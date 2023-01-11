Suffolk County Police arrested a Hempstead man on Jan. 9 for stealing jewelry and electronics from Walmart stores throughout Suffolk County since September. Jonathan Sunderland used a specialized tool to open locked display cases at Walmart stores and stole more than $40,000 worth of jewelry and more than $3,000 worth of electronics at Suffolk County Walmart stores. Following a coordinated investigation by Fourth, Sixth and Seventh Squad detectives, Sunderland was identified and located at the Morris County Jail in New Jersey where he was being held on similar charges from the Boonton Township Police Department.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO