Calaveras County, CA

Tornado touched down in Calaveras County, National Weather Service confirms

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service on Wednesday confirmed that a tornado touched down early Tuesday morning in Calaveras County, about 45 miles northeast of Oakdale.

The tornado hit near the town of Milton by a small reservoir and Hogan Dam Road at 4:10 a.m., according to the NWS.

It continued northeast for about 0.4 miles, uprooting and causing extensive damage to multiple white oak and pine trees. The width of the tornado’s path was about 50 yards and it reached speeds of 90 mph.

The tornado was classified as an EF-1, which amounts to moderate damage. The scale goes up to EF-5, with speeds exceeding 200 mph.

The incident was one of two areas of damage confirmed by the NWS as a result of the severe thunderstorms that rolled through the region early in the morning Tuesday.

The other was east of Oakdale, where 75 mph winds carried a horse stable over a 5-foot-tall fence from one property to the neighboring property at about 4 a.m.

Radar at the time of the thunderstorms detected rotation in the storm and other storms across the area, according to the NWS. The agency said rotation in storms is normal and the vast majority do not turn into tornadoes. The Milton tornado was confirmed based on the rotation and damage assessment in coordination with the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services.

Residents in Stanislaus and Calaveras counties received tornado warning alerts at 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, giving a lead time of 17 minutes in the Stanislaus County incident and 27 minutes in Calaveras County.

Related
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Evacuation warning issued for Wilton and surrounding areas

The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services is publishing an Evacuation Warning for the Wilton, Rancho Murieta, Herald, Dillard Road, and immediate surrounding areas. Flooding is likely to occur late tonight (Saturday, January 14). A warning is an indication to prepare to leave in the case of flooding or road closures.
WILTON, CA
KGET

Tornado confirmed to have touched down in Northern California

(KTXL) — The National Weather Service announced that a tornado touched down in Calaveras County in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The EF-1 tornado touched down about 6 miles northeast of the community of Milton, located about 32 miles east of Stockton. According to the NWS, a line of severe thunderstorms moved across the […]
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds

A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Evacuation warning issued for parts of Stanislaus County

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — An evacuation warning was issued for parts of Stanislaus County on Friday afternoon, according to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. The warning is in place for rural Patterson and the Grayson area along the San Joaquin River. Anyone who chooses to evacuate is...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Some Road Closures Continue In Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County officials continue to assess the damages, and clean up, from the recent storm systems, ahead of more wet weather arriving throughout the next few days. Most roadways that were flooded have now reopened after the water receded. However, some areas suffered damage, and are...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuation warnings continue in Merced ahead of next storm

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation warnings for the area south of Atwater due to flood concerns, officials announced Thursday. Officials say another storm system could bring additional rainfall through the weekend. They ask residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel – as well as refrain […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Day Use Fees Waived at New Melones, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge Reservoirs on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Bureau of Reclamation’s New Melones Lake, Lake Berryessa, and Stony Gorge reservoirs will waive day use fees on Jan. 16 to observe the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and Day of Service. Other fees, such as overnight camping, boat launching, and fees associated with concession managed areas, will still apply.
SONORA, CA
ABC10

Generator blamed for starting structure fire in Calaveras County

VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — A generator caused a fire that tore through a shed in the Calaveras County town of Burson, fire officials said in a Facebook post Friday. Firefighters with the Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District responded to a shed next to a home on Fitzgerald Road in Burson after reports came in of a structure fire.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Flooding in Tracy leads to evacuation warning as water surrounds homes, closes roads

TRACY, Calif. — A breach in Corral Hollow Creek, a quarter mile West of Chrisman Road near the Tracy area of San Joaquin County, caused flooding in one neighborhood. The South San Joaquin Fire Authority also issued an evacuation warning for at least 16 homes in the path of those floodwaters. Residents are not required to evacuate under a warning, but they are recommended to be ready to do so at a moment's notice in case conditions become a risk to public safety.
TRACY, CA
FOX40

Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says

(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
AUBURN, CA
