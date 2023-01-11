Sweethearts & Heroes visit Glenwood Elementary

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A tag team of cape-less superheroes visited a Vestal Elementary School to show the students that each and every one of them are capable of major change.

The Sweethearts and Heroes program travels to school districts across the state to offer an engaging, and educational presentation focused on hope, empathy, and action.

The duo includes director of the organization Tom Murphy along with retired army sergeant and purple heart recipient, Rick Yarosh.

On Monday, the team paid a visit to Vestal’s Glenwood Elementary.

Yarosh is a motivational speaker from Vestal, who was burned severely while serving in Iraq.

He says that when it comes to explaining the concept of hope to young kids, his life story is the perfect analogy.

Sweethearts are carriers of hope. And they’re the people that give hope to those that are struggling with it at times. And my job is to let those kids recognize what they’re capable of. Like, how powerful they are. The hope that they carry, they carry it every single day.”

Throughout the presentation, students were invited to come up and participate in hands-on demonstrations showing how to support someone when they are being mistreated.

Yarosh describes a sweetheart as someone who pushes you to your limit to get the best out of you.

He says we are all capable of being sweethearts, as we all are carriers of hope.

And we can all become someone’s hero simply by comforting them when they seem down on themselves.

There’s a reason we teach kids so young, specific things, but we just tell kids to take care of each other, we’ve never taught them what to do. So, that’s what we’re doing today, we’re gonna teach them how we give them an action plan, we’ll give them the ABC’s of bullying, of treating people the right way.”

The program’s ABC’s starting with A say that if someone is being mistreated, or bullied, you should intervene and remove them from the situation.

Yarosh says the hardest step is B, which stands for being a buddy to someone who doesn’t have a lot of friends.

Finally, C stands for confronting the situation.

