Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect; Request for Public’s Assistance
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public for their assistance in the search for 21-year-old Angel Guerrero of Green Bay. He is the suspect in a reported stabbing that caused non-life-threatening injuries to a 17-year-old Green Bay male following an alleged argument.
Teen Accused in Fatal Green Bay Crash Wants Case Moved to Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A 15-year-old girl charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Now, the defense is seeking to have Sienna Pecore’s case moved to juvenile court before her arraignment is held. Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit-and-run...
Arrest Warrants Issued for Former Shawano County Campground Owner
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Arrests warrants were issued Thursday for former campground owner Ann Retzlaff, who failed to show up in person for her latest court hearing. Retzlaff faces a series of criminal charges related to a May 2021 traffic stop, and additional charges for an April 20 arrest on warrants related to missed court appearances on the first charges. An additional bail jumping charge was filed after allegedly went to Michigan without permission. She has routinely objected to the court’s jurisdiction, citing her claims of being a “sovereign citizen.” She has been ordered to stand trial but no dates have been set.
Police Interview Reveals Waupaca County ’92 Double Homicide Suspect’s Confession
WAUPACA COUNTY (WTAQ-WLUK) – A police interview with Tony Haase about a 1992 double murder was played in court Friday, as he was ordered Friday to stand trial in the case. Haase was charged in August with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Tanna Togstad and Timothy Mumbrue 30 years before. Haase’s father was killed in a snowmobile crash in 1977, and one of those drivers was Togstad’s father.
Green Bay Police Find Owner of Dog Involved in Reported Bite Incident on Velp Avenue
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Early on Thursday morning, a victim running on Velp Avenue sustained minor injuries from bite from a yellow Labrador Retriever type dog. She was treated at a local hospital, and police issued a notice looking for the owner. The owner has since been located...
Man Injured in Two Rivers House Fire
TWO RIVERS, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man suffered minor injuries after an early morning house fire in Two Rivers. Crews were called to the home at 1116 34th Street just before 1:30 a.m. Friday. Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming out of the first floor of the home. The...
Investigation Into Commercial Building Fire Continues
TOWN OF LAWRENCE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A fire destroyed a building and sent smoke billowing across a busy interstate highway at rush hour Thursday morning. Authorities say the fire was at Macht Village Programs, 3310 Mid Valley Dr., in the town of Lawrence. Assistant Chief Luke Pasterski of the...
Green Bay School Task Force Begins To Prioritize Repairs
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Citizens Task Force met for the first time Wednesday to begin deciding on what repairs are important for schools in the Green Bay Area School District. A consulting company spent the past year analyzing each school in the district and came up with...
Oneida Retail Replenishes Supplies for Area Homeless Shelter
ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — When the call for supplies at a Green Bay homeless shelter went out, Oneida stores answered in three big ways. In late November, the Safe Shelter on Green Bay’s west side, asked the community for support after completing its first year of operations. That’s...
Expected Warm Weather Could Impact Lake Winnebago Ice Conditions
LAKE WINNEBAGO (WTAQ-WLUK) — Taking to the lakes and doing a little ice fishing is part of how we live in Northeast Wisconsin, and on Lake Winnebago, many anglers are doing just that. At nearly 132,000 acres, the lake stretches for miles in each direction. The owner of Fish...
New Coast Guard Ice Breaker Approved
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin made a visit to Green Bay Thursday to help celebrate a new Great Lakes ice breaker. She was joined by Green Bay port officials and area business leaders who say it will help transport goods. “Coast Guard cutters are critical...
Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay Reaches 86% of Christmas Campaign Goal
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay says its services will be affected this year after not meeting its Christmas Campaign goal for the second year in a row. The organization reported Thursday it fell short of its $1.335 million goal. On the last...
Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at NWTC
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – You can celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior this weekend. The 28th annual Brown County MLK Celebration is taking place at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College. Dr. Corey King, the Co-Chair of the Brown County MLK Celebration Committee shares what...
Blowouts both ways for GB
The Green Bay Phoenix men’s and women’s basketball squads were back on the floor Thursday night and both games were blowouts. The Phoenix women dominated Purdue Fort Wayne on the road 60-32 to run their winning streak to 10 straight games. GB raced out to a 13-0 lead and rolled from there. Sydney Levy led three in double figures with 12 points, Bailey Butler added 11 and Maddie Schreiber had 10. Green Bay’s defense held the Mastadons to 19.4% shooting in allowing a season low in points. The Lady Phoenix are now 13-3 on the season, 6-1 in the Horizon League and their biggest test awaits Saturday when they travel to Cleveland State. The Vikings defeated Milwaukee 81-50 Thursday night for their 15th straight win. Cleveland State is 16-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play.
