Sheridan Media
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
WATCH: Massive Elk Migration in Dayton, Wyoming
One of the many reasons people chose to live in Wyoming is the beauty of nature. Whether it's the view of the mountains or enjoying the wildlife (from a safe distance), there's an obvious reason we call it "Wonderful Wyoming". Viral video sharing YouTube channel, ViralHog, recently shared a video...
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Casper-based radiologist expands Gillette practice
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After getting to know the Gillette community, Casper-based diagnostic radiologist Dr. Joseph McGinley is increasing his office hours fivefold in Gillette. For the past few years, McGinley’s office, at 407 S Medical Arts Court, Suite E2, has been open on Wednesdays. It will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 11.
Sheridan Media
Land Use Resolutions Presented to City Council
Two resolutions pertaining to land use in the City of Sheridan were presented to the Sheridan City Council at their most recent study session. City Community Development Director Wade Sanner says the first resolution pertains to an alleyway vacation. The second resolution Sanner addressed is for the Ali Minor Subdivision,...
Sheridan Media
Gateway Park bridge and pathway is open
Gateway Park has a new bridge open for visitors. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger announced that the new bridge is ready to receive recreationalists and trail trekkers during an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program. Back in April of 2022, Sheridan City Council, by a vote of 6 to...
Sheridan Media
WY Highway Patrol Promotes Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign In Sheridan
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is spreading awareness of a growing crime in which truck drivers, among many others, could be targets of the perpetrators. This past Friday (January 13th), the Patrol was promoting the Truckers Against Trafficking Campaign in the Sheridan area. Troopers along with members of Uprising, passed out...
oilcity.news
WYDOT: Interstate 25 among roads in Casper area closed due to winter conditions early Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 between Casper and Buffalo is closed early Friday due to winter conditions, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Other major highways around the Casper area that are also closed as of 6:30 a.m. include US 26 to Shoshoni, US 87 between Chugwater and Buffalo, and US 220 between Casper and Muddy Gap.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Mayor: WYDOT has been a great partner
During an appearance on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Mayor of Sheridan, Rich Bridger, told listeners the communication between the City and the Wyoming Department of Transportation throughout the planning process of the upcoming Main Street project has been more than satisfactory. According to the City, the scope of...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan County Commissioners Approve Quarry Southwest of Sheridan
A Sheridan County resident has been given permission to quarry part of his own land. At last week’s Sheridan County Commissioners Meeting, commissioners approved a permit for William Cameron Forbes and Mullinax Incorporated to operate a gravel and sand quarry on Forbes’ property off of Big Goose Road, and northwest of the Sheridan County Airport.
Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
Sheridan Media
City Council to Consider ARPA Grant Resolutions and General Fund Surplus Designation
Four resolutions pertaining to ARPA grants will be considered by the Sheridan City Council at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night. Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger. Designating $1.399 million of FY22 General Fund surplus as cash reserves will also be an item of consideration for the City Council. The Sheridan...
Sheridan Media
Studies Are Underway To Remove Portions Of Concrete Chute Along Little Goose Creek
A waterway just north of downtown Sheridan was changed many years ago to prevent one problem, and it could be partially changed back to deal with some other problems. Currently, a 50-foot wide by 10- to 13-foot-high and 1,700 linear foot concrete chute is what allows the water in the Little Goose Creek to flow.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Homicide Victims Identified
The two people whose bodies were found deceased earlier this month, have been identified, but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined. Sheridan County Coroner Dr. Robert Byrd says the bodies of 39-year old Erin Johnson and her son, 13-year old Owen Lawson were found by Sheridan Police Officers just before 7pm on Friday, January 6th, at their home at 1511 Mydland Road lot #138.
county17.com
Man charged with exploiting 87-year-old woman for more than $130K ￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – An elderly woman was reportedly conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars for a bogus oil field business venture with the resulting investigation resulting in one arrest. Shawn Carl John has been charged with exploiting an 87-year-old woman who he convinced to write $130,000 in...
Sheridan Media
Weekend Local Sports Schedule full of Great Expectations
WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will compete at a meet in Missoula, Montana this weekend, the Tongue River Eagles will compete at a tournament in Newcastle this weekend. The Lady Bronc wrestlers will also be part of the field of teams at that invitational in Newcastle matches start...
Sheridan Media
Big Weekend Coming for High School Wrestlers / Bronc and Lady Bronc Basketball Host Kelly Walsh Friday / Rams and Eagles Tip off in Dayton Saturday
WRESTLING – The Sheridan Bronc wrestlers will compete at a meet in Missoula, Montana, the Tongue River Eagles will compete at a tournament in Newcastle this weekend. The Lady Bronc wrestlers will also be part of the field of teams at that invitational in Newcastle matches start tomorrow. The...
Sheridan Media
Bond Modification Hearing Held for Sheridan Man Charged With Methamphetamine Distribution
A bond modification hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court for a Sheridan man charged with multiple counts of distribution of methamphetamine. The defendant, Anthony Cash of Sheridan filed a motion to have his bond modified from $15,000 cash only to $15,000 cash or surety so that he would be able to make bond and attend substance abuse treatment through Volunteers of America. District Court Judge Darci Phillips, citing the nature of the crimes Cash has been charged with and his criminal history, denied the motion to modify the bond. Cash is behind held at the Sheridan County Detention Center awaiting trial.
county17.com
Woman charged with endangering infant with meth, drug possession￼
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Local police arrested a woman yesterday for endangering her infant daughter with drugs following an investigation at an apartment on Boxelder Road, Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Chelcea Woods, 24, was contacted by officers and the Wyoming Department of Family Services on Jan. 11...
