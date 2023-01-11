ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say

A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Crews search for missing person near pond in Osceola County

Crews in Osceola County have spent hours searching a pond after authorities say someone went missing in the water. The search began Tuesday evening in the area of Brightwater Court in Kissimmee. Authorities have released few details, but say the person they have been looking for is an adult.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Five remain hospitalized from Sanford deadly shooting

SANFORD, Fla. – Five people remain hospitalized following a deadly shooting early Monday morning along a busy road in Sanford. Shooting in Sanford injured five people, killed one person. Victim identified as Princess Tolliver, 31, of Tallahassee. Shooting happened around 2:20 am Monday by CR-46A and Rinehart Road. Authorities...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Osceola County shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Uber driver suspected of fleeing scene of crash at assisted living in The Villages

An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at an assisted living facility in The Villages. Chad Douglas Fitzgerald, 47, of Clermont, was found slumped over in a vehicle which had been parked for two hours while it was parked in the 900 block of Main Street at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
CLERMONT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy