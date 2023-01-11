ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CBS Sports

UFC releases heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou from contract, strips him of title

Francis Ngannou is no longer UFC heavyweight champion and now free to sign with any other combat sports promotion. Ngannou's split from the UFC comes after more than a year of contract disputes between the two parties. UFC president Dana White announced the news at a press conference on Saturday...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

