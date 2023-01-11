ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors

Draymond Green has two more years remaining on his current contract with the Golden State Warriors. He has a player option on his deal for next season, which means that if he so chooses, he former Defensive Player of the Year could actually walk away from the Dubs this summer. This has led to all […] The post ‘Writing’s on the wall’: Draymond Green drops massive hint on his future with the Warriors amid exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Sixers’ main 2023 trade deadline focus will annoy fans

The Philadelphia 76ers have been playing some of their best basketball of the season recently. With the 2023 NBA trade deadline less than a month away, the Sixers will be one of many teams looking to get upgrades for their roster. They aren’t planning to go willy-nilly with moves ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, though.
Ja Morant, Grizzlies will get even more dangerous with latest injury update

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies could get a massive boost soon with the nearing return of injured sharpshooter Danny Green. Green, who was sent to the Grizzlies in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers for De’Anthony Melton, has been recovering from a torn ACL and has yet to make his debut with his new team. However, the wait might not be too long with Green taking significant steps in his recovery.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it

There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum‘s first-ever signature shoe with Jordan Brand. Sneakerheads got their wish on Thursday after a photo of the unreleased sneaker supposedly leaked online. The fans weren’t exactly very fond of the design, though, and they made sure to let their true feelings known. […] The post Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s signature Jordan sneaker leaks and fans are roasting it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reacts to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars’ insane comeback vs. Chargers

Just like the rest of the NFL world, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was left in awe after witnessing Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars come from behind to take down the Los Angeles Chargers in their Wild Card showdown. The game looked like it was over for the Jaguars after the first half when […] The post Kevin Durant reacts to Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars’ insane comeback vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant reveals surprise reason for monster dunk vs. Pacers

Ja Morant sent shock waves through the NBA world on Saturday when he threw down one of the absolute best dunks of the season during the Memphis Grizzlies game against the Indiana Pacers. Morant exploded to the basket, rose up, cocked his arm back and absolutely posterized Jalen Smith. Not only was the dunk a candidate for one of the best of the season, but it’s one of the best of Morant’s career. Postgame, Morant shared the key reason for why he was able to complete the dunk via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts

The Los Angeles Lakers could be signing a new player to their squad in the near future. It’s not going to be the landscape-shifting addition that so many fans have been clamoring for, though, as the Lakers seem to be looking for a steady frontcourt player that can help them with their current injury situation. […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham speaks out on Meyers Leonard, DeMarcus Cousins workouts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Jazz prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/14/2023

Another intriguing inter-conference duel is on the docket for Saturday as the Philadelphia 76ers travel to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our 76ers-Jazz prediction and pick will be made. Facing off for the first time since the Sixers were able to […] The post NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Jazz prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/14/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers news: Damian Lillard gets real on fears about ankle injury

Damian Lillard’s ankle injury has made a lot of Portland Trail Blazers fans concerned. The star point guard has been dealing with a number of injuries over the last few seasons, including a couple that caused him to miss the entire year. However, it seems like Lillard isn’t too worried about his ankle injury moving forward, per Blazers’ Edge.
Is Lauri Markkanen playing vs. Sixers?

The Utah Jazz are hoping to make it three straight wins on Saturday when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. They might need to do it without their top scorer in the game, though, with Lauri Markkanen in danger of sitting out. Right now, the big question is this: Is Lauri Markkanen playing tonight vs. […] The post Is Lauri Markkanen playing vs. Sixers? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Jazz

The Philadelphia 76ers (26-16) started their road trip against the Utah Jazz (22-24). This one came down to the wire and the Sixers pulled off a win by a score of 118-117. Let’s break down the Sixers’ crazy win over the Jazz. Sixers player notes: Joel Embiid: 30 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 9-18 […] The post Instant breakdown of Sixers win vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken

The Boston Bruins’ incredible point streak at TD Garden came to a crashing end Thursday night, thanks to the excellent play of the Seattle Kraken, who dealt the hosts a 3-0 loss. Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery probably would not have been as unhappy as he is after such a loss if it weren’t for […] The post Jim Montgomery blasts entire team with savage take after stunning TD Garden loss to Kraken appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers

After the Dallas Mavericks’ brutal 136-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, the workload on the starters was a major talking point. After all, Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavs were just a day removed from playing for 50 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers. When asked about whether or not […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on his workload after Mavs’ ugly loss to Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs star Luka Doncic gets real on LeBron James’ all-time ranking in NBA history

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic may be a big LeBron James fan, but when asked where he ranks the Los Angeles Lakers star among the greats in NBA history, he was mum. Not that Doncic doesn’t know what to say, though. But instead, the Mavs guard just refused to answer it because he’s not into […] The post Mavs star Luka Doncic gets real on LeBron James’ all-time ranking in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
