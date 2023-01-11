ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
boldsky.com

Crow Symbolism: Know About Spiritual Meanings Attached To This Bird

A great many of us believe in omens and their implications on human life. During shraddha ceremonies, the pinda made of rice balls is offered to the crows at the end. Crows come in during that time, call their brethren, and consume it. This is supposed to please the departed soul as crows are supposed to personify the dead people on that day.

