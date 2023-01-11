Read full article on original website
Among the things President Joe Biden achieved over the course of 2022 was the relaunch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative he first introduced in 2016. As the White House press release explained, the administration's long-term goal is to reduce the death rate from cancer by 50% by the year 2047. The cause is equally embraced by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. In 1993, four friends of hers were diagnosed with breast cancer, which spurred her to become active in cancer education. On December 15, the first lady posted a short video to Instagram showing highlights from a Cancer Moonshot event featuring the spouses of African leaders. There, she announced that the U.S. government and partners would be donating $300 million to initiatives working on new ways to treat, prevent, and diagnose the disease. "Cancer touches us all," she wrote.
First lady Jill Biden recovering after doctors remove multiple cancerous lesions
First lady Jill Biden is recovering in good spirits after doctors removed multiple cancerous lesions during a scheduled Mohs surgery at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Wednesday.
Jill Biden has skin cancer removed from face and chest, doctor says
Surgeons at Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre removed two skin cancer lesions from first lady Jill Biden’s face and chest, Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor said on Wednesday.In a memorandum to Dr Biden’s press secretary released by the White House, Dr O’Connor said the first lady initially underwent a “scheduled outpatient procedure, commonly known as Mohs surgery, to remove and examine a small lesion above her right eye”.He said the procedure “confirmed” that the facial lesion removed was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer, and also noted that doctors removed a second lesion...
U.S. first lady had all cancerous tissue removed after surgery - White House
WASHINGTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Jill Biden had all cancerous tissue removed after spending hours at a military hospital on Wednesday for outpatient surgery, the White House said.
Doctor says surgery that first lady Jill Biden will have is common in Utah
Why is skin cancer common in Utah? When was mohs surgery invented? What does mohs surgery do?
