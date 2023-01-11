Lululemon Dropped a Chic Lunar New Year-inspired Athleisure Line This Week and Items Are Already Selling Out

Lululemon/Scoute

The Daily Beast readers love Lululemon–maybe it’s the sporty yet stylish designs, the high-performance fit, or perhaps the way booties look fabulous in the brand’s leggings (... who knows? betting on the latter, though). Lululemon’s latest launch is Lunar New Year-inspired and, honestly, some of the prettiest releases to date from the brand.

I favor the color red and love the bunny designs, so naturally, I think the looks are stunning. The deep red is universally flattering, with some pieces in a burgundy print. Favorite picks from the release include a half-zip hoodie , this covetable bunny-embroidered fleece bucket bag, and these smart black patterned workout shoes . Included in the drop is a marbled pink and burgundy yoga mat to elevate your practice. Of course, there are plenty of leggings , t-shirts and other workout gear to keep you in high spirits through the Year of the Rabbit and well beyond. May you be lucky in scoring these items because they are selling out already!

