Allen Parish, LA

Related
kalb.com

Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
GRANT PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody

There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
beauregardnews.com

Unrestrained driver killed in Beauregard Parish crash

A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles

15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Barbe student charged with terrorizing

A Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday night after allegedly making threats of a shooting during class. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said after the 15-year-old was interviewed, he was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing. CPSO Roger Pete is the lead...
theadvocate.com

Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one

The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
OPELOUSAS, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings man charged with 8 counts of aggravated animal cruelty

A Jennings man is facing eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty after an adult female dog and seven puppies were found to be in poor health at his residence. Ivory Simon, 60, turned himself into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape

The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been found “not guilty” of attempted second-degree murder by an Avoyelles Parish jury. According to Anthony Williams’ defense attorney, Chad Guillot, the trial on Jan. 10, 2023, lasted just one day. Williams was accused of shooting a man on Oct. 7, 2021, on Pecan Street in Simmesport. The Simmesport Police Department said at the time of Williams’ arrest that the shooting followed a verbal altercation. Guillot said Williams claimed it was self-defense.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

UPDATE: Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish, one arrested

Update, Jan. 13: Lafayette and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Corey Etienne, 36, of Duson, in connection with Tuesday’s homicide on Stagecoach Road. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Etienne has been charged with second-degree murder. Original, Jan. 11: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

