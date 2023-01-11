ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

BronxVoice

Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the Bronx

BRONX - The Bronx looked like the Wild West when rival gunmen shot it out in broad daylight in Mount Eden on Sunday. The shootout was caught on camera and cops are hoping the surveillance video will lead to arrests of the gunmen.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Man, 23, stabbed in the face outside of church in the Bronx

A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument Saturday outside a Bronx church. The incident happened outside the Iglesia Adventista del University Church on East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section. The victim had gotten into a squabble with an acquaintance, who allegedly knifed him, around 2 p.m., police sources said. Blood stains could be seen on the sidewalk outside the church, which was roped off with crime scene tape. The victim, who was arguing with another man he knew at the time, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a puncture wound to his cheek and a cut to his forehead, sources said. He is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital

Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD

MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said.  The suspect is another […]
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
BROOKLYN, NY

