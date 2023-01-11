Read full article on original website
Deputies searching for suspect deadly Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a man they say shot and killed an Orange County man last year. Investigators said a warrant has been issued for 64-year-old Gabino Duran for the murder of Jarred Anthony Clark last September. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
WESH
19-year-old accused of killing mom of 2 during Orange County carjacking expected in court
A 19-year-old accused in the murder of an Orange County mother appears to be working on a plea deal. Ja’Quarius Sentel McCray was arrested for the crime almost two years ago. He was set to have a hearing Wednesday, but a lawyer with the state attorney's office told the judge they wanted to push it back, so they could work to negotiate a plea.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1200 block of Arisha Drive in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male...
WESH
Sheriff: Man shot, killed 31-year-old neighbor in Kissimmee during dispute over $5K
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A man has been arrested after one person died Monday in a shooting in Kissimmee. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Arisha Drive for a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Neighbors say they heard at least four shots fired. The...
wogx.com
Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say
A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others were not identified by police, citing Marsy's Law.
WESH
Crews search for missing person near pond in Osceola County
Crews in Osceola County have spent hours searching a pond after authorities say someone went missing in the water. The search began Tuesday evening in the area of Brightwater Court in Kissimmee. Authorities have released few details, but say the person they have been looking for is an adult.
WESH
Officials identify woman who died after domestic altercation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Previous coverage above. Orange County officials have identified a woman who died following a "domestic altercation." It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Royal Street and Queen Mary Road. Upon arrival, deputies found Loretta Patrice Harvey unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the...
mynews13.com
Five remain hospitalized from Sanford deadly shooting
SANFORD, Fla. – Five people remain hospitalized following a deadly shooting early Monday morning along a busy road in Sanford. Shooting in Sanford injured five people, killed one person. Victim identified as Princess Tolliver, 31, of Tallahassee. Shooting happened around 2:20 am Monday by CR-46A and Rinehart Road. Authorities...
click orlando
1 dead in Osceola County shooting
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
WESH
Deputies identify woman killed in Seminole County shooting that injured 5 others
SANFORD, Fla. — A woman is dead and five others are hurt after a shooting early Monday morning in Seminole County. According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of CR46-A and Rinehart Road in Sanford around 2:30 a.m. for a shooting involving two vehicles.
Click10.com
Video reveals clues about Florida father’s murder at hands of 2 robbers, detectives say
While searching for two men, Orange County Sheriff’s Office detectives recently released a surveillance video showing the last moments before a 39-year-old father was killed late last month in Orlando. Etson Faustin, a Haitian father of three boys and Orlando business owner, was killed on Dec. 30, during an...
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
WESH
Lake County woman set grandfather's home on fire, police say
EUSTIS, Fla. — According to Eustis police, Autumn Walker, 22, confessed to setting her grandfather’s, James Kilfoyle’s, home on fire. She had also planned to set his car on fire. Elizabeth Price was on her porch when she saw the house across from her engulfed in smoke....
Man wanted on charges apprehended after helicopter chase
A man with an outstanding warrant was apprehended by deputies after evading capture from police helicopter during a 30 minute chase on Friday afternoon.
Deputies investigating domestic disturbance that left one woman dead
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating a domestic disturbance that left one woman dead Saturday night. Deputies responded to a reported domestic disturbance in the 3300 block of Royal Street around 9:55 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. According to investigators, when deputies...
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
villages-news.com
Uber driver suspected of fleeing scene of crash at assisted living in The Villages
An Uber driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash at an assisted living facility in The Villages. Chad Douglas Fitzgerald, 47, of Clermont, was found slumped over in a vehicle which had been parked for two hours while it was parked in the 900 block of Main Street at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WESH
Lifesaver program in Osceola County helping missing people get home safely
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Video from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s helicopter shows deputies searching for a missing 73-year-old man who went on a walk and didn’t return. Sheriff Marco Lopez says the man was found face down in a wooded area, dehydrated and without his...
click orlando
Titusville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old Titusville man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers on Sunday witnessed the crash around 8:45 p.m. on Knox McRae Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
WESH
Central Florida man sentenced for plotting to kill ex with poison in water gun
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A Kissimmee man has been sentenced for plotting to kill his former partner with a poisoned water gun. Kevin Jones, 50, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for unlawfully possessing ricin, a biological toxin, and for possessing two firearms as a convicted felon. Prosecutors...
