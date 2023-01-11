Read full article on original website
Bronx thief shoves woman to ground, snatches $1,850 that flew from purse
The NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect in last Friday morning’s robbery at E. Kingsbridge Road and E. 194th Street in Fordham Manor.
Deaf woman missing for 2 weeks found on subway train
Samantha Denise Primus was spotted Saturday on the 1 train and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the Bronx
BRONX - The Bronx looked like the Wild West when rival gunmen shot it out in broad daylight in Mount Eden on Sunday. The shootout was caught on camera and cops are hoping the surveillance video will lead to arrests of the gunmen.
VIDEO: Group robs man, 55, at gunpoint on Bronx street
Police released surveillance footage on Friday of four suspects they are looking to identify in a gunpoint robbery on a Bronx street earlier this week, authorities said.
Man, 23, stabbed in the face outside of church in the Bronx
A 23-year-old man was stabbed multiple times after getting into an argument Saturday outside a Bronx church. The incident happened outside the Iglesia Adventista del University Church on East Tremont Avenue in the Mount Hope section. The victim had gotten into a squabble with an acquaintance, who allegedly knifed him, around 2 p.m., police sources said. Blood stains could be seen on the sidewalk outside the church, which was roped off with crime scene tape. The victim, who was arguing with another man he knew at the time, was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital with a puncture wound to his cheek and a cut to his forehead, sources said. He is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
NYPD: Suspect wanted for punching woman, using anti-gay slur in Bronx deli
Authorities say a man inside the Hugh J. Grant Circle bodega used a slur against the 25-year-old victim before punching her in the mouth and causing her to fall to the floor.
NY1
Deaf, mute Brooklyn woman missing for weeks after release from Queens hospital
Juliana Primus says her worst nightmare has become a reality. Her sister went missing three weeks ago after being discharged from a Queens hospital. “It has been turmoil,” Primus said. “It is the most painful thing that you can put a family through just because of your neglect. That is the hospital. You’re supposed to take care of people like that.”
Teen stabbed at basketball court in the Bronx: NYPD
MORRISANIA, the Bronx (PIX11) – A 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the back at a basketball court in the Bronx Friday, police said. The stabbing happened near 890 Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania section just before 3 p.m., according to the NYPD. The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, authorities said. The suspect is another […]
Fallen tree crushes home in Ossining, sleeping couple unharmed
The couple was sleeping in a bedroom in the back of the house when the fall occurred, according to authorities.
Woman found shot in the head inside Queens apartment after her father called for wellness check
A 23-year-old Queens woman was discovered fatally shot in her home after her father hadn't heard from her for days.
14-year-old boy stabbed in back on basketball court in the Bronx
A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed in the back on a basketball court in the Bronx Friday.
fox5ny.com
14-year-old slashed on Brooklyn subway
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say slashed a 14-year-old boy on a subway in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn. It happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. inside the station located at Jefferson Street and Wyckoff Avenue. According to police, the boy...
VIDEO: Armed robbers steal cellphones, cash from patrons at Brooklyn internet cafe
The NYPD is searching for a group of suspects who robbed a Brooklyn internet cafe at gunpoint and knifepoint on Wednesday, authorities said.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Child with woman seen stealing puppy from The Left Paw
Surveillance video also shows the child and woman getting into a black car and driving off.
Bronx resident loses car after losing home to fire in 2022
Surveillance video shows a dark SUV near the stolen vehicle with multiple men running between the two cars.
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYPD School Crossing Guard Arrested for Assault within the 52nd Precinct Catchment Area
An off-duty, female, New York City employee was arrested in the 52nd Precinct, police said. According to an NYPD spokesperson, on Friday, Jan. 13, at 8.19 p.m., Janet Eury, 34, an NYPD school crossing guard, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment. The 52nd Precinct covers the neighborhoods of...
Harlem Teen Gets Beaten Unconscious And Then Robbed Of His Air Jordans
“We know we have more to do. New Yorkers must be safe based on the stats, and they must feel safe based on what they’re seeing. That is my obligation: to ensure that safety is felt.” NYC Mayor Eric Adams at a January 5, 2023 conference, two days before the Harlem attack
Man tosses LI hospital worker around while demanding money: police
A Queens man was arrested late Wednesday for attempting to rob a hospital worker outside of Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, police said.
NYPD: Garbage truck fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Officers say the garbage truck driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Police: Tremont sports shop employee stabbed in robbery; 2 suspects at large
Police say the two men stole a Carhartt face mask from the store around 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.
