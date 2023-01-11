Read full article on original website
Related
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Iowa Saw More Elk Sightings in 2022
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says elk sightings are becoming more common in Iowa as the number of trail and outdoor cameras has increased. The DNR’s Tyler Harms says the source of the elk is not as certain as it used to be. But he says the wildlife...
KCCI.com
Recent January warmth and the impacts in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After a bitterly cold stretch to end of December, the new year came roaring in with unseasonably warm temperatures. So far this January, the mean monthly temperature in Des Moines (a combination of all highs and lows) has been 30.3 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above average. Jan. 1 through Jan. 12 has been the 18th warmest start to this month on record in Des Moines which places us on the warmer end of the spectrum out of 145 years of records.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
The Restaurants & Stores Iowans Want to Come to the Corridor
Earlier this week, word got out that In-N-Out Burger would FINALLY be expanding east! The 75-year-old burger chain has lots of locations over on the west side of the country, but this is the first time that they will open a location as far east as Tennessee. There are several eateries set to arrive in Nashville in 2026.
KCRG.com
Ban on live bird exhibits in Iowa lifted
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Agriculture says it lifted a ban on live bird exhibits due to the bird flu. It made the announcement after Iowa went 30 days without an outbreak. The ban, which went into effect in November last year, was meant to keep...
Can’t Say That: Rejected Personalized Plate Ideas In Iowa
Something I've always found really cool since moving to Iowa 10 months ago is how many different license plates you'll see on the roadway. It seems like a lot of Iowans have fun expressing themselves or showing support for their favorite team, using their license plate. On any given day...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig
One of Iowa’s top nursing home regulators spent 10 years working for the industry before the state hired him to oversee such facilities, and then returned to the industry immediately after leaving state employment. From 2009 through 2019, Todd Frank worked as both an Iowa nursing home administrator and industry consultant. In November 2020, he […] The post Nursing home regulator worked for the industry before and after his state gig appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Iowa that You Need to Visit (2023)
When you think about Iowa, you probably think about cornfields. Iowa is a fairly boring Midwestern state until you stop to explore the small towns in Iowa. Most of the towns in Iowa are rather small, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have a lot to offer!. Whether...
The Most Misspelled Word in Iowa is Kind of Pitiful
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including the Hawkeye State. What is Iowa's Most...
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Riding in the open bed of a pickup truck may carry nostalgia for many people, who remember the carefree sensations of their youth. But, safety laws have changed, and whether or not it is legally permitted now depends on where you live. Wisconsin and Illinois have very different laws when it […]
There’s No Chance Iowa Isn’t One Of The Snowiest States…Is There?
A few weeks ago most Iowans experienced just how irritating an Iowa winter can be. Right around Christmas, temperatures were freezing, Iowa was blasted by snow and wind, and major highways were closed. When you think of states with terrible winter weather, Iowa should always be included in the top 10.
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa
A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
Iowa State Fair announces new CEO and Fair Manager
The Iowa State Fair announced on Friday that they have hired a new CEO and Fair Manager.
KCRG.com
Expert: Iowa farmland prices becoming too high to make a profit
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new survey released by Iowa State University reveals farmland values have continued to skyrocket. A 17% growth from 2021 to 2022. Some of the highest-value land is in northwest Iowa, and experts say it’s so high the owner will never be able to turn a profit. Gary Wright, a farm management specialist, says parcels of land in Sioux and O’Brien counties have sold for upwards of $30,000 an anchor in the last year. At that price, Wright believes the land cannot be profitable.
KWQC
Latest drought conditions across Iowa and Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Has the recent snow affected drought conditions across eastern Iowa and western Illinois? Not necessarily. The “atmospheric river” impacting portions of California is bringing the state flooding rains and heavy snow. The drought in California is in the “severe” to “extreme” category.
Iowa Driver Allegedly Hit 120 MPH, When ‘Good Song Came On Radio’
If we're being honest with ourselves, many of us can identify with what allegedly happened to this Iowa dude. He allegedly hit 120 mph and when pulled over by an Iowa sheriff's deputy told him (allegedly) that it happened when "a good song came on the radio". I saw this...
Iowa woman raises awareness for radon-based cancer after 2020 diagnosis
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Radon one of the top causes of cancer in Iowa and the state leads the nation in results, according to the EPA. It's a chemical gas commonly found in homes, but experts say that can be avoided. "I quickly learned about Radon," said Maria Steele, lung...
Comments / 0