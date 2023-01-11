Read full article on original website
WECT
COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Nonprofit works to set struggling families on path to success
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Family Promise of the Lower Cape Fear is a nonprofit organization in New Hanover County that works to help families that are victims of domestic violence and in need of housing. The organization offers meals to struggling families in the program and also provides emergency shelter...
WECT
CFCC to host suicide prevention workshop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Counseling Department along with the Feminist Alliance Club will host a free Suicide Prevention Workshop on Feb. 4, according to an announcement from CFCC. Presented by the North Carolina Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the workshop will take...
WECT
‘This is by far, the most important work I’ve done:’ Black Lives Do Matter art installation moves to CAM
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The “Black Lives Do Matter” art installation was born out of protests around the country. Back in the summer of 2020, those protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American who died in Minneapolis at the knee of a police officer.
WECT
‘It’s two to three times the price of a year ago’: Baker talks about egg price increase impacts on bakery
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Many restaurants, bakeries, you name it, are struggling with the prices of eggs right now but most of them say they’re riding out this wave until prices hopefully start to get back to normal. Cracking an egg comes with a big price tag these days.
WECT
Paramount announces Zoey 101 sequel movie is filming in North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nickelodeon has announced that the movie ZOEY 102 (working title) is filming in North Carolina. The film will be a Paramount+ exclusive. Paramount previously confirmed to WECT that the project “Electric Love” is one of their productions. The North Carolina Film Office only lists two projects at the moment, one of which is filming in Western NC and leads to the email “biltmorechristmas2023@gmail.com,” while the other’s location is listed as the Wilmington Region with the email “electricloveresumes2022@gmail.com.” The Wilmington Regional Film Commission also lists “Electric Love” with the same email.
WECT
Graduating class at GLOW Academy earns $1.7 million in merit scholarships
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington has announced that their first graduating class has earned $1.7 million in merit scholarships so far. “The vision for GLOW has always been ‘She will graduate, go to college and succeed in life’,” said GLOW Academy’s Jahleese Hadley. “Our students have worked so hard; this is a tremendous moment and measure of their commitment and potential. We are so proud of them.”
WECT
Multiple Pender Co. schools sending students home early following water main break
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has announced that Topsail Annandale Elementary, Topsail Middle School and Topsail High School will be sending students home early following a water main break that occurred at 9 a.m. “Our main priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of all students...
WECT
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to close Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 for projects, cleaning
FORT FISHER, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher will close from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3 so staff can complete work to keep the aquarium working in good shape. Per the aquarium, they will be tackling projects, enhancing animal care and ensuring the place “sparkles and shines.”
WECT
Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced three arrests after an investigation into THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels at two tobacco stores in Tabor City. According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape products from the two stores....
WECT
First Alert Forecast: chilly through MLK Day, warmup in sight
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! Highs were seasonably cold yesterday in the 40s. Despite plenty of sunshine, expect temperatures only to manage a few more degrees Sunday and look for some deep 50s for MLK Day itself. Nightly lows will mainly be in the frosty upper 20s and lower 30s through the period. Here’s your reminder to prioritize the 4 P’s: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Feels like temperatures could dip into the frigid lower 20s Sunday morning, so bundle up if you are headed to an early church service!
WECT
NCDOT announces two bridge replacements in Pender, Onslow counties
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that two new bridge replacements will be constructed in Pender and Onslow counties. According to the announcement, the bridge over Crooked Run on N.C. 11 in Pender Co. will be replaced by S & C Construction of Wilmington. The $1.9 million contract will allow them to replace the already existing bridge, built in 1962, and improve nearby roads and intersections.
WECT
Southport approves raising food and beverage sales tax
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen will ask state legislators to consider approving a 1% hike in sales tax at restaurants in the city. The board agreed to the proposal unanimously Thursday night. The additional revenue would allow the town to work on several infrastructure projects. “How...
WECT
Town of Surf City announces new town council appointment
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced that the town council has appointed Hugh Cannady as their newest member. According to the announcement, Cannady was appointed following a vote by the town council at their Jan. 10 meeting. He will be sworn in and take his seat at the next scheduled regular meeting.
WECT
Clean energy tax credit now available for homeowners and renters with eligible products
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Going green is a popular trend, but for things like electric vehicles and solar panels, it comes with a price. “The reality is, we know that if you make these upgrades to your home if you switch from an internal combustion engine vehicle that runs from gasoline at the pump, to one that can also run on electricity, just by plugging it in and charging it up, that will save you money in the long run. I think for a lot of folks, the sticker price is the thing that’s kept them from being able to tap into that savings opportunity. Now we’ve got tax credits that help bring that sticker price down so that you don’t really have to pay a premium to be able to get yourself into something that will save you money over the long run,” Ali Zaidi, President Biden’s national climate advisor, said.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: crisp & wintry MLK weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Friday! Your First Alert Forecast features plummeting temperatures owing to the exit of a cold front: temps will crash to the middle and lower 30s Friday night. That said, should any leftover moisture linger, a few novelty snow flurries may be possible, however accumulations are not probable and will be of no consequence.
WECT
“I refuse to be bullied...” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David is facing animosity from members of his own party in Columbus County and according to the Columbus County GOP they are considering a petition to remove David from office — what basis they would have to remove him is yet to be seen.
WECT
Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
WECT
Man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon arrested in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on charges stemming from an incident that occurred in 2022. On Friday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arreted Dillon Keith Long, 22, of Bladenboro. Long is charged with possession of firearm by felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
WECT
Three car crash closed three lanes of MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave. during evening commute
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. were closed after a crash near the intersection with Kerr Ave. early in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 12. A Wilmington Police Department representative confirmed that three cars were involved in the crash. We have not received word...
