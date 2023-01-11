Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Border Highway West and Midway morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Border Highway West and Midway Saturday morning, according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. Another person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, said authorities. Police with the Special...
KFOX 14
2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for evading arrest in far east El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for evading arrest after a traffic stop in far east El Paso County. The incident happened on Wednesday when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
KFOX 14
Man killed on US 54 while trying to pick up tarp that fell out of truck
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 32-year-old man from northeast El Paso was hit and killed while trying to pick up a tarp on US 54 near Fred Wilson Friday, El Paso police confirmed. The tarp had fallen out of the 2008 Ford F-250 that the man was riding...
KFOX 14
DASO cross commissions over 400 police officers to help with jurisdiction issues
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office started an effort to multiply it's force and better serve the community. DASO started a month long process to cross commission over 400 police officers from NMSU, Mesilla, Hatch and Anthony, New Mexico. Doña Ana County Sheriff,...
KFOX 14
Man with warrants accused of assaulting deputy during traffic stop in Clint
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with outstanding warrants was arrested and accused of assaulting a deputy during a traffic stop in Clint. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Celum Road on Wednesday. Officials said the deputy recognized the vehicle's driver as 28-year-old Raul Rangel, who officials...
KFOX 14
Judge grants Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect bond
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
KFOX 14
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash on Transmountain sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a motorcycle on Loop 375 and Transmountain sent two people to the hospital according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Both individuals who were riding the motorcycle were sent to the hospital say authorities. The call came in at 1:00...
KFOX 14
Motorcycle crash on Redd Road and Resler Drive sends 1 to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Redd Road and Resler Drive Saturday afternoon, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The crash happened around 1:41 p.m. according to EPFD. No further information is available...
KFOX 14
Deadline looms for federal prosecutors to seek death penalty for Patrick Crusius
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The community will learn by next week if the accused El Paso Walmart shooter will face the death penalty for the 2019 massacre. A representative for the US Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas told KFOX14 it has until Tuesday to file its notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Patrick Crusius.
KFOX 14
Fire reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
KFOX 14
Corazon Historia Y Raices tours south central El Paso historic African American sites
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Corazon Historia Y Raices took the public on a historic tour of south central El Paso's African American sites of memory Saturday morning with Dr. David Dorado Romo. The event is hosted by Corazon Historia Y Raices which is part of the El...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
KFOX 14
1 person taken to hospital after rollover on I-10 at Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on I-10 east at Zaragoza Friday night, police said. Traffic is being diverted off I-10 at Lee Trevino. Mission Valley patrol is investigating the crash. This is a developing story, check back for...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans have mixed feelings about CBP's updated pursuit policy
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers...
KFOX 14
Immersive Van Gough Exhibit in El Paso
It's your chance to immerse yourself in Van Gogh's artwork like you’ve never seen it before. Our El Paso correspondent, Anayancy, is at the art exhibit with a sneak peek. Take a look to learn more!
KFOX 14
Barnett Harley-Davidson giving away motorcycle at semi-annual blood drive
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Barnett Harley-Davidson is hosting its semi-annual blood drive and donors have a chance to win a new motorcycle along with other prizes. The blood supply for about 900 hospitals nationwide recently dipped to its lowest level in a year at Vitalant. Eligible donors of...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso looks to hire lifeguards before summer season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. The city is looking to hire 20 year-round lifeguards and has 25 seasonal positions open, according to Paola Mendez, the aquatics supervisor at he Eastside Natatorium at the Beast. "We are...
KFOX 14
No injuries reported after house fire in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A house fire was reported in Las Cruces on Friday. The fire was reported on Purple Sage Drive. Officials said no injuries were reported. Officials also said the fire has been put out. It's unknown what caused the fire. This is a developing story.
