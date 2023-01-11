Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A single-father says what began as an innocent conversation on social media turned perilous when he began receiving threats of violence and death threats. Logan Lunsford was recently on Facebook when someone who claimed to be another single parent reached out to him. Lunsford initially believed the person might have been looking for a friend.
The ‘real’ Robin Williams is alive and well and living in Covington and, yes, making people smile everyday
Don’t look now – but they’re all over the place. And there’s more to come. We’re talking about the paparazzi – they’re swarming Northern Kentucky – and that’s not because the movie Wise Guys starring Robert DeNiro – is being partially shot in Covington.
roadtirement.com
Oldenburg 1871 Sorrowful Mother Shrine
Oldenburg Indiana is known for its rich religious history. Founded in 1837 by German settlers, it is known as the “Village of Spires” due to the multiple church steeples that make up the town’s skyline. Located about a mile outside the town limits visitors will find the...
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
WLWT 5
Family of business owner shot outside tattoo studio say he was a hero on the day he was killed
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Brian Wilson was the love of his wife Jennifer's life. "He was her rock," said Jennifer Wilson's sister, Michelle Davis. "They were perfect for each other. She finally found her true love." Brian Wilson was also a family man. He and his wife have five...
WLWT 5
Video shows crews working to extinguish fire at car dealership in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crews responded to reports of a fire in Florence on Friday afternoon. It happened around 4 p.m. at a Cadillac-Subaru dealership on Industrial Road. A viewer-submitted video shows a vehicle that appears to have crashed into the dealership and caught fire. The video shows crews working...
1017thepoint.com
$30,000 MEGA MILLIONS TICKET SOLD IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Someone who likely lives in Connersville is now $30,000 richer. The Hoosier Lottery has announced that someone bought a Mega Millions ticket for the drawing that occurred two days ago that is now worth $30,000. The ticket was purchased at the Speedway station on West 30th Street in Connersville. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing has soared to $1.35 billion. Just for perspective, if that jackpot was shared equally among every single Richmond resident, it would be $38,000 each.
Fox 19
FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington police have reached out to the FBI for help in their investigation into the 2013 drowning death of Casey Pitzer. The coroner at the time ruled Casey’s cause of death accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication. “Everything’s frustrating,” said Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer. “It’s been...
953wiki.com
Madison School Bus In Minor Accident
Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
Indiana kennel donates new K9 to Richmond Police in honor of Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Indiana — The Vohne Liche Kennels in Indiana has donated a new member to the Richmond Police force. Wednesday, the Richmond Police Department announced that K9 Skee was chosen to join the force, according to a post on their Facebook page. >>Law enforcement line street to honor Richmond...
korncountry.com
Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
WLWT 5
Police cruiser reportedly involved in crash on Dry Fork Road in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Police cruiser reportedly involved in crash on Dry Fork Road in Harrison. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
wslmradio.com
Jackson County Inmate Roster – 1-14-23
Inmates booked into the Jail within the last 24 hours. Inmates released from the Jail within the last 24 hours.
WRBI Radio
Convicted child molester receives maximum sentence
Lawrenceburg, IN — A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molestation was sentenced in Dearborn Circuit Court to the maximum 45 years in prison. 40-year-old Ronald Bills received the sentence last month from Judge James Humphrey, who retired shortly afterward. Bills pled guilty to five counts of child molesting, with...
Indiana Man Leaves His Meth at a Store, Gets Arrested After Coming Back to Get it
Let me start off by saying, I have never smoked, injected, or inhaled an illegal drug of any kind in my life. With that in mind, I can't say with absolute certainty that I wouldn't do what this man in Madison, Indiana did recently when he left a bag of meth in the bathroom of a business, but I'd like to think I wouldn't.
Fox 19
Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WISH-TV
Shelby County man arrested in shooting involving ‘Bob & Tom’ personality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Shelby County man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and a gun violation in connection to a December shooting involving a well-known radio personality, according to police and court information. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office served Paul Berkemeier, of Fountaintown, with an arrest...
Wave 3
Lanes blocked after 18-wheeler rolls over spilling frozen McChickens on I-71 North in Carroll County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are shut down on I-71 North going toward Cincinnati after 18-wheeler frozen food trailer rolled over, spilling frozen McChickens across the roadway. Volunteer firefighter Don Bullock with Amateur Radio Emergency Services said the crash happened near mile marker 39 around 1:50 p.m. on Saturday.
