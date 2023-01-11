ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

BBPH, Heartview, and North Dakota Safety Council provides Narcan training

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) is partnering with Heartview and North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC) to provide free Narcan training.

According to a news release, the training is going to be at the NDSC Campus, 1710 Canary Ave in Bismarck on January 18 at 6:30 p.m.

“Training our community and workplaces using Narcan is an important life-saving solution. Safe communities are strong communities. Heartview Foundation is happy to partner with BBPH and the North Dakota Safety Council because this training helps both value people’s lives and saves people’s lives,” said Opioid Treatment Program Case Manager, Cathy Palczewski.

People are going to learn how to recognize an opioid overdose and how to properly administer Narcan. Each person that attends will get a free Narcan kit.

You must register for the event, you can do so by calling Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health at (701) 355-1594 or online . Registration is limited.

Narcan temporarily restores breathing during an overdose of opioids.

“Our goal is to train the public on signs and symptoms of an overdose, the immediate actions they should take to get first responders to the scene, and steps to stabilize and potentially revive an individual who has overdosed,” said SAP Coordinator, Susan Kahler.

If you or your organization would like to attend or host a training event, contact Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health for more information.

