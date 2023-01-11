(Connersville, IN)--Someone who likely lives in Connersville is now $30,000 richer. The Hoosier Lottery has announced that someone bought a Mega Millions ticket for the drawing that occurred two days ago that is now worth $30,000. The ticket was purchased at the Speedway station on West 30th Street in Connersville. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing has soared to $1.35 billion. Just for perspective, if that jackpot was shared equally among every single Richmond resident, it would be $38,000 each.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO