ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Hempstead man arrested for committing multiple grand larcenies at Suffolk Walmart stores

Suffolk County Police arrested a Hempstead man on Jan. 9 for stealing jewelry and electronics from Walmart stores throughout Suffolk County since September. Jonathan Sunderland used a specialized tool to open locked display cases at Walmart stores and stole more than $40,000 worth of jewelry and more than $3,000 worth of electronics at Suffolk County Walmart stores. Following a coordinated investigation by Fourth, Sixth and Seventh Squad detectives, Sunderland was identified and located at the Morris County Jail in New Jersey where he was being held on similar charges from the Boonton Township Police Department.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man

Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Farmingdale Grand Larceny

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the men who allegedly stole merchandise from a Farmingdale store. Four men allegedly stole four video game console units worth approximately $1,300 from Target, located at 100...
FARMINGDALE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Two women and two male teens indicted for murder for failed robbery

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced On Jan. 13 that JILLIAN KOLSCH, JAHSHAWN STRICKLAND, JONRAY PEREZ, and KAYLA ALVARENGA are each indicted for Murder in the Second Degree, arising out of their participation in a botched home invasion robbery which resulted in the fatal shooting of Louis Lombardo in 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Know Him? Man Wanted For Greenlawn Burglary

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into a home and stole an expensive ring, computers, and other items.The incident took place in Greenlawn in December.Suffolk County Police said a man broke into a home on Lawrence Street and stole a gold Cart…
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead Police report 84 arrests in October 2022

Riverhead Town Police reported 189 criminal incidents and made 84 arrests in October 2022, according to a crime report released by Police Chief David Hegermiller. Arrests made in October, according to the police chief’s report were:. Aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle (2) Assault (1) Assist FOA (2) Burglary...
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy