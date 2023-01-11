ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Disney, faced with proxy fight, names former Nike CEO Mark Parker as board chairman

By Ryan Faughnder
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y7Cjq_0kBUF51R00

Walt Disney Co.'s board of directors has elected former Nike Chief Executive Mark Parker to be its next chairman, the company said Wednesday. The move comes as the company faces a proxy fight with an influential activist shareholder.

The change will take effect after the company's annual shareholder meeting. Parker, a Disney board director since 2016 and current executive chairman of Nike, will succeed Susan Arnold, a veteran business leader who is not standing for reelection due to Disney's 15-year term limit for board members.

The date of the shareholder meeting has not been announced.

Parker's selection for the chairman position is the latest major leadership change for Disney , which in November brought back Bob Iger as chief executive to replace the ousted Bob Chapek. Before the Chapek era, Iger had served as the Burbank entertainment giant's CEO for 15 years.

With Arnold's exit, the size of the board will be reduced to 11 members.

“Mark Parker’s vision, incredible depth of experience and wise counsel have been invaluable to Disney, and I look forward to continuing working with him in his new role, along with our other directors, as we chart the future course for this amazing company," Iger said in a statement.

The makeup of Disney's board is key because the body will determine the selection of Iger's eventual successor. Iger's new contract as CEO is set to expire after two years.

Parker will chair a newly created succession planning committee within the board, which will advise on planning for Iger's replacement, "including review of internal and external candidates," the company said.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Disney’s Chairman, and I look forward to working closely with Bob and his management team on a strategy of growth that balances investment with profitability, while preserving Disney’s core mission of creative excellence, to deliver shareholder value," Parker said in a statement. "At the same time, it is the top priority of mine and the Board’s to identify and prepare a successful CEO successor, and that process has already begun."

Parker served as Nike’s chairman and CEO until 2020.

In addition to selecting Parker to lead the board, Disney rejected the overtures of billionaire activist investor Nelson Peltz, whose firm Trian Partners nominated him for election as director at the shareholder meeting in opposition to the nominees recommended by the board and brought forward a proposal to amend Disney's bylaws.

Trian said Wednesday that it owns 9.4 million shares of Disney's stock, valued at about $900 million. In a statement, Trian noted the underperformance of Disney's stock and criticized Disney on a number of fronts, including "failed succession planning" and what it described as a "flawed" direct-to-consumer — or streaming — strategy that struggles with profitability despite high subscriber counts and revenues.

"Disney has an incredible legacy as one of the leading and most successful consumer entertainment companies in the world, having built some of the most celebrated consumer brands and an unparalleled content portfolio that resonates with audiences of all ages across the globe," Peltz said. "But in recent years, the Company has lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance from a consistent dividend-paying, high free cash flow generative business into a highly leveraged enterprise with reduced earnings power and weak free cash flow conversion."

Disney said in a statement that it has engaged with Peltz "numerous times over the last few months," but does not support his candidacy and instead recommends that investors vote for its picks. While trying to fend off Peltz's proxy battle, Disney praised Iger's leadership.

"Mr. Iger’s mandate is to use his two-year term and depth of experience in the industry to adapt the business model for the shifting media landscape, rebalancing investment with revenue opportunity while bringing a renewed focus on the creative talent that has made The Walt Disney Company the envy of the industry," the company said. "Mr. Iger has already taken decisive steps to realign content creation and distribution, and reposition Disney’s streaming platforms and linear broadcast and cable networks for enhanced profitability for the Company."

Iger, over the last two months, has already started to make major moves to reshape Disney.

Right away, he assigned a task force to restructure the company and restore power to the company's creative leaders. On Monday, he ordered employees to return to working in the office four days a week , Monday through Thursday, a relatively rigid return-to-office plan for the media industry.

The company on Tuesday revised policies related to annual passes, hotel parking and ticketing for its parks and resorts , which have been criticized by fans for nickle-and-diming guests.

Disney faces massive challenges in its second Iger age, including growing concerns about the profitability of the streaming business model, on which Disney has bet heavily with Disney+.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 2

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney CEO Bob Iger Announces NEW Employee Rules

Since Bob Iger’s sudden return to the Walt Disney Company, many have been eagerly watching to see what BIG changes may be put into place. We’ve shared a full post of EVERY change that has taken place since Iger took over, and we know that organizational and operating changes are expected to be implemented as a result of Iger’s return. But now certain employees will feel the impact of another Iger-implemented change.
New York Post

Disney CEO Bob Iger rolls back theme park price hikes under Bob Chapek

The Walt Disney Co. under new boss Robert Iger is scrapping some price hikes at Disney theme parks that were put in place by his ousted predecessor, according to a report. Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme parks chairman, sent a letter to employees announcing that the company would reinstate free services that were introduced during Iger’s first go-around as CEO before he was replaced by Bob Chapek in 2020. Visitors to Disney theme parks in Orlando and Anaheim, Calif., will no longer be charged to download photos of themselves on rides, the memo said. They will still have to pay for the pictures...
ANAHEIM, CA
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
Parade

Disney Parks Issue New Warning to Visitors

In light of increasing behavioral problems across Disney parks, the company has issued new warnings to Disneyland and Disney World visitors about their actions. The notices have been published on the sites' visit preparation pages, which also cover topics like health and safety, the parks' reservation systems, and using the mobile app.
ANAHEIM, CA
TheDailyBeast

Goldman Sachs Staff Steaming Mad as Free Coffee Pulled Before Layoffs

Goldman Sachs staff’s anger boiled over after finding out they now have to pay for their formerly free coffee at the bank’s Manhattan headquarters as fears of impending layoffs have filtered through the firm in recent weeks. One “frustrated financier” told the New York Post that those who had gone to the office’s 11th-floor “Sky Lobby” for their usual brew were met by a “sign and a woman yelling at us that it was no longer complimentary.” “We had to go to the checkout counter before we could leave,” they added. “I paid $2.99 this morning for a sh*tty cup of Seattle’s Best. Nothing says ‘Happy New Year’ like ‘You’re already on the verge of losing your jobs — but let’s just make sure you lose your free coffee, too.’” Goldman CEO David Solomon used his annual year-end memo last week to announce a “headcount reduction” coming in “the first half of January.” In December, Semafor reported that as many as 4,000 “low performing” workers could be cut from the firm’s 49,000-strong payroll.Read it at New York Post
MANHATTAN, NY
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Permanently Closing Animal Kingdom? Here’s the Truth

The internet is back at it again, and this time it’s Disney’s Animal Kingdom on the chopping block. Another video from TikTok has been making the rounds, teasing the removal of Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World in 2024. Earlier this year, a rumor swept the...
TheStreet

Disney Closing Legendary Roller Coaster for a Long Time

Whenever a Disney ride closes, it creates speculation on what will happen to the ride. Will Disney just perform routine maintenance, or will it add to the theme or completely retheme the ride? Walt Disney himself knew before opening any theme park it would take constant updating. Walt Disney World...
ORLANDO, FL
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
disneyfoodblog.com

Another Date Has COMPLETELY SOLD OUT for Disney World in 2023

Believe it or not, the week after the holidays can sometimes be even MORE crowded in Disney World than the peak holiday season. A recent update proves that’s the case this year!. Although we saw some pretty big crowds at the parks for Christmas and New Year’s, we’re seeing...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
504K+
Followers
78K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy