Snow, wintry mix threat along coast of Massachusetts

BOSTON — Massachusetts highway officials are warning drivers of the threat of slippery, icy conditions on some roads across the Commonwealth as snow threatens to make roads slick on Sunday. A band of snow is expected to develop across parts of Cape Cod during Sunday morning, with snow and...
Warm winter means tough times for outdoor recreation in New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. — The end of January is usually the coldest time of the year in New Hampshire, but temperatures have been well above freezing, affecting businesses and wintertime events. In the last weekend of January, White Park Pond in Concord would be frozen, full of people for the...
Freezing Rain, Snow May Impact Driving, MassDOT Warns

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a storm advisory to travelers due to freezing rain and possible snow through the holiday weekend. Our First Alert weather team's forecast says that the most snow is set to fall over the Cape and southeastern Massachusetts Sunday morning, thanks to a coastal low developing in the Atlantic, but up to two inches are possible from the coast to Worcester later on as well.
2022 was 6th warmest year on record for Massachusetts

BOSTON — Meteorologists looking back at data from 2022 have found it was one of the warmest years on record for Massachusetts. The statewide temperature averaged 50.3 degrees Fahrenheit for 2022, tying 2016 for the sixth warmest year since 1895 when recordkeeping began, according to a new report. Researchers...
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts

Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Monday, January 16: Mystery Makeovers

NEEDHAM, Mass. — This time we’re looking at real estate “reincarnations” – buildings that served one purpose many moons ago…and today have a very different function. From downtown Boston to rural Vermont, our stops include a sandwich shop, a pottery studio, a private home, and a winery that will have you guessing – what did this place used to be? Log onto our social media during the show and help solve the mysteries!
One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
Massachusetts Goodwill Shops Do Not Accept These 18 Items

With the passing of the holidays, you have probably acquired more goods and need to clear some space. I have plenty of items that need to be sold either online, in a yard sale, or donated to Goodwill. Speaking of Goodwill, I recently brought a box of CDs to the Great Barrington location in southern Berkshire County. I was speaking to the donation attendant in the back of the building and I asked him if it was okay to donate the CDs. He told me as long as it was just CDs and not VHS tapes and/or audio cassette tapes that it would be fine to drop them off.
13 Beautiful Trees Native to Massachusetts

Massachusetts is located in the northern part of the United States, bordered by Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Vermont to the north, Connecticut to the south, and New York to the west. It has three major mountain ranges: the Berkshire Mountains in western Massachusetts, the Taconic Mountains in central-western Massachusetts, and the Green Mountains that extend from northwestern Massachusetts into southern Vermont. The state also includes several inland lakes, such as Quabbin Reservoir, Wachusett Reservoir, Long Pond, and Lake Chaubunagungamaug. Within this beautiful landscape, there are also many beautiful trees native to Massachusetts! Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful state, and what it has to offer.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The Best BBQ in Every New England State, According to Food Network

New England may not have its own style of barbecue like North Carolina, Kansas City, Memphis and Texas, but it's still got some standout barbecue joints. Everyone who loves BBQ has a go-to restaurant, and Food Network has its own. It's released its list of the best in each state, and the choices range from a big city spot to small town options.
Winning ticket in $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot sold in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Lottery officials said one winning ticket was sold in New England in the $1.35 billion Mega Millions lottery drawing held on Friday night. The winning ticket, according to Mega Millions, was sold in Maine. It's the fourth-largest lottery prize in U.S. history. The winning numbers in...
