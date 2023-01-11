Read full article on original website
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
Police release information on crash that killed 1 male in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, new information has been released on a motorcycle crash that killed one man in Northeast El Paso Friday night. The male driver of the motorcycle, whose name is not being released at the moment, was driving on...
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Border Highway West and Midway morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Border Highway West and Midway Saturday morning, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. Another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said authorities. Police with the Special...
2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for evading arrest in far east El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for evading arrest after a traffic stop in far east El Paso County. The incident happened on Wednesday when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle...
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
Man with warrants accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with outstanding warrants was arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Clint. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Celum Road on Wednesday. Officials said the deputy recognized the vehicle's driver as 28-year-old Raul Rangel, who officials...
Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect granted bond
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
Motorcycle crash on Redd Road and Resler Drive sends 1 to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Redd Road and Resler Drive Saturday afternoon, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The crash happened around 1:41 p.m. according to EPFD. No further information is available...
Motorcycle crash on Transmountain sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a motorcycle on Loop 375 and Transmountain sent two people to the hospital, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Both individuals who were riding the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, according to authorities. The crash happened at 1...
Border Patrol agents disrupt 49 human smuggling schemes involving 277 migrants in 5 days
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents disrupted 49 human smuggling schemes and discovered 277 smuggled migrants since Monday. Ysleta Border Patrol agents assigned to the checkpoint on U.S. Highway 62/180 found seven migrants from Mexico who admitted to not having proper immigration documentation to be legally present in the United States, according to Border Patrol.
Deadline looms for federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Patrick Crusius
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The community will learn by next week if the accused El Paso Walmart shooter will face the death penalty for the 2019 massacre. A representative for the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas told CBS4 it has until Tuesday to file its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patrick Crusius.
Anthony, Texas mom claims autistic son was left outside during school lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Anthony, Texas mom is demanding answers after she claims the Anthony Independent School District left her autistic 9-year-old son outside during a lockdown at Anthony Elementary School. Valerie Ramirez said the incident happened on Jan. 5. They were neglectful and they were careless,"...
Fire reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
Corazon Historia Y Raices tours south central El Paso historic African American sites
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Corazon Historia Y Raices took the public on a historic tour of south central El Paso's African American sites of memory Saturday morning with Dr. David Dorado Romo. The event is hosted by Corazon Historia Y Raices which is part of the El...
El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
1 person taken to hospital after rollover on I-10 at Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-10 east at Zaragoza Friday night, police said. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Lee Trevino. Mission Valley patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story, check back for...
Fire breaks out at 2-story apartment building near Missouri Ave. in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Downtown El Paso. A spokesperson for the department said it may have started in a dumpster. The fire broke out on West Missouri Avenue, near Southwest University Park around...
