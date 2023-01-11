Read full article on original website
Local author chat with Tom Burg, new writers group begins at T.B. Scott Saturday
Thomas E. Burg of Merrill, formerly a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)(1967-1999) and now an author, will be at the T.B. Scott Free Library in Merrill this Saturday to talk about his books, including the recent release of his second crime fiction novel. The new book...
County officials sworn in
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, Sheriff Ken Schneider, Clerk of Court Tom Barker, and newly-elected Coroner Valerie Caylor all took their oaths of office before Judge Robert Russell in the Branch II Lincoln County Courtroom in an official swearing-in ceremony. Schneider, a 32-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office is starting...
MERRILL FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLS
Alarm system activation, no fire – unintentional 1. EMS call, excluding vehicle accident with injury 30.
Lincoln County snowmobile/ATV trail update
As of Friday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2023, WITH EXCEPTIONS, Lincoln County’s funded snowmobile trails/winter ATV Trails(County Administrated Trails) in Zone 1 remain open. • Portions of Trail 86 and Corridor 19 located south of Hwy 86. • Corridor 17 south of the Park and Ride at intersection #30. •...
Five new Merrill Basketball Hall-of-Famers inducted during Second Annual Merrill Basketball Hall of Fame Night
At the Merrill Varsity Boys Basketball game on Dec. 16, the Merrill Basketball Program also held their Second Annual Merrill Basketball Hall of Fame (HOF) Night. Five athletes were inducted into the Merrill Basketball HOF, one for his coaching, although he was an athlete for Merrill before he became a Hall-of-Fame-worthy Merrill coach, and the others for their exemplary performance on the court as Merrill Bluejay players.
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
A 42-year-old Tomahawk man was cited for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, following a traffic stop in the Town of Bradley, on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. A deputy on patrol stopped the vehicle near the intersection of US Hwy. 8 and Cty. Rd. Y, after observing the vehicle travelling 75 mph in a 55 mph speed zone. Upon contact with the driver, the deputy noted the odor of intoxicating beverages about the man’s person. Following roadside field sobriety testing, the man was taken into custody, cited, and later released to a responsible party.
