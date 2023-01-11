Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
DHHR Launches Hiring Events To Fill Positions Throughout W.Va.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced this week that it plans to host in-person and virtual hiring events throughout the month of January. Open positions are available for nurses, office assistants, program specialists, lab scientists, child protective service workers, and others. Last month, newly appointed DHHR...
3 more West Virginia schools to receive therapy dogs
West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice announced on Thursday that schools in three different counties will receive therapy dogs in 2023.
WBOY
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 39 count sites in West Virginia. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
lootpress.com
Weekly Recap in the West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — When members of the West Virginia House of Delegates took the oath of office Wednesday, Jan. 11, to kick off the first session of the 86th Legislature, it marked the first time in history that single-member House districts will represent the state. West Virginia Supreme...
wajr.com
Three Harrison County schools added to the West Virginia Communities in Schools program
CHARLESTON, WV — Three Harrison County schools have bren added to the West Virginia Communities In Schools (CIS) program. Nutter Fort Primary School, Nutter Fort Intermediate School and the Norwood Elementary School will be apart of the program that forges community partnerships and brings resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
wchstv.com
West Virginia governor requests five counties be added to business zone program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Thursday that he has petitioned for five counties to be added to the state’s Historically Underutilized Business Zone program. The governor has asked that Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe and Preston counties be added to the state’s existing HUBZones,...
WSAZ
W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From birth to death, the West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources touches every aspect of your life. The mammoth entity also spends more of your tax dollars than any other state agency. Yet, state lawmakers say its shortcomings are many, including issues with...
USDA grant applications available for rural West Virginia development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development is accepting applications for projects that help support the economic development of rural West Virginia.
WTRF
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in West Virginia?
WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in West Virginia with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
Treasurer Moore Announces First Hope Scholarship Payments Made to Student Accounts
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – State Treasurer Riley Moore announced the first-ever Hope Scholarship payments have been made to student accounts and can now be used to pay for authorized educational services. “This is a great day for school choice in West Virginia,” said Treasurer Moore, who also chairs the...
Commissioner Leonhardt Calls for hard Commitment on Laboratory Funding
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After reviewing Governor Jim Justice’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget, Commissioner Kent Leonhardt released the following statement:. “I’m thrilled to finally see a line-item for laboratories within the budget bill, but I am disappointed that it’s only a soft commitment through the surplus section. With the Legislature looking to push historic policy changes, including record tax breaks, we need the same kind of enthusiasm towards rebuilding our labs. I am worried as we increase the overall budget by $200 million, spend down our ARPA dollars and pass these tax cuts, we will miss a once-in-a-generation chance to build state-of-the-art laboratories,” said Commissioner Leonhardt.
wwnrradio.com
Last Week for West Virginians to Enroll in ACA Marketplace
Charleston, WV – The deadline to enroll in Marketplace health insurance coverage for 2023 is January. Recently, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released a record amount of grant. funding to organizations that provide free help to consumers needing help enrolling in health coverage. In. West...
Bill to legalize weed in West Virginia has been introduced
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
Girl Scout cookie season starts next week in West Virginia
Girl Scout cookie season is approaching, and you don't have to wait to see a troop selling cookies outside of Kroger to get your annual stash.
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: The Bridge the Soviets Nearly Built On the West Virginia-Kentucky Border
In the 1970s, the tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan became so desperate for a crossing into Kentucky that they reached out to Russia. The tiny West Virginia community of Vulcan sits on Mingo County’s border with Kentucky, surrounded by mountains on three sides and the Tug River on the other. Once Vulcan was a booming coal town, but its real claim to fame is the bridge linking it to the outside world, a bridge that was almost built by the Russians to insult the U.S. some 40 years ago.
West Virginia offering money to Veterans that move back to Mountain State
During his State of The State Address on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would give Veterans that served in the military money to move back to West Virginia. The program is called the ‘Welcome Home Program.’ Gov. Justice said the program doesn’t have much money, ‘ I think $500,000 and […]
WDTV
West Virginia Mountaineer Heritage Season now underway
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A unique seasons that gives hunters an opportunity to target big game is now underway. West Virginia’s four-day Mountaineer Heritage Season for deer, bear and turkey opened on Thursday and runs through Sunday, Jan. 15. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources said the...
Gov. Justice announces petition for the designation of Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties as HUBZones
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Gov. Justice announced that he has petitioned for Boone, Clay, Hampshire, Monroe, and Preston Counties to be Governor-designated HUBZones. The Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program gives participating small businesses access to exclusive federal contracting opportunities and preferential price evaluations when bidding on at-large federal contracts. West Virginia is one of the first ten states to petition for expanding access to this program through Governor-designated HUBZones.
Government Technology
West Virginia Hydrogen Hub Reports Federal Encouragement
(TNS) — An Appalachian regional coalition formed to pursue billions of dollars in federal funding to develop a hydrogen-based energy and economic development hub says it has cleared a significant hurdle toward making the hub a reality. The coalition of dozens of entities across Appalachia says the U.S. Department...
woay.com
Snow Creates Winter Wonderland in Southern West Virginia
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): The biggest winter storm of the season brought a true winter wonderland to the region early this weekend. Although snowfall is far behind average for the season (despite the past 24-hour snowfall), the northwest flow on the backside of departing low pressure brought the heaviest accumulation of the season to southern West Virginia.
