Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Donuts Delite launches Buffalo chicken finger donut
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Donuts Delite is launching an extremely limited new donut flavor in support of the Buffalo Bills. The limited Buffalo chicken finger donut is available at the Empire and Culver Ridge location on January 14 and January 15, while supplies last. It comes after Donuts Delite did something special in honor of […]
Thurman Thomas Buys Amazing Home In City Of Buffalo [PIC]
Thurman and his wife Patti are moving to the city of Buffalo, and you have to see these pictures of their new home.
One Of Buffalo's Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!
wnypapers.com
Simply Amazed Salon celebrates its grand-opening
Sarah Santella, owner of Simply Amazed Salon, at 2275 Grand Island Blvd., said the thing that she likes best about providing hair care is “being able to make people feel good about themselves and being able to give them something to look forward to. I like to help people embrace or enhance their image. I love being able to make people feel happy in a way that most people can’t.”
A Local Bakery Makes Famous Drool-Worthy Cinnamon Rolls in the Northtowns.
If you enjoy trying new restaurants in and around Buffalo and enormous cinnamon buns are your thing, you should check out Kaylena Marie's Bakery. Kaylena Marie's, a locally owned and operated cafe in the centre of Orchard Park, is a Buffalo brunch institution.
11 Things To Send Someone Homesick For Buffalo
Relocating for school or a job is hard for anyone - especially if you’re leaving an awesome city like Buffalo. If a friend or a family member is moving away, it can be bittersweet. Even if they’re escaping the gray winter weather of Western New York and settling somewhere sunny, they can still be incredibly lonely if they don’t know anyone there and haven’t made any friends yet.
Suburbs to Downtown: 5 Things Buffalo Needs to Do Now
Buffalo has built up a lot of luxury apartments, but how will they get more people to move downtown?. Patti and Thurman Thomas, the legendary Buffalo Bills Hall of Famer, are moving to the city of Buffalo from the town of Boston. Allentown to be exact which is actually pretty fitting. They said they always wanted to be in the actual city and finally are. A lot of people say that but never do it. Why? Why don’t more people leave the Suburbs for the city?
'Egg-streme': Egg prices double
If you eat eggs then you probably know you are now paying historic prices. The cost of eggs has doubled since November prices and it’s a nearly 60-percent hike from a year ago.
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
buffalorising.com
Get Ready for ‘Unbillievable The Movie’
Unbillievable The Movie is touted as “…the most Buffalo-centric film since Buffalo 66.” Greg. The film is directed by J. Garrett Vorreuter and Scott Rubin (who edited National Lampoon for 10 years), written by Rubin, and produced by Rubin, Vorreuter, and Gregory Lamberson. Not only have all...
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New York
A fast-growing food chain recently opened another new location in New York State. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular and fast-growing food chain Tim Hortons celebrated the grand opening of its newest New York restaurant location in Jamestown, according to a local source.
wnypapers.com
'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events
The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
Code Blue issued for Buffalo, southern Erie County on Saturday night, Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday night and during the day Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY, open 6 p.m. to 7...
The Best Carnival In Western New York Returns
You simply can't beat the summers in Western New York! Once the cold weather is left behind, it is time for the fun to begin! One of the biggest and best carnivals in the Southtowns returns for 2023 and it is going to be a blast!. We are blessed here...
This Is Western New York’s Newest Craft Beer Bar
Thirsty pub-goers all over Western New York can agree - local, craft beer is the best. Craft beer is one of Western New York’s best exports. In the Buffalo area, when you sip on a cold, local beer produced by a smaller, independent brewery, you’re not just impressing your palate with unique flavor combinations that came from the mind of a local brewer.
Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished
A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
buffalorising.com
Construction Watch: New West Side Bazaar
Work continues on West Side Bazaar’s future home at 1432 Niagara Street while its current location remains closed after a September 20 fire. The bazaar isa small business incubator offering food and unique products from a diverse group of cultures and ethnicities. The new building will provide the Bazaar...
New Sports Bar + Restaurant Coming To Transit Road in Depew
There is a new sign that you will see on Transit Road next week. Route 78 Bar and Grill is set to shut down and begin a new chapter on the 14th of January, which is this Friday. The new restaurant and bar that will be moving in is the...
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
Buffalo fire and police officials were busy overnight Thursday in to Friday morning following a accident that stopped train traffic in the area.
Will New Season Of Hard Knocks Feature The Buffalo Bills?
As the NFL playoffs kick off this weekend some people are already looking ahead to next season. Some of those people are the executives that put together the reality show Hard Knocks which follows one NFL football team during training camp. The HBO series has been around since 2001 and...
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0