Read full article on original website
Related
No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe
Fulton County’s elections board should not be suspended and replaced under a 2021 “election takeover” law, according to a recommendation from a bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing the county’s operations over the past 17 months. In a 19-page report sent to the State Election Board Friday afternoon, the panel wrote that while there were still areas of […] The post No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
eastcobbnews.com
AARP Tax-Aide services to begin at Cobb locations in February
Several libraries and community centers in Cobb County will serve as locations for the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation to conduct free income tax preparation assistance for low- and moderate-income citizens. The services begin on Feb. 1 and continue through April 18, and the full schedule with dates, times, contact information is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cleanup effort begins in Cobb County after storms ravage businesses and homes
AUSTELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -It’s certainly not business as usual at 18 Wheeler Truck Parts and Chrome, but the place is open. The owner is still recovering from Thursday’s powerful storm system, that ripped away the side of the building. “I heard a lot of wind come...
DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
Here are the regulations Cherokee County is putting on new storage facilities
In response to the staggering number of applications for new storage facilities within Cherokee County, county leaders adopted some new rules for any new facilities built in the county. The Board of Commissioners implemented a moratorium in September to give staff an opportunity to review county zoning ordinances related to...
Marietta to provide affordable housing for employees in first of its kind program
MARIETTA, Ga. — The City of Marietta is taking historic steps to ensure city and school district workers can live in the same place they work. City officials presented Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta with $500,000 Wednesday to help launch the Marietta Public Service Housing Program. Marietta city officials said it's trying to help its own workers find housing in an extremely competitive housing market with a first-of-its-kind program.
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City
Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City. ATLANTA — District 3 Council member Byron Amos released the following statement addressing speculation over the Walmart Supercenter located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Vine City:. “Recently, there has been an...
Roswell looks to place requirements on building new townhomes
Roswell city council members are considering a requirement that newly built townhomes have garages located in the rear o...
Gwinnett County Transit rebrands as Ride Gwinnett
The rebranding will extend to the county’s transit website, buses, bus stop shelters and signs.
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb creates online reporting tool for Thursday storm damage
East Cobb was spared the worst of Thursday’s thunderstorms and high winds, as the South Cobb area around Austell sustained heavy damage. No serious injuries were reported around the county during the Thursday afternoon storms. A tornado watch was in effect as well as a wind advisory. Cobb government...
Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address
State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request. Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor. “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Monroe unanimously adopts the amended Animal Ordinance in accordance with Walton County’s Ordinance
MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023). At Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Animal Ordinance. This is in accordance with Walton County’s Animal Ordinance that was unanimously approved in November. The new ordinance effectively bans the tethering an unattended animals.
Metro Atlanta school districts announce closures for Friday after severe weather | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing closures for Friday, Jan. 13, after severe weather moved through Thursday. Here's the list of schools that have announced school closures so far:. Butts County Schools. Butts County Schools said it will be closed Friday due to the inclement weather....
Former official: MARTA short of cash for Atlanta, Clayton County expansions
MARTA’s expansion plans for Atlanta and Clayton County are substantially short of revenue, making it a “monumental chall...
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
multifamilybiz.com
Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Modera Parkside Luxury High-Rise Community Near Atlanta's Piedmont Park
ATLANTA, GA - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera Parkside, a luxury mixed-use apartment community near Atlanta's esteemed Piedmont Park. The 32-story high-rise, which will feature 361 apartment homes including penthouses...
Georgia Today: State of emergency, an Atlanta landmark is moving, Georgia city named top destination
On the Friday Jan. 13 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency; an Atlanta landmark is moving; and a Georgia city has been named a top travel destination. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Jan. 13. I'm...
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Civil Air Patrol squadron to hold open house near McCollum
The Cobb County Composite Squadron, local unit of Civil Air Patrol, is hosting an open house at 6:30 pm on Thursday, 19-Jan-2023 at 1901 McCollum Pkwy, Kennesaw, GA 30144 (GA Army National Guard). According to Major Joshua Stultz, squadron commander, the entire community is welcome to attend and learn more about CAP as well as how to join.
As this metro Atlanta facility aims to become Level 1 trauma center, this new helipad could help
ATLANTA — Northeast Georgia Medical Center is applying to become a Level 1 trauma center, constructing a new patient tower and may soon have a new way to help patients in dire need. Sen. Jon Ossoff visited the Gainesville facility on Wednesday to announce his initiative to bring the...
Douglas County Fire promotes first woman to Lieutenant Fire Suppression
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — History is in the making at the Douglas County Fire & EMS Department. The fire department welcomed its first woman fire lieutenant, a major milestone for women in the fire safety world. "Never in the fire department's history has there been a female lieutenant in...
Comments / 0