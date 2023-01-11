ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman marked his 1,000th night sleeping outdoors Friday. The 14-year-old began his sleeping journey back when he was 11, making it about 2-and-a-half years of getting shut-eye in the great outdoors. Ortman has slept outside his family’s cabin, his backyard,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups

Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released

Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Restaurants Have the Help Wanted Sign Out for Cooks

DULUTH, Minn. — The New London Café and Duluth Grill are restaurants that are locally owned, and both are known for serving tasty food. But expansion is in the works for both these establishments. New London Café will be adding dinner service in just a few months. The owners of The Duluth Grill own other restaurants and will be relocating one in the not-too-distant future.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?

It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
DULUTH, MN
hot967.fm

Space Heaters May Have Started St. Louis County House Fire

(Solway Township, MN) — Space heaters may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews from six area fire departments and the Air National Guard battled the fire, but the house in Solway Township is considered a total loss. The homeowner told firefighters that he was using three space heaters when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teens arrested for shooting at people in Duluth skywalk with pellet guns

DULUTH, Minn. -- Three teens were arrested Wednesday in Duluth for allegedly shooting at people with pellet guns in the skywalk.The Duluth Police Department says officers were dispatched to a report of three individuals with a gun in the stairwell of the skywalk shortly before 10 a.m.Officers were able to locate three boys, one 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds, and detain them without incident, seizing three pellet guns.The teens are pending charges of second-degree riot.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing

DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth

Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Another Northland post office burglarized

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
