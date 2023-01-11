Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Friday’s $1.35B jackpot drawing second-largest in US history
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The drawing for the second-largest mega millions jackpot in the country’s history happens Friday night. $1.35 billion is on the line, and Rhode Islanders are securing their tickets for a chance to win. “I’m not but actually my grandmother, I took her to...
Last Mega Millions jackpot won on Friday the 13th was in Rhode Island
The jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.35 billion for Friday's drawing.
SouthCoast Picks Locations for New Ames Stores
We updated you earlier this week about the potential comeback for discount chain retail store Ames. The former website for the Ames stores is publicly announcing that not only will the store make a comeback in 2023 and 2024, but is actively soliciting for suggestions about where their next stores should be.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million ticket sold at Sunoco gas station
The largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts so far in 2023 was sold from a Sunoco gas station and claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $4 million lottery prize was claimed from a winning “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket. That multi-million-dollar ticket was...
WCVB
New England accessory makers see a spark in popularity
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A New England couple is keeping history alive – in more ways than one – with their jewelry business. Rachel Ajaj and her husband Omar are co-founders ofAir & Anchor in Cranston, Rhode Island. They make all their jewelry in the same factory where Rachel’s grandfather, Ralph Rafaelian, ran his jewelry business Cinerama Jewelry.
Every New England State Crushed It on This Crucial Top 20 List, Including the #1 Spot
You have to hand it to us here in New England. We make so many lists for being amazing on so many levels. Whether it's for food, outdoor lifestyle, beauty, or just all around coolness, New England continues to be one of the best places to live in the United States.
rinewstoday.com
Providence Monster Jam back in town
Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th. Highlighted by 2023 truck debut of the all-new mechanical beast ThundeROARus. This. Is. Monster Jam™! The most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today returns to Providence for an...
GoLocalProv
Three New Listings in Rhode Island Under $700,000
The folks at Mott & Chace Sotheby's International have a great collection of homes, all under $700,000. These new-to-the-market properties are located in East Greenwich, Coventry, and West Greenwich. And, with a dramatically changing market -- check your home's value HERE. Listed by Josh Cullion. Pride of ownership in this...
whatsupnewp.com
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (Jan. 13-15)
Its another busy weekend on the local music scene, and we’re featuring free or inexpensive local shows sure to beat the winter blues! Read more in “Six Picks Music.”. Friday: The Berger Boys, the father/son duo Jimmy (Schemers, Men of Great Courage) and Louie Berger, bring their two-part harmonies to covers and originals at the Updike Room at the Greenwich Hotel in East Greenwich at 8PM. Click here for details.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up Today: Friday, January 13
Good Morning! Today’s newsletter is 975 words – a 5-minute read. 🌬️ According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, Newport residents and visitors can expect a mixed bag of weather as they plan their weekend activities. → Weekend weather forecast: Rain, thunderstorms, and snow.
fallriverreporter.com
Accumulating snow, gusty winds expected for eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island
BOSTON – It certainly isn’t forecast to be the biggest storm we have ever seen, but in the coming days accumulating snow is expected for eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island with gusty winds. According to the National Weather Service Boston, an offshore ocean storm will spread precipitation into...
whatsupnewp.com
Rhode Island falls to 42nd in nation for business tax competitiveness
Rhode Island has fallen to the bottom ten states in the nation for business tax competitiveness, according to an analysis of the Tax Foundation’s 2023 Business Tax Climate Index by the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC). The state ranked 42nd highest (ninth worst) in the nation, a drop from 40th place in 2022.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island chef cooking up the heat in new Netflix competition
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Brian Nadeau, a Rhode Island native and chef, is cooking up the heat in the new Netflix series “Pressure Cooker.”. The competition follows 11 chefs living in a home competing for $100,000. Judges don’t exist in the competition, so that leaves the chefs to...
A Big Music Festival Returns to Massachusetts This Spring
Massachusetts has a great reputation and plenty of options when it comes to concerts and festivals. Whether it's going to see the Boston Symphony Orchestra or James Taylor at Tanglewood in Lenox to a host of popular artists at The Big E in Springfield or some legendary artists and contemporary bands at Mass Moca in North Adams; there's always plenty of live music options here in Massachusetts. Plus you can't forget about venues like the Mahawie Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield, Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, the Calvin Theater in Northampton the list goes on and on. One thing is certain, all of these venues (and many many more in Massachusetts) have been known to host some of the best live music in the world.
whatsupnewp.com
15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport
When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. Whether you’re catching up with old friends during a holiday break, enjoying dinner out with visiting family members, or going on a date, you need a place to go with a warm ambiance, comforting food, seasonal drinks, and, preferably, a fireplace.
Valley Breeze
Local man realizes a dream, brings candle diffuser invention to market
LINCOLN – For those who have ever had the nagging feeling that they left a candle lit after leaving home, the VelaRosa candle fragrance diffuser, created by Lincoln resident and Pawtucket native Victor Avelar through extensive trial and error, might be the answer. Avelar, with support from his wife...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Auctioned Off in Unearthed News Video
A Dartmouth filmmaker recently unearthed a video gem that is a real throwback for those who grew up spending their summer days at Lincoln Park. Aaron Cadieux was going through some cable news video when he found a 1988 news clip that covered the auctioning off of the Lincoln Park land, rides and other amenities – and you won’t believe how cheap folks got them.
bestattractions.org
Happy Things to Do in Warwick, Rhode Island
There are a variety of things to do in Warwick, Rhode Island. This city has several state parks, beaches, and museums. It is also close to Providence and Newport. You can find some great dining options, including seafood. When you travel to Rhode Island, Warwick may be one of the...
