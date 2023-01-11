Florence Pugh is opening up about people’s negative opinions about her past relationship with Scrubs star Zach Braff. Pugh, 27, and Braff, 47, (he turns 48 in April) first sparked romance rumors back in April 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. The PDA followed their collaboration on his 2019 short film, In the Time It Takes to Get There. The couple left hints about their status on social media in the months that followed, but they didn’t confirm being a couple until December 2019. The two chose to keep their relationship mostly private and rarely shared photos of them together on social media because of constant trolls.

1 DAY AGO