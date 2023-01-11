Transit police arrest and release kids caught smashing MBTA windows

The two juveniles were released back to their parents after an investigation.

MBTA Transit police arrested and released two juvenile males caught smashing train windows with a hammer after an investigation.

The juveniles were arrested Jan. 10 before being released back to their parents, transit police said in a tweet.

Officers initially responded to a report that shots had been fired at a Red Line train at Downtown Crossing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. When they arrived, the officers found that two juveniles smashed several holes into train windows using a hammer before running away.

Authorities shared a photo showing three broken windows and stated the damages would cause service delays.

Transit Police did not indicate the ages of the juveniles involved, or if they would be held responsible for the damages.