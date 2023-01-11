ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Three people hurt in Rockford crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who died after a shooting outside Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an alleged altercation with an unidentified man outside of Pinnon’s Foods on N. Court Street in Rockford.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community is banding together, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens for the family of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, who was tragically shot to death outside the meat outside Pinnon’s Meat Market Wednesday afternoon. A GoFundme was created by Anderson’s fellow Pinnon’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pinnon’s Foods temporarily closes following shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman was fatally shot at Pinnon’s Foods on Court Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. A day after the shooting, Pinnon’s Foods announced on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily closed with no word on when they plan to re-open.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Poplar Grove, Ill. Just before midnight, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 200 block of Thornhill Drive for a domestic violence call. According to Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk, the 9-1-1 call came from inside the home.
POPLAR GROVE, IL
WIFR

Rockford business extends support in wake of Pinnon’s shooting tragedy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few businesses in Rockford have much of a community impact as Pinnon’s Foods. That’s why after Pinnon’s employee and family friend Peggy Anderson was fatally shot outside the store Wednesday, owners at The Olympic Tavern stepped in to rally support those grieving after a tragic loss.
ROCKFORD, IL
fox32chicago.com

McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
ROCKFORD, IL
stoughtonnews.com

Two arrests made during multi-department operation

Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
STOUGHTON, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Monroe Shooting

A man’s arrested in southern Wisconsin after police say he shot a gun into a home. Police in Monroe say someone reported bullets being fired into their home near 16th Street and 15th Avenue Tuesday night. Police say John Frediu was arrested at the scene on several charges including...
MONROE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy