houtzdale Fire Co. will respond to emergencies
According to a Facebook post that has since been taken down, Houtzdale Fire Company wanted to extend their contract with Decatur Township. However, Decatur Township decided to sign a three-year contract with Columbia Volunteer Fire Company instead, sparking a social media dispute. The original post also alluded to the possibility...
WJAC TV
CamTran participates in National Human Trafficking Awareness event
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — CamTran and its employees showed their support for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday. All employees of the company were encouraged to wear blue, and the event was promoted across social media using the hashtag "wear blue day." Officials say they embraced the event,...
WJAC TV
Everett Borough fire damages apartment building, displaces residents
A devastating fire burned through an apartment building on the 20th block of 3rd Street in Everett Borough Friday evening. Multiple crews were on site, but no injuries were reported. Everett Fire Company’s fire chief, Thomas J. Stone told us in a statement that fire companies from Everett, Bedford, Breezewood,...
WJAC TV
'You'll pay with your life': Orbisonia man accused of stalking, threatening women: PSP
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. — A Huntingdon County man is facing numerous charges after stalking and threatening a woman last March, state police say. According to criminal complaints, Frank Moser, 49, violated a PFA against him by making repeated calls to her and leaving threatening voicemails. State police say that,...
Comments / 0