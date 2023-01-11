ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man with warrants accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint

CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with outstanding warrants was arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Clint. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Celum Road on Wednesday. Officials said the deputy recognized the vehicle's driver as 28-year-old Raul Rangel, who officials...
CLINT, TX
KFOX 14

Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KFOX 14

Motorcycle crash on Redd Road and Resler Drive sends 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Redd Road and Resler Drive Saturday afternoon, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The crash happened around 1:41 p.m. according to EPFD. No further information is available...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Deadline looms for federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Patrick Crusius

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The community will learn by next week if the accused El Paso Walmart shooter will face the death penalty for the 2019 massacre. A representative for the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas told KFOX14 it has until Tuesday to file its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patrick Crusius.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fire reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

1 person taken to hospital after rollover on I-10 at Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-10 east at Zaragoza Friday night, police said. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Lee Trevino. Mission Valley patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story, check back for...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans have mixed feelings about CBP's updated pursuit policy

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Immersive Van Gough Exhibit in El Paso

It's your chance to immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you’ve never seen it before. Our El Paso correspondent, Anayancy, is at the art exhibit with a sneak peek. Take a look to learn more!
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Barnett Harley-Davidson giving away motorcycle at semi-annual blood drive

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Barnett Harley-Davidson is hosting its semi-annual blood drive and donors have a chance to win a new motorcycle along with other prizes. The blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide recently dipped to its lowest level in a year at Vitalant. Eligible donors of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso looks to hire lifeguards before summer season

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. The city is looking to hire 20 year-round lifeguards and has 25 seasonal positions open, according to Paola Mendez, the aquatics supervisor at he Eastside Natatorium at the Beast. "We are...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

No injuries reported after house fire in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A house fire was reported in Las Cruces on Friday. The fire was reported on Purple Sage Drive. Officials said no injuries were reported. Officials also said the fire has been put out. It's unknown what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
LAS CRUCES, NM

