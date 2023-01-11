Read full article on original website
Officials in Acadia Parish Arrest Drive-By Shooting Suspect
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office was able this week to make an arrest in not one, but two drive-by shooting cases. According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson say the suspect in the two cases is from the Evangeline community. He says there were two shootings, both happened in the...
Arrest made in Vermilion Parish armed robbery
According to VPSO Sheriff Mike Couvillon, one person has been arrested following a reported armed robbery of a Circle K convenience store located on State Street in Abbeville early this morning.
kjas.com
UPDATED - Stolen truck pursuit suspect captured, was same man wanted for burglaries
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft announced early Friday afternoon that a suspect who fled from officers in a stolen truck and then on foot on Thursday morning has been captured, and it turns out that he is the same man that the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Department was recently looking for regarding burglary cases.
kalb.com
Grant Parish Deputy arrested for malfeasance, simple battery
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old GPSO deputy Billy Gentry III, of Pollock, on January 13, 2023. According to GPSO, Gentry was assigned to the Grant Parish Detention Facility when it was determined that he unjustifiably used a taser on an inmate. GPSO...
Evangeline man arrested in connection with series of drive-by shootings
Acadia Parish Sheriffs have arrested a man on charges in connection with multiple drive-by shootings
kjas.com
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
KPLC TV
4-week-old hospitalized with injuries from suspected abuse; DeRidder man arrested
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man is accused of child cruelty after an infant was hospitalized with severe injuries. The DeRidder Police Department got a call from a hospital before 2 a.m. Thursday about a four-week-old child who appeared to have been abused. The infant has since been airlifted...
beauregardnews.com
Unrestrained driver killed in Beauregard Parish crash
A 79-year-old DeRidder man was killed Friday morning in a three-vehicle crash on La. 27 just a half-mile south of Jack Nelson Road. Louisiana State Police Sgt. Derek Senegal said Ronald Duane Wendt of DeRidder was traveling north on La. 27 at a slow speed when the 2001 Saturn sedan he was driving was struck from behind by a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche, driven by 66-year-old Raymond Eddy Reid Jr. of DeRidder. After the initial impact, the Saturn traveled into the opposing lane of travel and struck a 2006 Jeep Commander that was traveling south.
kjas.com
Vernon Parish pursuit ended with suspect on foot, manhunt in Evans Community
The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department says what began as a vehicle pursuit on Thursday morning became a ground search for the suspect. The department said their bloodhound tracking dogs were deployed in the Evans Community, about 10 miles east of Burkeville. The department said the chase started and ended...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 9 – January 13. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 13, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles
15-Year-Old Student in Louisiana Arrested for Terrorizing After Allegedly Making Threats at High School in Lake Charles. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 15-year-old student in Calcasieu Parish has been arrested for terrorizing after allegedly making shooting threats at Barbe High School in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Barbe student charged with terrorizing
A Barbe High School student was arrested Thursday night after allegedly making threats of a shooting during class. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said after the 15-year-old was interviewed, he was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with terrorizing. CPSO Roger Pete is the lead...
theadvocate.com
Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
Lake Charles American Press
Jennings man charged with 8 counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Jennings man is facing eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty after an adult female dog and seven puppies were found to be in poor health at his residence. Ivory Simon, 60, turned himself into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
Lake Charles duo arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Two people from Lake Charles have been arrested on charges of alleged cruelty to a juvenile.
Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office arrest man in connection to drugs, one wanted
On Tuesday, Narcotics detectives with Jefferson Davis Parish arrested a man for possession of illegal substances.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Charges rejected against nurse practitioner accused of rape
The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office has rejected all charges against a local nurse practitioner who was accused of rape. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent previously told the American Press that Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, La., had been charged with third-degree rape after being accused of raping a patient during an office visit at a local health care facility.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Parish man found ‘not guilty’ of attempted second-degree murder
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish man has been found “not guilty” of attempted second-degree murder by an Avoyelles Parish jury. According to Anthony Williams’ defense attorney, Chad Guillot, the trial on Jan. 10, 2023, lasted just one day. Williams was accused of shooting a man on Oct. 7, 2021, on Pecan Street in Simmesport. The Simmesport Police Department said at the time of Williams’ arrest that the shooting followed a verbal altercation. Guillot said Williams claimed it was self-defense.
UPDATE: Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish, one arrested
Update, Jan. 13: Lafayette and St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested Corey Etienne, 36, of Duson, in connection with Tuesday’s homicide on Stagecoach Road. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Etienne has been charged with second-degree murder. Original, Jan. 11: LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. […]
