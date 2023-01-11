Read full article on original website
Gas Leak in an Elmira Home
Gas Leak in an Elmira Home

Severe gas leak causes EPD to close the roads while EPD, Elmira Fire and NYSEG assess the situation.
Heavy smoke pours from house on fire on Elmira’s southside
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Several crews responded to a house fire in Elmira Friday afternoon, as smoke was seen billowing from the home. Calls for the fire were first reported around noon on January 13, 2023 at a home in the 500 block of Fulton Street on Elmira’s southside. Several departments responded, including the City […]
Watkins Glen, Mansfield get millions for water system improvements
Watkins Glen, Mansfield get millions for water system improvements
Lawmakers look to drive out sticker shops
Some state lawmakers are looking to close a loophole in New York's recreational marijuana law that they say has allowed illegal so-called sticker shops to thrive
A Look at the IBM Country Club “Pit” as Demolition Work Concludes
Demolition crews tearing down the old IBM Country Club complex between Endicott and Johnson City have reached the area where bowling alleys and a shooting range were located. The massive task of clearing the site on Watson Boulevard in the town of Union is in its final stages. A "pit" has been created exposing the basement area of the east of the facility adjacent to where the swimming pools had been located.
Pedestrian bridge demolition to close Watson Blvd
On January 19th, a portion of Watson Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the demolition of a pedestrian bridge.
New Wine Tasting Facilities Planned in Owego and Endicott
A Broome County business is planning an expansion that will establish wine tasting rooms in Owego and in Endicott. Amanda Janicki, site manager of Madrona Tasting Room in Chenango Forks, said work is underway to set up a new site at 208 Front Street in Owego. A Madrona Tasting Room...
Historic promotion ceremony for Elmira PD
Historic promotion ceremony for Elmira PD

Six Elmira police officers were promoted at City Hall Friday, including the first woman to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant.
Plan for Main St., Canandaigua project takes shape: 'We're effectively going to be redoing this corner'
CANANDAIGUA – A reimagined corner of a highly visible spot in downtown Canandaigua is beginning to take shape – on paper, at least. The City Planning Commission made no decisions Wednesday night on preliminary plans for the former Tom’s Mobil site at South Main and Saltonstall streets. Only a few questions were asked during a public hearing, which will be extended for at least another month.
What ever happened to the Chemung Canal?
CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Erie Canal was one of the most significant developments in 19th-century New York State, essentially connecting the rest of the country with the rest of the world. Other cities across NY wanted to cash in, and just a few years later, the Chemung Canal was built to connect the […]
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Cause of death determined for two found dead in Southport parking lot in November 2022
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Officials have determined the cause of death for two people found in a car in a Southport parking lot last November, following an autopsy in Binghamton. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said a post-mortem exam at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton determined Tayler Nemier (18) and Ronald Hyrne (34) of Chemung County […]
Weekend in Wine Country: Beautiful Barn Venue in Candor
Candor, N.Y. -- This week in wine country sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine Country we're visiting a Beautiful Barn Venue in Candor. Beautiful Barn Venue is a venue space that hosts a variety of special occasions including weddings, family reunions, parties, and more. The venue can accommodate parties as small...
Police looking for Fenton motorcycle thief
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they believe stole a motorcycle from a Town of Fenton business.
Authorities ask for help locating truck stolen in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen vehicle. A 1977 GMC pickup truck was reported stolen from the Dutchtown Road area in the Town of Owego on December 26th. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Siang at the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office at (607)-687-1010.
Masonic Temple facing foreclosure
A long vacant and run-down building on Main Street in Binghamton may be coming on the market soon.
Owego Man and Nichols Woman Arrested for Arson
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - Tioga County Sheriff's Officers arrested an Owego man and a Nichols woman for Arson after allegedly creating an explosion that damaged a building and sent one person to the hospital. Police say 39 year old Amanda Hazard and 29 year old Nicholas Whitmarsh set off large...
New York approves siting permits for 309 MW of new solar
New York has approved siting permits for three solar projects totaling 309 MW. The New York State Office of Renewable Energy awarded the siting permits to the 90 MW Home Solar Energy Center in Cortland County; the 119 MW Tracy Solar project in Jefferson County; and the 100 MW Riverside Solar project in Jefferson County.
Wegmans to hold virtual hiring event for hundreds of jobs
NEW YORK (WETM) – Wegmans will be holding virtual hiring events to fill hundreds of entry-level management positions next week, the grocery store chain announced. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on January 18 to fill hourly positions in Wegmans stores, warehouses, and distribution centers. The company is looking to fill […]
Two charged with Arson following Owego explosion
OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two have been charged with Arson following an explosion at a residence in the Village of Owego. In the early morning hours of December 11th, Tioga County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 7 Hill Street and found one person injured from an explosion. The injured person was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
