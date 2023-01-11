Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff Beck Dies: Rockers React
The death of Jeff Beck has sent shockwaves through the rock world. The 78-year-old guitarist’s death was confirmed by a statement shared by his publicist and on his official social media accounts. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news...
Jeff Beck’s 19 Best Guest Appearances
Jeff Beck played nice with others - many others - throughout his 60-year recording career, although some bandmates may say that "nice" was not always the case. Nevertheless, Beck's musical life put him alongside scores of other musicians, as a band member (from Screaming Lord Sutch & the Savages to the Yardbirds to Beck, Bogert & Appice), leading two Jeff Beck Groups and employing corps of top-shelf players as a solo artist. The guitarist some consider the best-ever electric player was also a guest of choice, particularly after his two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame reputation was established with the Yardbirds.
Revisiting Jeff Beck’s Final Concert
On Nov. 12, 2022 Jeff Beck took the stage in Reno, Nev. for what would turn out to be the final concert of his illustrious career. The performance was the guitar great’s last tour date alongside actor-turned-rocker Johnny Depp. The two men became friends in 2016, later becoming collaborators. “When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck explained, calling the Hollywood star a "kindred spirit."
Robbie Bachman, Drummer for Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, founding drummer of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. The rocker’s death was confirmed by his brother and former bandmate, Randy Bachman. “Another sad departure,” the frontman tweeted. “The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad and brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together.”
30 Years Ago: In-Fighting Wrecks Creedence’s Rock Hall Induction
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Jan. 12, 1993, featured a pair of bands that hadn't played together in more than 20 years. It worked out much better for one than the other. Cream and Creedence Clearwater Revival were both first-ballot inductees at the first ceremony...
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums
If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed. With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.
Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis, Dead at 54
Lisa Marie Presley, the singer, humanitarian and only child of Elvis Presley and actress Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54. News of Presley’s death was confirmed by her mother. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement to People. "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
Ian Anderson’s Big Regret Over Frank Zappa
Jethro Tull leader Ian Anderson said one of his biggest regrets was failing to connect with Frank Zappa in 1993. The American icon was dying, and the British prog veteran was one of a group of people asked to make contact. But in a recent interview with Classic Rock, Anderson revealed how he missed the opportunity of a conversation between the two.
Mick Fleetwood Shares Eulogy He Read at Christine McVie’s Memorial Service
Members of Fleetwood Mac gathered on Monday (Jan. 9) this week in Malibu for a memorial service paying tribute to late singer-keyboardist Christine McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at the age of 79. Making sure that fans who were unable to attend had a shared moment from the service, Mick Fleetwood has posted the eulogy he read at the service.
Rarely Seen Pictures of Elvis With Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley was 9 years old when her father, Elvis Presley, died in 1977. On Thursday, 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley died after going into cardiac arrest. The below gallery of Rarely Seen Pictures of Elvis With Lisa Marie Presley shows how fond the rock 'n' roll legend was of his little girl.
Peter Frampton to Record Live TV Concert
Peter Frampton has announced a return to the stage for a TV special, two months after he completed his farewell tour. The show takes place on Jan. 22 at the Tucker Theater at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville. Described as a stand-alone “special broadcast presentation” for Sky Arts, it’s a free performance that sold out soon after its announcement.
How AC/DC Hit the Mark With ‘Heatseeker’
Like a missile locked on target, AC/DC's "Heatseeker" was a hot moment during an otherwise cool period. Although their albums were still going platinum, the quintet's 1983-88 stretch was considered fallow, both commercially and artistically. After opening the decade with the one-two punch of Back in Black and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You), AC/DC entered retread mode on subsequent records like 1983's Flick of the Switch and 1985's Fly on the Wall, with the monotony only broken up by a few standout songs, ambitious tours and the intriguing Who Made Who soundtrack album for the 1986 Stephen King film Maximum Overdrive.
Twisted Sister to Reunite for One-Off Awards Show
Twisted Sister announced plans to reunite for a one-off show later this month. The surviving members – singer Dee Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza – will perform at their Metal Hall of Fame induction in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. The group will be presented by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy.
Hear Green Day’s Late-’90s Demo of Elvis Costello’s ‘Alison’
Green Day has unveiled a previously unreleased demo version of Elvis Costello's "Alison," which will appear on their upcoming Nimrod 25th-anniversary box set. The pop-punk trailblazers adhere to the wistful, mellow feel of the original, employing only a clean guitar and Billie Joe Armstrong's plaintive vocals. You can listen to...
When Poison’s New Guitarist Gave Them Their Last Hit, ‘Stand’
Fortunately for guitarist Richie Kotzen, Poison was looking for more than just a gun-for-hire when he auditioned to be C.C. DeVille’s replacement following his firing in 1991. If it hadn’t been that way, it’s possible the audition would have ended with the band continuing its search. But Kotzen had a song in his back pocket that saved the day.
Production Begins on Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’
Focus Features announced today that production begins next week on Back to Black, a fiction film based on the life of Amy Winehouse. According to a press release, the film is “about Amy Winehouse’s vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” The movie includes much of Winehouse’s music and is being produced with support from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Publishing, and Winehouse’s estate. (Winehouse died in 2011 at the age of 27.) Marisa Abela, pictured above, plays Winehouse in the film.
John Fogerty Finally Gains Control of CCR’s Publishing Rights
John Fogerty has finally gained worldwide control of his Creedence Clearwater Revival publishing rights, putting to bed one of the longest, nastiest battles in music industry history. Fogerty’s legal woes began nearly 60 years ago when CCR signed to Fantasy Records, which film producer and record company executive Saul Zaentz...
U2 Announces ‘Songs of Surrender’ Album
U2 has officially announced Songs of Surrender, a new album featuring reinterpretations of 40 classic songs from their catalog. Songs of Surrender arrives on St. Patrick's Day, March 17. You can see the track listing below, along with a lyric video for the song "Pride (In the Name of Love)."
What Would Elvis Presley Look Like If He Was Still Alive?
Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, but his legacy is as important as ever. The King of Rock and Roll remains a vital influence on rock, country, gospel and soul artists the world over, and in the years since his untimely death, the mythology surrounding him has grown to epic proportions. It begs the question: What would Elvis be like today if he were still alive?
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0