Jill Biden Has Cancerous Lesions Removed From Her Face and Chest

By AJ McDougall
 3 days ago
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Doctors successfully removed three cancerous lesions from Jill Biden’s face and chest following a routine skin cancer screening, the White House said on Wednesday. The first lady had originally been scheduled only to have one lesion excised from just above her right eye, but two more were discovered on her chest and left eye during pre-operative consultation and surgical preparation, respectively. The common outpatient procedure, known as “Mohs surgery,” was performed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The lesions on her right eye and chest were confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer. In both cases, all cancerous tissue was successfully moved, and “the margins were clear of any residual skin cancer cells,” according to a letter from Kevin O’Connor, the president’s physician, released by the White House. The final lesion was fully excised and sent for further microscopic examination, O’Connor wrote. “As anticipated, the First Lady is experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well,” he added.

