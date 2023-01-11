Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart storesEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
NC A&T names Vincent Brown new head football coachThe Triangle TribuneGreensboro, NC
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
Jump into Bungee Fitness at 2 locations in the TriadThe Planking TravelerBurlington, NC
Mama Village Triad is fostering community and connectionThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
Man dead after freak accident while cutting tree in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is dead after a limb fell on him while cutting a tree. Winston-Salem police arrived at Belleauwood Street shortly before 2 p.m. to assist the Winston-Salem Fire Department in rescuing a man who had been injured while cutting a tree. Police said Ricardo...
Card skimmers found at Greensboro Walmart stores, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police said Thursday that card skimmers have been located at Walmart stores in Greensboro. This comes a little more than a week after High Point police said they were investigating card skimmers found at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. Greensboro...
Man killed while trimming tree in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died from injuries sustained while trimming a tree on Saturday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the 1400 block of Belleauwood Street to assist Winston-Salem firefighters in the rescue of a man who was injured while trimming a tree. Investigators say that the victim. […]
3 injured in drive-by shooting on Ladeara Crest Lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three men are injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Friday. Winston-Salem police arrived to the 2500 block of Ladeara Crest Lane to find Jucoby Demetruis Blair, 22, Javon Edmon, 20, and Lavon Boston, 20, with gun shot wounds. They were all taken to the hospital. After...
Yadkinville Road closed after crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are on the scene investigating a crash at the intersection of Yadkinville Road and Olivet Church Road Friday. The road will be closed as the investigation is ongoing. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route. MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2. Subscribe...
55-year-old woman, teen, shot in drive-by shootings in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) —The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating two drive-by shootings that took place on Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to simultaneous shooting calls on the 800 block of Rich Avenue and 1600 block of Mount Zion Place. When officers arrived at Rich Avenue they discovered a 55-year-old woman who had been shot in the […]
1 injured in Lambeth Street shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile was injured after a shooting on Lambeth Street in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem police responded to a call of a shooting on the 3500 block of Lambeth Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Then officers received a call that a juvenile was in the hospital with gunshot wound.
People living on Pembroke Road in Greensboro concerned about speeding
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro homeowners are tired of seeing speeding drivers in their neighborhood. A woman fed up with the issue posted online about the one road she wants police to keep a better eye on: Pembroke Drive. FOX8 crews spent Friday evening on the road and saw hundreds of people going well over […]
Man sentenced to 15.5 years after seven robberies throughout Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A string of robberies that Greensboro Police have been pursuing for at least two years came to fruition Friday when a man pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 15.5 years in prison. James Dennard Squire, a resident of Greensboro, received seven, concurrent 186-month prison sentences for seven separate […]
2 facing charges after damaging confederate gravesites
LOWGAP, N.C. — Two people are facing charges after damaging confederate gravesites in Lowgap. Travis William Barker, 37, and Tina Louise Lowe, 44, were arrested. Surry County deputies arrived at Hanner Way around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 to find two confederate gravesites had been damaged, along with tools used during the incident.
Suspect arrested after shooting investigation on Candlenut Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People who live off of Summit Ave. and Hicone Rd. woke up to the sound of gunshots. Others who had already left for work rushed back home when doorbell camera alerted their phones. "I looked at my ring camera only to see that there were officers...
Reward increases in Greensboro woman's unsolved death
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured aired in 2017. Governor Roy Cooper announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading up to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Hope Simmons. On...
Greensboro AMC movie theater permanently closes
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The AMC Classic Greensboro 18 movie theater is permanently closed. The theater located at 4822 Koger Boulevard closed its doors permanently earlier in January. A statement that can be seen both on the store’s website and posted at the now-vacant building reads: “AMC Classic Greensboro 18 has permanently closed. We hope […]
Skimmers: How they work & which cards get hacked
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This issue with skimmers isn't new and it isn't going away. As long as there are card swipes of any kind, there will be skimmers. Here's why, skimmers read a card's magnetic strip, this is what happens when you swipe a card. When you tap a card with a chip or insert just the chip part of the card, the skimmer doesn't work because there's no magnetic strip to read and record.
Greensboro, Guilford County looking for builders with construction skyrocketing
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As major construction projects pop up around the Triad, Guilford County leaders said it's hard to find enough contractors to get it all done. It's particularly tough for public projects like building schools. Guilford County Schools recently said it needs more than $100 million extra than...
Two WSJS radio towers destroyed in Winston-Salem, leaving flagship station off air
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after they said someone damaged two local radio towers, belonging to WSJS. The department received two reports of vandalism at Truth Radio Station. A person with the radio station said a couple of their channels are temporarily down. The flagship station, AM...
Alamance County man arrested for abusing children for chores done 'incorrectly'
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Special Victims Unit (SVU) Investigators took a report a child abuse. They learned that two kids, 12 and 13 years old, were bruised and had marks on their bodies after being beat by their stepfather. Jimmy Ray Brafford, 35, had punished them for...
Two injured in drive-by shooting on Rich Ave. and Mount Zion Pl. in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem Saturday. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to two calls about a shooting on the 800 block of Rich Avenue and the 1600 block of Mount Zion Place around the same time. When officers arrived, they found...
Candlelight vigil held for NC-109 crash victims in Davidson Co.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Triad community is grieving the loss of a family killed in a crash on NC-109. Mourners will honor the three family members who died with a candlelight vigil Wednesday night. A mother and her two children. Since the crash, a memorial near where it...
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
45K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 2