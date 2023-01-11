A 42-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in the Town of Bradley, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle near the intersection of US Hwy. 8 and Cty. Rd. Y, after observing the vehicle travelling 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Upon contact with the driver, the deputy noted the odor of intoxicating beverages about the man’s person. Following roadside field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody, cited, and later released to a responsible party.

