ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs4local.com

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man with warrants accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint

CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with outstanding warrants was arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Clint. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Celum Road on Wednesday. Officials said the deputy recognized the vehicle's driver as 28-year-old Raul Rangel, who officials...
CLINT, TX
cbs4local.com

Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect granted bond

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
cbs4local.com

Motorcycle crash on Redd Road and Resler Drive sends 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Redd Road and Resler Drive Saturday afternoon, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The crash happened around 1:41 p.m. according to EPFD. No further information is available...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Border Patrol agents disrupt 49 human smuggling schemes involving 277 migrants in 5 days

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted 49 human smuggling schemes and discovered 277 smuggled migrants since Monday. Ysleta Border Patrol agents assigned to the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 62/180 found seven migrants from Mexico who admitted to not having proper immigration documentation to be legally present in the United States, according to Border Patrol.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Deadline looms for federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Patrick Crusius

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The community will learn by next week if the accused El Paso Walmart shooter will face the death penalty for the 2019 massacre. A representative for the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas told CBS4 it has until Tuesday to file its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patrick Crusius.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Anthony, Texas mom claims autistic son was left outside during school lockdown

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Anthony, Texas mom is demanding answers after she claims the Anthony Independent School District left her autistic 9-year-old son outside during a lockdown at Anthony Elementary School. Valerie Ramirez said the incident happened on Jan. 5. They were neglectful and they were careless,"...
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

Fire reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person taken to hospital after rollover on I-10 at Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-10 east at Zaragoza Friday night, police said. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Lee Trevino. Mission Valley patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story, check back for...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy