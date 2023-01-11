Read full article on original website
Related
Former SCCSD superintendent suing members of school board
Former Sioux City Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman is asking that five members of the district's board of directors be removed.
Woodbury County supervisor’s wife federally indicted for alleged voter fraud scheme
The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor has been arrested Thursday for her involvement in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the 2020 elections.
kynt1450.com
The Smithsonian at the Mead Building
The Smithsonian has traveled from the nation’s capital to the original capital of the Dakota Territories. Crystal Nelson, Executive Director of the Mead Cultural Education Center, introduces us to the newest exhibit…. Nelson talks about that exhibit within an exhibit…. Nelson explains how important this exhibit is for Yankton…
dakotanewsnow.com
Family of Lincoln County accident want change at rail crossing
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been over a month since an accident at the railroad crossing at 274th Street left two dead. Now the family of those affected are asking for changes to be made at the crossing. Trains still cross the country road where over a...
KELOLAND TV
3rd annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit is Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday is the 3rd Annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls. It’s being put on by Sanford Health. The purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare. This includes communication, as well as physical and mental health needs.
Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public
The third annual Gender Identity Summit in Sioux Falls will be closed to the media and the public, organizers said Wednesday. The summit is set to begin Friday morning. The agenda includes sessions on understanding gender identity, implicit bias, gender affirming care and creating a gender inclusive practice. Paul Heinert of Sanford Health said Wednesday […] The post Gender Identity Summit closed to media, public appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Protestors gather outside Sanford to oppose Gender Identity Summit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The protest was organized by the group The Patriot Ripple Effect and labelled as the “Help, Not Harm Rally”. Today, the third annual Midwest Gender Identity Summit took place at Sanford Health. According to Sanford’s website, the purpose of the event is to review the needs of transgender patients in healthcare, including communication as well as physical and mental health needs.
kelo.com
Brookings man convicted of attempting to entice a minor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Brookings, South Dakota, man has been convicted of Attempted Enticement of a Minor Using the Internet. Zachary Scott Murray, age 36, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The conviction stemmed from an incident on...
tsln.com
Sioux Falls Chamber honors Scott family and Julie Hammer
The Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce has named the Jordan and Samantha Scott family as the 2023 Farm Family of the Year and Julie Hammer as the 2023 Agribusiness Citizen of the Year. The Scotts grow corn and soybeans on their farm near Valley Springs, South Dakota. Jordan Scott...
What Should Replace Sioux Falls’ Eastside Denny’s? And Why It Should It Be Runza
What Should Replace the Eastside Denny's? And Why It Should It Be Runza. Hey, did you know the Denny's on E 10th street closed recently? Yep, another victim of the fast-changing landscape of food service. It is sad, this was "my" Denny's. When my family first moved to Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
What Happens if a Sioux Falls City Plow Knocks down Your Mailbox?
Here's a great question for this time of the year, especially given the brutal winter we've been having up to this point. What happens if a Sioux Falls city plow accidentally hits your mailbox?. You can see how something like that could easily happen given the volume of snow we...
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting justified; Online shopping scams; Huset’s Speedway upgrades
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 13, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Rapid City Police officer was justified in a deadly shooting from last November, according to the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Attorney General.
KELOLAND TV
Snow day history in Sioux Falls schools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This winter has the potential to outdo all winters back to 1995 in terms of snow days for the Sioux Falls School District. The SFSD has a history of snow days and late starts for schools starting with 1995-1996. Carly Uthe of the SFSD communications provided the historical record.
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
kynt1450.com
LOCAL SPORTS 1-13-23
The Yankton Gazelles took to the hardwood last night as they hosted the Watertown Arrows at the Summit Activities Center. KYNT Sports Director Bryce Ladwig broke down the action immediately following last night’s game. Coverage for the Gazelles next game on Saturday against O’Gorman can be found on KYNT...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND News: The early years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND TV is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year. KELO signed on as South Dakota’s very first TV station on May 19th, 1953. We sat down with the man whose father started it all; the place we call KELOLAND. “It was interesting, I...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal crash reported on I-90 east of Alexandria
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hanson County. The South Dakota DPS report says the 2001 Ford Excursion was eastbound on I-90 around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday when the icy roads caused the driver to lose control. The car went off the ditch and rolled multiple times.
KELOLAND TV
Snow piles put squeeze on parking spots
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Customers might have to make a few extra passes through the parking lot before they can find an open stall at their favorite store or restaurant. Private snow removal companies are trying to get caught up clearing snow in lots across Sioux Falls. Businesses...
KELOLAND TV
Making room for more snow in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow cleanup is still in full force about a week after a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow in Sioux Falls. The City’s street crews are picking up snow in Sioux Falls now, so there’s room for more in the future.
Comments / 0