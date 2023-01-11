ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

FOX8 News

Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 injured in Lambeth Street shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was injured after a shooting on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police responded to a call of a shooting on the 3500 block of Lambeth Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Then officers received a call that a juvenile was in the hospital with gunshot wound.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 facing charges after damaging confederate gravesites

LOWGAP, N.C. — Two people are facing charges after damaging confederate gravesites in Lowgap. Travis William Barker, 37, and Tina Louise Lowe, 44, were arrested. Surry County deputies arrived at Hanner Way around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to find two confederate gravesites had been damaged, along with tools used during the incident.
LOWGAP, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Reward increases in Greensboro woman's unsolved death

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured aired in 2017. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
GREENSBORO, NC
