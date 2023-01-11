Read full article on original website
Video: Snow ahead for parts of Southern New England
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Much cooler air has returned to southern New England after very mild weather on Friday. Now, StormTeam 5 is tracking some accumulating snow for parts of Massachusetts.
Snow, wintry mix threat along coast of Massachusetts
BOSTON — Massachusetts highway officials are warning drivers of the threat of slippery, icy conditions on some roads across the Commonwealth as snow threatens to make roads slick on Sunday. A band of snow is expected to develop across parts of Cape Cod during Sunday morning, with snow and...
Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire
HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns
The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
2022 was 6th warmest year on record for Massachusetts
BOSTON — Meteorologists looking back at data from 2022 have found it was one of the warmest years on record for Massachusetts. The statewide temperature averaged 50.3 degrees Fahrenheit for 2022, tying 2016 for the sixth warmest year since 1895 when recordkeeping began, according to a new report. Researchers...
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect The Next Snowfall (UPDATE)
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the chances of snow near the coast Sunday
Matt Noyes, NBC10 Boston & NECN: ‘Sunday’s forecast is high-stakes for forecasters, as New England sits on the western edge of a huge ocean storm that should develop an eye-like feature!’
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Monday, January 16: Mystery Makeovers
NEEDHAM, Mass. — This time we’re looking at real estate “reincarnations” – buildings that served one purpose many moons ago…and today have a very different function. From downtown Boston to rural Vermont, our stops include a sandwich shop, a pottery studio, a private home, and a winery that will have you guessing – what did this place used to be? Log onto our social media during the show and help solve the mysteries!
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard
With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Open Burning Begins In Massachusetts, In These Cities And Towns It’s Never Allowed Though
One of the first things I remember about moving to Western Massachusetts was all of the space for outdoor activity. Firepits being one "activity" I really enjoy, I felt vindicated by my trek out west!. I could be wrong, but I feel that firepit culture (for enjoyment, not open burning)...
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the State
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. Lucky for us, Massachusetts is filled with small mom-and-pop restaurants that are so authentic and full of charm, they're much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items
With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
Massachusetts is Home to 2 of the 20 Best Cities to Live in the U.S.
It's always nice to get recognized for something on a national level. Despite Massachusetts size relative to other states in the country, it turns out that throughout the Bay State, we're home to not just one, but two of the the top 20 best cities to live in the U.S.
13 Beautiful Trees Native to Massachusetts
Massachusetts is located in the northern part of the United States, bordered by Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Vermont to the north, Connecticut to the south, and New York to the west. It has three major mountain ranges: the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts, the Taconic Mountains in central-western Massachusetts, and the Green Mountains that extend from northwestern Massachusetts into southern Vermont. The state also includes several inland lakes, such as Quabbin Reservoir, Wachusett Reservoir, Long Pond, and Lake Chaubunagungamaug. Within this beautiful landscape, there are also many beautiful trees native to Massachusetts! Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful state, and what it has to offer.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Best BBQ in Every New England State, According to Food Network
New England may not have its own style of barbecue like North Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis and Texas, but it's still got some standout barbecue joints. Everyone who loves BBQ has a go-to restaurant, and Food Network has its own. It's released its list of the best in each state, and the choices range from a big city spot to small town options.
Winning ticket in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Lottery officials said one winning ticket was sold in New England in the $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing held on Friday night. The winning ticket, according to Mega Millions, was sold in Maine. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers in...
