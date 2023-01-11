ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

Related
kynt1450.com

The Smithsonian at the Mead Building

The Smithsonian has traveled from the nation’s capital to the original capital of the Dakota Territories. Crystal Nelson, Executive Director of the Mead Cultural Education Center, introduces us to the newest exhibit…. Nelson talks about that exhibit within an exhibit…. Nelson explains how important this exhibit is for Yankton…
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

3rd annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit is Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls. It’s being put on by Sanford Health. The purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare. This includes communication, as well as physical and mental health needs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public

The third annual Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls will be closed to the media and the public, organizers said Wednesday. The summit is set to begin Friday morning. The agenda includes sessions on understanding gender identity, implicit bias, gender affirming care and creating a gender inclusive practice. Paul Heinert of Sanford Health said Wednesday […] The post Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Protestors gather outside Sanford to oppose Gender Identity Summit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The protest was organized by the group The Patriot Ripple Effect and labelled as the “Help, Not Harm Rally”. Today, the third annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit took place at Sanford Health. According to Sanford’s website, the purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare, including communication as well as physical and mental health needs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
BROOKINGS, SD
tsln.com

Sioux Falls Chamber honors Scott family and Julie Hammer

The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce has named the Jordan and Samantha Scott family as the 2023 Farm Family of the Year and Julie Hammer as the 2023 Agribusiness Citizen of the Year. The Scotts grow corn and soybeans on their farm near Valley Springs, South Dakota. Jordan Scott...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

LOCAL SPORTS 1-13-23

The Yankton Gazelles took to the hardwood last night as they hosted the Watertown Arrows at the Summit Activities Center. KYNT Sports Director Bryce Ladwig broke down the action immediately following last night’s game. Coverage for the Gazelles next game on Saturday against O’Gorman can be found on KYNT...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND News: The early years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND TV is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. KELO signed on as South Dakota’s very first TV station on May 19th, 1953. We sat down with the man whose father started it all; the place we call KELOLAND. “It was interesting, I...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow piles put squeeze on parking spots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers might have to make a few extra passes through the parking lot before they can find an open stall at their favorite store or restaurant. Private snow removal companies are trying to get caught up clearing snow in lots across Sioux Falls. Businesses...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Making room for more snow in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. The City’s street crews are picking up snow in Sioux Falls now, so there’s room for more in the future.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

