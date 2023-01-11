EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The community will learn by next week if the accused El Paso Walmart shooter will face the death penalty for the 2019 massacre. A representative for the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas told CBS4 it has until Tuesday to file its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patrick Crusius.

