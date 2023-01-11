ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CFCC to host suicide prevention workshop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Counseling Department along with the Feminist Alliance Club will host a free Suicide Prevention Workshop on Feb. 4, according to an announcement from CFCC. Presented by the North Carolina Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the workshop will take...
Paramount announces Zoey 101 sequel movie is filming in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nickelodeon has announced that the movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is filming in North Carolina. The film will be a Paramount+ exclusive. Paramount previously confirmed to WECT that the project “Electric Love” is one of their productions. The North Carolina Film Office only lists two projects at the moment, one of which is filming in Western NC and leads to the email “biltmorechristmas2023@gmail.com,” while the other’s location is listed as the Wilmington Region with the email “electricloveresumes2022@gmail.com.” The Wilmington Regional Film Commission also lists “Electric Love” with the same email.
Graduating class at GLOW Academy earns $1.7 million in merit scholarships

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington has announced that their first graduating class has earned $1.7 million in merit scholarships so far. “The vision for GLOW has always been ‘She will graduate, go to college and succeed in life’,” said GLOW Academy’s Jahleese Hadley. “Our students have worked so hard; this is a tremendous moment and measure of their commitment and potential. We are so proud of them.”
First Alert Forecast: chilly through MLK Day, warmup in sight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Highs were seasonably cold yesterday in the 40s. Despite plenty of sunshine, expect temperatures only to manage a few more degrees Sunday and look for some deep 50s for MLK Day itself. Nightly lows will mainly be in the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s through the period. Here’s your reminder to prioritize the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Feels like temperatures could dip into the frigid lower 20s Sunday morning, so bundle up if you are headed to an early church service!
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction of Wilmington. The $1.9 million contract will allow them to replace the already existing bridge, built in 1962, and improve nearby roads and intersections.
Southport approves raising food and beverage sales tax

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen will ask state legislators to consider approving a 1% hike in sales tax at restaurants in the city. The board agreed to the proposal unanimously Thursday night. The additional revenue would allow the town to work on several infrastructure projects. “How...
Town of Surf City announces new town council appointment

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced that the town council has appointed Hugh Cannady as their newest member. According to the announcement, Cannady was appointed following a vote by the town council at their Jan. 10 meeting. He will be sworn in and take his seat at the next scheduled regular meeting.
Clean energy tax credit now available for homeowners and renters with eligible products

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Going green is a popular trend, but for things like electric vehicles and solar panels, it comes with a price. “The reality is, we know that if you make these upgrades to your home if you switch from an internal combustion engine vehicle that runs from gasoline at the pump, to one that can also run on electricity, just by plugging it in and charging it up, that will save you money in the long run. I think for a lot of folks, the sticker price is the thing that’s kept them from being able to tap into that savings opportunity. Now we’ve got tax credits that help bring that sticker price down so that you don’t really have to pay a premium to be able to get yourself into something that will save you money over the long run,” Ali Zaidi, President Biden’s national climate advisor, said.
First Alert Forecast: crisp & wintry MLK weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features plummeting temperatures owing to the exit of a cold front: temps will crash to the middle and lower 30s Friday night. That said, should any leftover moisture linger, a few novelty snow flurries may be possible, however accumulations are not probable and will be of no consequence.
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
