Know Him? Man Wanted For Burglarizing Hauppauge Storage Building
Detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who burglarized a Long Island business two times last year. The man broke into the Simply Self Storage in Suffolk County, located at 745 Old Willets Path, in Hauppauge in September 2022, and stole various personal items, said the Suffolk County Police.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Hempstead man arrested for committing multiple grand larcenies at Suffolk Walmart stores
Suffolk County Police arrested a Hempstead man on Jan. 9 for stealing jewelry and electronics from Walmart stores throughout Suffolk County since September. Jonathan Sunderland used a specialized tool to open locked display cases at Walmart stores and stole more than $40,000 worth of jewelry and more than $3,000 worth of electronics at Suffolk County Walmart stores. Following a coordinated investigation by Fourth, Sixth and Seventh Squad detectives, Sunderland was identified and located at the Morris County Jail in New Jersey where he was being held on similar charges from the Boonton Township Police Department.
4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
Cops: Woman arrested after attacking Riverside gas station clerk during robbery
A woman is facing a felony robbery charge and other charges after she slapped and kicked a clerk at a Riverside gas station Friday morning, Southampton Town Police said in a press release Saturday. Police said the clerk at the 76 Gas Station at 7 Peconic Avenue confronted the woman...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Farmingdale Grand Larceny
Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingdale store. Four men allegedly stole four video game console units worth approximately $1,300 from Target, located at 100...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Two women and two male teens indicted for murder for failed robbery
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced On Jan. 13 that JILLIAN KOLSCH, JAHSHAWN STRICKLAND, JONRAY PEREZ, and KAYLA ALVARENGA are each indicted for Murder in the Second Degree, arising out of their participation in a botched home invasion robbery which resulted in the fatal shooting of Louis Lombardo in 2021.
LI'S MAJOR CRIMES SPIKE: 41% in Nassau, 15% in Suffolk in 1 year
Long Island saw a spike in major crimes last year compared to 2021 despite a decline in violent crime, according to new crime statistics and the counties’ top cops.
Watch: Moment Boy Steals Puppy From Long Island Pet Store Caught On Video
Surveillance footage captured the moment a boy fled a Long Island pet store with a stolen 4-month-old puppy with the help of two adults.The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11,…
Know Him? Man Wanted For Greenlawn Burglary
Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a home and stole an expensive ring, computers, and other items.The incident took place in Greenlawn in December.Suffolk County Police said a man broke into a home on Lawrence Street and stole a gold Cart…
Attempted Murder Suspect Injures 2 Officers During Arrest At LI Target, Police Say
An attempted murder suspect is behind bars after injuring two police officers during an arrest at a Long Island Target store, authorities said.The incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Lawrence Target, located on Rockaway Turnpike, according to Nassau County Police.Detective…
Pedestrian, 83, fatally struck in crash on Long Island
Suffolk County police are investigating a motor vehicle crash after an 83-year-old man died from seriously injuries on Long Island authorities said.
Riverhead Police report 84 arrests in October 2022
Riverhead Town Police reported 189 criminal incidents and made 84 arrests in October 2022, according to a crime report released by Police Chief David Hegermiller. Arrests made in October, according to the police chief’s report were:. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle (2) Assault (1) Assist FOA (2) Burglary...
Trio Indicted In Rash Of Catalytic Converter Thefts In Suffolk County
Three men have been formally charged in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts on Long Island. The parts were stolen from trucks and vans in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors identified the suspects as James O’Brien, age 45;...
Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From Long Island Pet Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store.The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. …
Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
Wyandanch Store Shut Down After Clerk Sells E-Cigs To Minor, Police Say
A Long Island convenience store was shut down and a clerk was arrested after he allegedly sold e-cigarettes to a minor. The arrest took place in Wyandanch around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Alex Convenience Store, at 301G Merritt Ave. In response to community complaints, Suffolk County...
Skateboarder Critical After Being Struck By SUV In Hicksville
Updated story: 17-Year-Old Dies From Injuries After Being Struck By SUV In HicksvilleA 17-year-old skateboarder is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV on Long Island.The incident took place in Hicksville around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12 on Cantiague Lane near Robbins Lane.Ac…
Nassau student, 17, critically injured in crash: police
A 17-year-old Nassau student riding a skateboard was critically injured after being struck by an SUV in Hicksville after school Thursday, police said.
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
