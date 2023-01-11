WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Going green is a popular trend, but for things like electric vehicles and solar panels, it comes with a price. “The reality is, we know that if you make these upgrades to your home if you switch from an internal combustion engine vehicle that runs from gasoline at the pump, to one that can also run on electricity, just by plugging it in and charging it up, that will save you money in the long run. I think for a lot of folks, the sticker price is the thing that’s kept them from being able to tap into that savings opportunity. Now we’ve got tax credits that help bring that sticker price down so that you don’t really have to pay a premium to be able to get yourself into something that will save you money over the long run,” Ali Zaidi, President Biden’s national climate advisor, said.

