Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.

JOHNSON CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO