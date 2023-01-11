Read full article on original website
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, Illinois
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortions
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rockford
57-Year-Old Jeep Factory Indefinitely Closing in 2023. Cherokee Model Reportedly May Be Discontinued.
River ice jams are possible across parts of Northern Illinois following the cold surge
WIFR
Victim identified in house fire on Huffman Boulevard in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The name has been released of a 61-year-old woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve day. Debra Lamb was found dead just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at her home in the 3600 block of Huffman Boulevard in Rockford. Her cause...
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
WIFR
Victim identified after shooting at Pinnon’s Foods in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman who died after a shooting outside Pinnon’s Foods on Wednesday has been identified by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office. Peggy Anderson, 63, was shot just before 5 p.m. Wednesday after an alleged altercation with an unidentified man outside of Pinnon’s Foods on N. Court Street in Rockford.
MyStateline.com
Coroner ID's Pinnon's shooting victim as 63-year-old Peggy Anderson
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — United Way of Rock River Valley moved three Stateline non-profits into the Marie Avenue Strong house in Machesney Park. The Strong Neighborhood house will now be occupied by The Live R.E.A.L. Foundation(LRF), Secondary Success and Beyond, as well as The Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation(TCMF).
WIFR
Pinnon’s raising money for family of employee shot to death
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community is banding together, in an effort to alleviate some of the financial burdens for the family of 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, who was tragically shot to death outside the meat outside Pinnon’s Meat Market Wednesday afternoon. A GoFundme was created by Anderson’s fellow Pinnon’s...
WIFR
Pinnon’s Foods temporarily closes following shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 63-year-old woman was fatally shot at Pinnon’s Foods on Court Street around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. A day after the shooting, Pinnon’s Foods announced on their Facebook page that they will be temporarily closed with no word on when they plan to re-open.
nbc15.com
Man crashes, dies after fleeing Jefferson County deputy
TOWN OF AZTALAN, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was killed in a crash after fleeing from a deputy in Jefferson County. A Jefferson’s County Sheriff’s Deputy checked in on a car with only one person inside in the Town of Aztalan Friday night. The deputy said he smelled...
WIFR
Hanley: criminal charges ‘not appropriate’ in in-custody death at Winnebago Co. jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced a decision Friday after a task force investigated an inmate death at the Winnebago County jail from August 2022. “Littrell was alone in his cell and died as a result of ‘cardia arrhythmia caused by left ventricular hypertrophy,’”...
WIFR
Two dead in murder-suicide in Poplar Grove
POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Poplar Grove, Ill. Just before midnight, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies dispatched to the 200 block of Thornhill Drive for a domestic violence call. According to Boone County Sheriff Scott Yunk, the 9-1-1 call came from inside the home.
WIFR
Rockford business extends support in wake of Pinnon’s shooting tragedy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Few businesses in Rockford have much of a community impact as Pinnon’s Foods. That’s why after Pinnon’s employee and family friend Peggy Anderson was fatally shot outside the store Wednesday, owners at The Olympic Tavern stepped in to rally support those grieving after a tragic loss.
Multiple vehicles hit by gunfire overnight, Beloit police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Multiple vehicles were hit by bullets in Beloit overnight, the city’s police department said. Police officers were called to the 800 blocks of both Fifth Street and Bluff Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said officers found several spent shell casings in the area....
fox32chicago.com
McHenry County man charged with possessing large amount of meth
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A McHenry County man was charged with possessing a large amount of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Steven Mors, 32, of Spring Grove, was traveling at a high rate of speed around 12:25 a.m. on Grass Lake Road.
State’s attorney: No charges against officers in two Winnebago County deaths
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — No criminal charges will be filed in two deaths that involved area law enforcement agencies, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said Friday. The first was the death of 44-year-old Christian K. Littrell, who was found unresponsive on Aug. 9, 2022, inside the Winnebago County Jail, where he was being held on […]
Rockford Woman Who Died in Fire On Christmas Eve Has Been Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner just completed an autopsy on a woman who died in a house fire on Christmas Eve morning (12/24/23) and is now releasing more details about her identity. According to a press release, the Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire call in the 3600 block...
WIFR
Neighbors concerned for safety after woman shot and killed at Pinnon’s
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s a sad day for a Rockford staple after a shooting incident has shaken up a tight-knit neighborhood. In the many years Johnny Nelson has lived on the northwest side of Rockford, he’s learned being a neighbor and regular at Pinnon’s Meat Market, goes hand in hand.
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
stoughtonnews.com
Two arrests made during multi-department operation
Two men were arrested on a variety of charges on Thursday, Jan. 12 during a joint law enforcement operation involving multiple departments, including the Stoughton Police Department. According to a Thursday, Jan. 12 news release from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, over the past several years, county law enforcement agencies...
seehafernews.com
Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Monroe Shooting
A man’s arrested in southern Wisconsin after police say he shot a gun into a home. Police in Monroe say someone reported bullets being fired into their home near 16th Street and 15th Avenue Tuesday night. Police say John Frediu was arrested at the scene on several charges including...
WIFR
Freeport woman faces felony homicide charge after fatal crash on Rt. 20
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A Freeport woman faces multiple felony charges connected to a crash that killed a pedestrian. Dominique Furcron, 29, is charged with reckless homicide and failure to report an accident involving death. Furcron was taken into custody on January 11 in the 500 block of N. Brick...
