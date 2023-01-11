ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IN

roadtirement.com

Oldenburg 1871 Sorrowful Mother Shrine

Oldenburg Indiana is known for its rich religious history. Founded in 1837 by German settlers, it is known as the “Village of Spires” due to the multiple church steeples that make up the town’s skyline. Located about a mile outside the town limits visitors will find the...
OLDENBURG, IN
Fox 19

WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX59

Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
INDIANA STATE
1017thepoint.com

$30,000 MEGA MILLIONS TICKET SOLD IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--Someone who likely lives in Connersville is now $30,000 richer. The Hoosier Lottery has announced that someone bought a Mega Millions ticket for the drawing that occurred two days ago that is now worth $30,000. The ticket was purchased at the Speedway station on West 30th Street in Connersville. Meanwhile, the jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing has soared to $1.35 billion. Just for perspective, if that jackpot was shared equally among every single Richmond resident, it would be $38,000 each.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
Fox 19

FBI contacted about Wilmington woman’s mysterious drowning death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wilmington police have reached out to the FBI for help in their investigation into the 2013 drowning death of Casey Pitzer. The coroner at the time ruled Casey’s cause of death accidental drowning and acute ethanol intoxication. “Everything’s frustrating,” said Casey’s father, Greg Pitzer. “It’s been...
CINCINNATI, OH
953wiki.com

Madison School Bus In Minor Accident

Madison Consolidated School Bus #50 was involved in a minor fender bender accident in the area of Skyline Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon . All students riding the bus were checked and cleared by medical personnel and were transported home via other buses no other information was available regarding the accident.
MADISON, IN
korncountry.com

Bomb threat called in to Brown County High School

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a bomb threat at Brown County High School on Friday. It was determined to be a hoax. Authorities at the sheriff’s office said the persons responsible for a false threat called in to the town of Nashville about a month ago, are the same people responsible for this one.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Convicted child molester receives maximum sentence

Lawrenceburg, IN — A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molestation was sentenced in Dearborn Circuit Court to the maximum 45 years in prison. 40-year-old Ronald Bills received the sentence last month from Judge James Humphrey, who retired shortly afterward. Bills pled guilty to five counts of child molesting, with...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

