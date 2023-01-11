ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa Saw More Elk Sightings in 2022

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor

Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
Ban on live bird exhibits in Iowa lifted

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird flu. It made the announcement after Iowa went 30 days without an outbreak. The ban, which went into effect in November last year, was meant to keep...
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig

One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him to oversee such facilities, and then returned to the industry immediately after leaving state employment. From 2009 through 2019, Todd Frank worked as both an Iowa nursing home administrator and industry consultant. In November 2020, he […] The post Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)

When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful

These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
Expert: Iowa farmland prices becoming too high to make a profit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new survey released by Iowa State University reveals farmland values have continued to skyrocket. A 17% growth from 2021 to 2022. Some of the highest-value land is in northwest Iowa, and experts say it’s so high the owner will never be able to turn a profit. Gary Wright, a farm management specialist, says parcels of land in Sioux and O’Brien counties have sold for upwards of $30,000 an anchor in the last year. At that price, Wright believes the land cannot be profitable.
Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Has the recent snow affected drought conditions across eastern Iowa and western Illinois? Not necessarily. The “atmospheric river” impacting portions of California is bringing the state flooding rains and heavy snow. The drought in California is in the “severe” to “extreme” category.
