The NC Legislature has chosen 2023 as the Year of the Trail in NC. North Carolina has many extensive trails and committed hikers. The Year of the Trail supports all hikers who trek in NC land. According to greattrailsnc.com, the Year of the Trail celebrates NC’s diverse networks of trails, greenways, and blueways that show off all of the different landscapes NC has to offer. North Carolina is known as the Great Trails State because of the support trails are to the economy and ecosystem of NC.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO