Home heating oil costs in Connecticut steadily rising again

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil in Connecticut is increasing again following a month of steep declines.

The average cost of a gallon of home heating oil was $4.527 on Jan. 2, according to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection . The highest price was $6.499 a gallon, and the lowest was $3.799.

It’s an increase from when prices hit an average of $4.205 a gallon on Dec. 12, but still far below the peak of $5.927 a gallon on Nov. 7, according to DEEP data.

Despite the temporary decrease, the cost of home heating oil in Connecticut is still significantly higher than at the same time last year. On Jan. 3, 2022, the average price of a gallon was $3.257. It was $2.351 around the same date in 2021.

Discounts are typically available for customers who use cash, and heating assistance is available for those who qualify.

Along with home heating oil, Connecticut residents’ electric bills have also seen a jump. Eversource and United Illuminating increased prices by about 50% for customers starting in the new year, citing surging ongoing global demand for natural gas.

Visit ct.gov/heatinghelp or dial 211 to find out if you qualify for home energy help this winter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.