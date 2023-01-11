ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Lululemon Dropped a Chic Lunar New Year-inspired Athleisure Line This Week and Items Are Already Selling Out

By Erica Radol
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJKQR_0kBUA42500
Lululemon/Scoute

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The Daily Beast readers love Lululemon–maybe it’s the sporty yet stylish designs, the high-performance fit, or perhaps the way booties look fabulous in the brand’s leggings (... who knows? betting on the latter, though). Lululemon’s latest launch is Lunar New Year-inspired and, honestly, some of the prettiest releases to date from the brand.

I favor the color red and love the bunny designs, so naturally, I think the looks are stunning. The deep red is universally flattering, with some pieces in a burgundy print. Favorite picks from the release include a half-zip hoodie , this covetable bunny-embroidered fleece bucket bag, and these smart black patterned workout shoes . Included in the drop is a marbled pink and burgundy yoga mat to elevate your practice. Of course, there are plenty of leggings , t-shirts and other workout gear to keep you in high spirits through the Year of the Rabbit and well beyond. May you be lucky in scoring these items because they are selling out already!

Buy on Lululemon, $null

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons , Macy’s coupons , and H&M coupons.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
ETOnline.com

Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Is Extended — Shop The Best Deals on Shoes and Designer Handbags

Originally slated to end in late December, the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is still going strong with over 42,000 deals on everything from designer handbags to running shoes and home finds. Extended through January 9, Nordstrom's major winter sale does not disappoint. Whether you are shopping for winter essentials or wondering how to use the gift cards received over the holidays, you can save up to 60% on top brands from UGG, Birkenstock, Jacquemus, and much more.
People

Nordstrom's Secret Sale Section Includes Over 3,000 Deals — Here Are the 25 Best Fashion and Beauty Finds

Score up to 60 percent off of Adidas, Free People, and True Botanicals while you can We're here to let you in on a little secret: Nordstrom has a secret sale section, and it's teeming with deep discounts on so many coveted brands. The Limited-Time Sale section is hiding in plain sight at Nordstrom, and it includes up to 60 percent off of Sorel, Nike, and Adidas shoes, Free People and Good American clothing, and skincare products from brands like Sunday Riley, True Botanicals, Kiehl's, and Clinique. The...
People

So Many Cozy Ugg Boots and Slippers Are on Sale Right Now — Including the Popular Ultra Minis

Here’s where you can get a pair for less right now It's no secret that Ugg boots and slippers have been on the rise recently.  Not only have they been all over TikTok, but celebrities have been stepping out in them left and right recently. So chances are, a pair of Uggs was probably on your holiday wish list this year. But if you didn't find a pair under the tree, don't fret — you can still score tons of the brand's plush and cozy styles for way...
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Release Date Delayed

This Jordan 4 pays homage to another Jumpman silhouette. Over the last three years, fans have seen a lot from the Air Jordan 5. Back in 2020, this sneaker celebrated its 30th anniversary, which led to a whole lot of new offerings. Additionally, this sneaker got a bunch of retros. Overall, it was a huge celebration, and that celebration has continued throughout the 2020s.
POPSUGAR

Kate Hudson Goes Bold in a High-Slit Gown With Unique Side Cutouts

Red is definitely Kate Hudson's color. On Jan. 8, the actor and red carpet veteran stunned in a bright, cherry-colored gown for Netflix's Golden Globe and Critics' Choice nominee toast to celebrate the many nominations "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" secured this award season. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, side cutouts, and a dramatic thigh-high slit, Hudson's Michael Kors Collection dress came straight from the spring/summer 2023 runway.
ETOnline.com

The Zappos Winter Sale Is Too Good To Be Missed: Save Up to 70% On Boots, Sneakers, and Slippers

Here at ET, we'll take any excuse we can get to buy a new pair of shoes. Luckily for us, the Zappos Winter Sale is here with best-selling footwear up to 70% off. Now through Monday, January 23, you can save big on winter boots, slippers, and workout shoes from top brands such as Madewell, Steve Madden, adidas, UGG, Superga, Sam Edelman and so much more.
Clayton News Daily

Madewell’s After-Christmas Deals Are Unbelievable, and Sale Items Are an Extra 40% Off!

Ever the destination for elevated essentials and inspired takes on timeless items, Madewell is a favorite of celebrities, bloggers and everyday style fiends alike. Their fan base is broad and well-dressed, ranging from pop music queens Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, to actual royalty like Megan Markle and Princess Beatrice. Founded back in 1937, it’s no surprise Madewell has had such major staying power.
AOL Corp

9 Amazon home finds that will make it feel like you have your life together

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Life is messy and chaotic — but that...
Footwear News

Nordstrom Chief Merchandising Officer Teri Bariquit Is Retiring After 37 Years at the Retailer

One of Nordstrom’s top women in power is stepping down. The Seattle-based retailer said today that company veteran and chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit is retiring. The executive, who has been at Nordstrom for 37 years, will remain in her role until a successor is found. Nordstrom has initiated an internal and external search. “It has been a privilege to spend my career at Nordstrom and work alongside such a talented team – one with a relentless focus on providing customers with the most relevant and inspirational products from the world’s best brands,” Bariquit said in a statement. Bariquit wrote the first chapter of...
SEATTLE, WA
In Style

Nordstrom Secretly Slashed Up to 68% Off Tons of Boots From Brands Like Schutz and Jeffrey Campbell

ICYMI, celebrities are fawning over boots right now. Hailey Bieber is going straight for the lug sole, while Shania Twain is rocking the sleek leather look. Not to mention, just about every other celebrity obsessing over platform styles. Luckily, we can jump aboard the boot craze with Nordstrom’s secret designer boot sale. Prices start at $30 and discounts are up to 68 percent off. Styles include knee-high finds, clog bottoms, platforms, and more. But I doubt these can’t-beat deals will last long; especially since top brands like Jeffrey Campbell and Schutz are included. So keep reading to discover your next favorite pair of boots — or risk them selling out.
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Elevates $55 Puma Bubble Mules With Leggings & Leather Saint Laurent Coat After Workout Session With Justine Skye

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Hailey Bieber brought chic style to West Hollywood, Calif. while working out this week. On Monday, Bieber stepped out near a yoga class in the area with musician friend Justine Skye. For the occasion, she wore a black sports bra and matching flared $82 Sportbody leggings by Set Active; though her colorway is currently sold out, more are available on Set Active’s website. Layered atop was an $8,200 trench coat by Saint Laurent, featuring a double-breasted silhouette with an attached buckled...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
38K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy