northernnewsnow.com
Duluth Boy Scout sleeps 1,000 nights outdoors, and he’s not done yet
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Boy Scout Isaac Ortman marked his 1,000th night sleeping outdoors Friday. The 14-year-old began his sleeping journey back when he was 11, making it about 2-and-a-half years of getting shut-eye in the great outdoors. Ortman has slept outside his family’s cabin, his backyard,...
FOX 21 Online
Former Lake Superior Zoo Polar Bear Dies
DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Zoo is grieving the loss of a beloved Polar Bear who spent over 20 years in their care. Berlin came to the zoo when she was only one in 1990. She spent the last 10 years at the Kansas City Zoo after having to leave when the 2012 floods destroyed her habitat.
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Suspects charged in Duluth home invasion, stabbing that injured 3 strangers
Two suspects seemingly misidentified their target when they allegedly carried out a violent home invasion and stabbing in Duluth last week over a dispute involving a stolen phone charger, according to new criminal charges. The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 at a single-family home that's been converted...
boreal.org
Essentia-St. Mary's in Duluth explains bed space backups
Now that the pandemic has moved into another phase, there’s something else making things stressful in healthcare… bed spaces. Right now, there aren’t enough beds in some hospitals, because healthcare leaders say there aren’t enough beds for those who are leaving the hospital. Essentia-St. Mary’s says they are one of the facilities with a bottleneck issue.
Details About Christina Milian’s Duluth Movie Released
Duluth may just be the new Hollywood. After the successful Christmas movie that filmed here in 2022 and premiered on Hulu, more people are catching on that the Northland is a one-of-a-kind place to make movie magic. Merry Kiss Cam is that movie, in case you didn't already know. The...
FOX 21 Online
Restaurants Have the Help Wanted Sign Out for Cooks
DULUTH, Minn. — The New London Café and Duluth Grill are restaurants that are locally owned, and both are known for serving tasty food. But expansion is in the works for both these establishments. New London Café will be adding dinner service in just a few months. The owners of The Duluth Grill own other restaurants and will be relocating one in the not-too-distant future.
Watch Telly Savalas, Skipper + Gilligan And Al Franken In Retro Duluth Tourism Commercials
Last spring, the City of Duluth announced a new branding and tourism marketing campaign, including the new tagline "Love It Like We Do", that would be used to promote the area moving forward. Conceived by the Duluth Tourism Collaborative, consisting of the City of Duluth, Visit Duluth and the Duluth...
Is Popeyes Actually Opening A Duluth Location In 2023?
It's been nearly two years since we first heard the news that a Popeyes location would be opening in the Duluth area! However, ever since the news first broke in early 2021, there hasn't been much traction on the fast food chain. In the years that have followed, there have...
hot967.fm
Space Heaters May Have Started St. Louis County House Fire
(Solway Township, MN) — Space heaters may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home Wednesday morning near Cloquet in northeastern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says crews from six area fire departments and the Air National Guard battled the fire, but the house in Solway Township is considered a total loss. The homeowner told firefighters that he was using three space heaters when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported.
Teens arrested for shooting at people in Duluth skywalk with pellet guns
DULUTH, Minn. -- Three teens were arrested Wednesday in Duluth for allegedly shooting at people with pellet guns in the skywalk.The Duluth Police Department says officers were dispatched to a report of three individuals with a gun in the stairwell of the skywalk shortly before 10 a.m.Officers were able to locate three boys, one 15-year-old and two 17-year-olds, and detain them without incident, seizing three pellet guns.The teens are pending charges of second-degree riot.
Kerplunk! Get Your Team Together For The Annual Duluth Polar Plunge
For anyone who has jumped into Lake Superior even in the Summer, it can feel like a badge of honor because it is darn cold. Let's jump, (no pun intended) to winter and February when the temperatures are freezing cold and the water is too and usually covered in ice. Welcome to Polar Plunge time.
FOX 21 Online
Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Park Point In Duluth
Park Point in Duluth is a very popular destination for both tourists and locals in the warmer months. Some people, aren't fans. Park Point can be found on Minnesota Avenue on the other side of the Aerial Lift Bridge. The beach house and park can be found at the end of Minnesota Avenue. The park includes sand volleyball courts, different pavilions, and even some grills that are available for reservation.
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
7th OWI Charges For Superior Man, 11-Year Old In Front Passenger Seat
A Superior man is facing his seventh Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) charge stemming from a routine traffic stop on Christmas Day. Police documents detail that he also had an 11-year old with him riding in the front passenger seat. The traffic stop was the result of the driver running through...
28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth
Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
Locally Laid Egg Company In Wrenshall Explains Spike In Egg Prices
The incredible edible egg isn't that the way the old commercial went? I am a big fan and if I had my way I would eat eggs every day. If I eat them fried I prefer them over easy on toast. otherwise scrambled, in an omelet, hard-boiled, you get the point.
boreal.org
Mt. Iron man faces seven felonies dating back to alleged crimes from the 1970s
From the WDIO News Staff - WDIO News - January 11, 2023. On Wednesday, in the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia, a Mt. Iron man appeared for a settlement conference. Spencer Main faces seven felonies for alleged sexual conduct crimes against children from the 1970s. To read the full...
Superior Provides 25% Rebate Incentive For Film Production Companies That Use The City As A Locale
If the popularity of movies like Merry Kiss Cam are any sign, the Twin Ports is quickly becoming a popular destination locale for film production companies. Hoping to capitalize on that, the City of Superior has pledges a future investment. The city - working with it's Tourism Development Commission -...
Comments / 0