Cobb County, GA

Rough Draft Atlanta

No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe

Fulton County’s elections board should not be suspended and replaced under a 2021 “election takeover” law, according to a recommendation from a bipartisan panel tasked with reviewing the county’s operations over the past 17 months. In a 19-page report sent to the State Election Board Friday afternoon, the panel wrote that while there were still areas of […] The post No takeover recommended in Fulton County elections board probe appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

AARP Tax-Aide services to begin at Cobb locations in February

Several libraries and community centers in Cobb County will serve as locations for the AARP Tax-Aide Foundation to conduct free income tax preparation assistance for low- and moderate-income citizens. The services begin on Feb. 1 and continue through April 18, and the full schedule with dates, times, contact information is...
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

DOT awards $155 million in November construction contracts

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 30 projects valued at approximately $155,385,210.43 in November of last year. The largest single investment, worth approximately $16 million, was awarded to E.R. Snell Contractor Inc. This resurfacing project consists of 11.06 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on State Route (SR) 3 from SR 7 to the Henry County line in Spalding County. This contract, along with 21 other resurfacing contracts, represents 74% of the awarded funds.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Marietta to provide affordable housing for employees in first of its kind program

MARIETTA, Ga. — The City of Marietta is taking historic steps to ensure city and school district workers can live in the same place they work. City officials presented Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta with $500,000 Wednesday to help launch the Marietta Public Service Housing Program. Marietta city officials said it's trying to help its own workers find housing in an extremely competitive housing market with a first-of-its-kind program.
MARIETTA, GA
atlantaga.gov

Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City

Atlanta City Council Member Byron Amos Issues Statement Addressing Speculation Over Walmart Supercenter in Vine City. ATLANTA — District 3 Council member Byron Amos released the following statement addressing speculation over the Walmart Supercenter located on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Vine City:. “Recently, there has been an...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb creates online reporting tool for Thursday storm damage

East Cobb was spared the worst of Thursday’s thunderstorms and high winds, as the South Cobb area around Austell sustained heavy damage. No serious injuries were reported around the county during the Thursday afternoon storms. A tornado watch was in effect as well as a wind advisory. Cobb government...
AUSTELL, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address

State employees will get a $2,000 pay raise if Gov. Brian Kemp can get the General Assembly to approve his budget request.    Law enforcement officers, school employees, and other state workers all need the raise, Kemp said during an inaugural address Thursday that marked the start of his second term as Georgia’s governor.   “If you […] The post Kemp outlines pay raises, income tax refund for Georgians during inaugural address appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Monroe unanimously adopts the amended Animal Ordinance in accordance with Walton County’s Ordinance

MONROE, GA (Jan. 11, 2023). At Tuesday’s Monroe City Council meeting, council members unanimously approved the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Animal Ordinance. This is in accordance with Walton County’s Animal Ordinance that was unanimously approved in November. The new ordinance effectively bans the tethering an unattended animals.
MONROE, GA
multifamilybiz.com

Mill Creek Residential Breaks Ground on 361-Unit Modera Parkside Luxury High-Rise Community Near Atlanta's Piedmont Park

ATLANTA, GA - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera Parkside, a luxury mixed-use apartment community near Atlanta's esteemed Piedmont Park. The 32-story high-rise, which will feature 361 apartment homes including penthouses...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb Civil Air Patrol squadron to hold open house near McCollum

The Cobb County Composite Squadron, local unit of Civil Air Patrol, is hosting an open house at 6:30 pm on Thursday, 19-Jan-2023 at 1901 McCollum Pkwy, Kennesaw, GA 30144 (GA Army National Guard). According to Major Joshua Stultz, squadron commander, the entire community is welcome to attend and learn more about CAP as well as how to join.
KENNESAW, GA

