Harlan, IA

Mila Crees Obituary

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
Newborn Mila Crees, of Harlan, Iowa, passed away January 10, 2023. All services are private. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include her parents, Travis and Elle Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal grandparents, Rob and Tami Kloewer of Harlan, IA; paternal grandparents, Dan and Natalie Crees of Harlan, IA; maternal great-grandmothers, Jan Kloewer of Harlan, IA, Marie Pibal of Ankeny,IA, Betty Jo Royal of Harlan, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Dan and Jean Bieker of Harlan, IA, Joan Crees Lauritsen of Harlan, IA, aunts, uncles, other family and many special friends.

