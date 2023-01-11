Read full article on original website
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Florence Pugh Talks About Her 21-Year Age Gap With Ex Zach Braff
Florence Pugh is opening up about people’s negative opinions about her past relationship with Scrubs star Zach Braff. Pugh, 27, and Braff, 47, (he turns 48 in April) first sparked romance rumors back in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There. The couple left hints about their status on social media in the months that followed, but they didn’t confirm being a couple until December 2019. The two chose to keep their relationship mostly private and rarely shared photos of them together on social media because of constant trolls.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Ben Affleck Works A Dunkin’ Drive-Thru
Ben Affleck loves his Dunkin’ coffee so much, he’s serving it too. The Deep Water actor has long been the subject of viral memes juggling Dunkin’ coffees. On Tuesday (January 10), Affleck surprised fans when taking orders at one of the chain’s Boston-area locations in Medford, Massachusetts.
