WRAL News

The Wrap: Legislative session starts, House rules fight heats up, and the potential of a 13-week abortion bill

On this week's episode of the Wrap podcast: WRAL state government reporters Travis Fain and Paul Specht discuss a new rule change will make it easier for House Republicans to override vetoes by Gov. Roy Cooper. They also get into news about North Carolina's professional sports teams wanting a bigger slice of the sports gambling pie. Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn is also back in the news.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Cooper upset House rule change will weaken his veto power

Gov. Roy Cooper is upset that North Carolina House Republicans might amend a rule regarding overriding governor vetoes. Previously, to override a veto, legislators must wait “until the second legislative day following notice of its placement on the calendar,” creating a minimum of 48 hours before House members can vote on an override. Newly adopted House Resolution 1 does not contain the rule.
whqr.org

As NC General Assembly session begins, Republicans take aim at Gov. Cooper's vetoes

The North Carolina General Assembly formally opened its 2023 session Wednesday with mostly ceremonial observances, like naming chamber leaders. But House Republicans stirred up partisan controversy by adopting a rule that could make it easier to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. The primary focus of this long session...
WRAL News

Tennessee GOP split over adding exceptions to abortion ban

NASHVILLE, TENN. — For months, Tennessee's Republican leaders have maintained that the state's abortion ban — known as one of the strictest in the U.S. — allows doctors to perform the procedure, should they need to in order to save the patient's life, even though the statute doesn't explicitly say so.
TENNESSEE STATE
WRAL

NC House session briefly delayed by medical emergency

The opening day of the 2023 state legislative session was delayed briefly in the North Carolina House of Representatives Wednesday when a member had a medical issue. Emergency responders were called for state Rep. William Brisson, R-Bladen. The nine-term lawmaker was helped out of the chamber. Shortly after, he returned to take the oath of office as the House organized for the session.
The Center Square

'Superb piece of propaganda' served up in governor's op-ed

(The Center Square) – North Carolina's amateur critics called it "BS" and a professional one more gently said it was “a superb piece of propaganda.”. Gov. Roy Cooper’s op-ed this week touted the state’s climate change plans as the solution to blackouts that left thousands in the cold on Christmas Eve. Jon Sanders, director of the John Locke Foundation’s Center for Food, Power, and Life, described Cooper’s op-ed as “a superb piece of propaganda” and refuted claims that lessons learned from the blackouts point to increasing reliance on solar and other weather-dependent energy sources.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WFAE

Speakers raise concerns about state's shift to electric trucks

People who operate truck fleets will be on the front lines if North Carolina adopts rules this year to get more electric trucks and buses on state roads. In Charlotte Friday, state environmental officials heard some of their concerns about cost, evolving technology, and charging. About a dozen people were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Tobacco Trust Fund Commission Announces Grant Cycle

The North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission is accepting applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The key objectives for 2023 are supporting the agricultural industry, impacting rural communities and stimulating economic development. Funds will be awarded in the fall of 2023 for selected innovative projects. Application information is now online...
hhsyjyearbook.com

Year of the Trail in N.C.

The NC Legislature has chosen 2023 as the Year of the Trail in NC. North Carolina has many extensive trails and committed hikers. The Year of the Trail supports all hikers who trek in NC land. According to greattrailsnc.com, the Year of the Trail celebrates NC’s diverse networks of trails, greenways, and blueways that show off all of the different landscapes NC has to offer. North Carolina is known as the Great Trails State because of the support trails are to the economy and ecosystem of NC.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end

RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
RALEIGH, NC

