Indiana State

John Reynolds
3d ago

This right here proves our governing body doesn't care about the word or view of the people in this state, to ignore 85% of the state for their own misguided viewpoint shows us we elected the wrong people, they are supposed to represent the voice of the people but that's obviously not the case here in this state.

Harold Hileman
3d ago

Indiana politicians don't care about the 85% of there citizens that want it legal they only care about the money they get from Westland church and Eli Lilly 🤔

Ray Taylor
2d ago

LET'S ignore what the people want and do what we want. Gov. Holcomb keeps using that I word, saying I don't think it's right for Indiana. You work for the people!

