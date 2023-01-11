ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WLUC

Dorothy is Moving Mountains book signing to be held Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE:. A U.P. children's author is hosting a book signing this weekend. Dorothy Paad recently published her second book, Dorothy is Moving Mountains. It's a prequel to her first book, Dance Your Dance, Sing Your Song. It recounts her experience learning how to downhill ski with Cerebral Palsy, which she says gave her an immense confidence boost. She learned from the Moving Mountains Adaptive Ski Program.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Metalsmith featured as Zero Degrees Gallery guest artist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The spotlight is on a metalsmith at Zero Degrees Art Gallery. Kalil Zender is the gallery's guest artist for January and February. She makes jewelry by hand, primarily out of silver, with the addition of other natural elements like turquoise or deer antlers. Zender says...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Trans support group starts Marquette chapter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A support group for transgender teenagers just started a Marquette County chapter. Stand with Trans is a statewide group focused on providing educational resources and support to transgender communities. The Marquette County chapter holds a monthly support group. The group is open to transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming teens aged 13 to 19.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Flamingos in the Snow encourages kids to read this winter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is encouraging kids to read this winter with a program called Flamingos in the Snow. Registration opens this upcoming Tuesday. You can then pick up a plastic flamingo to put in your yard. Kids will also get reading sheets and a starter habitat kit. After filling out a reading sheet, kids can pick a new animal to put in their habitat.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

United Sportsmen Inc. hosts Gun and Knife Show

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. More than 45 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Organizers...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Revised Ice Breaking Schedule For Salt-Delivering Vessel

Motor Vessel ALGOMA INTREPID is scheduled to transit the southern end of Little Bay De Noc from Green Bay (Minneapolis Shoal LT) to Escanaba on Saturday, the 14th and Monday, the 16th January 2023. The vessel is delivering a load of salt to the community. This had been previously scheduled...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Up North Lodge takes teachers for a sleigh ride

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday night, the Up North Lodge hosted a staff party for the teachers at Superior Hills Elementary School, which included dinner and a sleigh ride. Up North General Manager Jesie Melchiori says that it is important for teachers to connect with each other both in and out of the classroom.
GWINN, MI
WLUC

NMU Martin Luther King Jr. Day community service preview

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This coming Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Northern Michigan University students and staff will give back to the community with multiple service projects. During this event, students will make blankets for the women's shelter, thoughtful cards for Mill Creek Assisted Living residents and Valentine's Day cards....
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Future of Gwinn Area Community Schools discussed at town meeting

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the community came out to discuss the future of Gwinn Area Community Schools Wednesday evening. Superintendent Brandon Bruce said his goal is to utilize one K-12 school. With declining enrollment, Bruce said the three current buildings--Gwinn Middle & High School, Gilbert Elementary and KI...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

West Iron County School district releases statement on resignation of teacher

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A West Iron County School teacher has resigned following an investigation into allegations of unprofessional conduct, according to superintendent Kevin Schmutzler. "Immediate, appropriate and necessary action" was taken, Schmutzler said. The teacher resigned on January 4 after being placed on administrative leave. Schmutzler said...
IRON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

1 dead in fatal Marinette County crash

POUND, Wis. (WLUC) - One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into the ditch, landing on its side according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office. Marinette County Sheriff deputies responded to a one vehicle crash at 7:18 Saturday morning. The vehicle was smoldering on County Highway B near 9th road.
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified

MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Fire Department asks community to adopt a fire hydrant

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Fire Department has started its 'adopt a hydrant' campaign and needs Negaunee residents' help. The department is asking residents to clear snow and ice away from fire hydrants in case of emergencies. The department says studies show houses burn more quickly...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Costa Rican students reflect on exchange program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Costa Rica performed traditional dance and music at Marquette Senior High School Thursday evening signaling an end to their time in the U.S. 16 students and three teachers from a bilingual high school in Guapiles spent the last three weeks exploring Marquette and the...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Former NMU linebacker set to coach Wildcat Football for 2023 season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Wildcat's linebacker Shane Richardson is set to be the head coach for Wildcat Football in the 2023 season. He said during his press conference Thursday, the first main goal he hopes to achieve is a strong culture right from the beginning. "We are going...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Discovery Central moves location to Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - 1010 Silver Creek Road in Sands Township will soon be the new home to Discovery Central. The preschool has been located on Washington Street in Marquette. Co-owner Jeremy Misale said the new spot better aligns with the school's outdoor teachings. "We've noticed that the...
MARQUETTE, MI

