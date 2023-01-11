ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Free Press

Ford F-150 Lightning laps the field as EVs dominate vehicle of the year winners

By Mark Phelan, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuUZP_0kBU4jpc00

Electric vehicles dominated the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year awards, winning two of the three, the jury of journalists that presents the awards announced Wednesday.

The electric Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6 were named truck and utility vehicle of the year, respectively. Car of the year Acura Integra was the sole winner powered by a traditional internal combustion engine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0geJ3h_0kBU4jpc00

The Lightning, EV6 and Integra were also named Free Press car, truck and utility of the year last week. I chose them as Free Press auto critic, and they also received my votes for the North American car, truck and utility awards — NACTOY, for short.

The other finalists for the awards were:

Truck: Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and Lordstown Endurance

Car: Genesis G80 EV and Nissan Z

Utility: Cadillac Lyriq and Genesis GV60

A big win for Lightning

The F-150 Lightning won by a wide margin, racking up 483 of 500 possible points. Each juror has 10 points to distribute as they see fit among the three finalists for each award.

“So many talented people poured their heart and soul into making this truck a reality,” chief engineer Linda Zhang said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fnP3f_0kBU4jpc00

“You’re going to see many more Lightnings," Ford Vice President of Electric Vehicles Darren Palmer said. “We’re increasing production to 150,000 this year.”

The EV6, a futuristic and sporty EV, netted 258 points.

“The EV6 launched Kia’s U.S. electric vehicle strategy,” Kia North America COO Steve Center said. “Kia electric vehicle sales increased 150% in 2022. Demand outpaced supply for most of the year.”

The Integra, an affordable and sporty compact sedan that recalls the values that made Acura a hit as the first Japanese luxury brand, won with 174 points.

“The Integra is critical to Acura. It’s bringing old customers back and attracting new ones,” said Emile Korkor, Acura vice president of sales.

More: Toyota is wasting an icon as Prius falls behind other brands

More: EVs dominate, but gasoline engines still play a role in Free Press vehicles of the year

The awards were presented at M1 Concourse, a car club with luxury garages and a track north of Detroit in Pontiac.

Jurors evaluated 47 new vehicles for the three awards, NACTOY president Gary Witzenburg said. That matched the figure for the largest field ever. We evaluate vehicles throughout the year, narrowing the field to the nine finalists in two earlier rounds of voting.

Jurors consider value, performance, innovation, design and other factors to select the winners.

EVs sweep SUV category

“This was the first year one category was all EVs,” juror and freelance journalist Karl Brauer said. “And SUVs are the biggest, more important category.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfRv3_0kBU4jpc00

“These are mainstream vehicles, not flukes. You can drive any one of them every day.”

The Lightning persuaded many EV skeptics to consider the technology when Ford fitted it to America’s perennially best-selling vehicle.

“The Lightning is the best truck I’ve ever driven,” juror and Autoblog editor-in-chief Greg Migliori said.

The Integra won a slugfest with the latest version of Nissan’s Z sports car and the first electric sedan from the up-and-coming Genesis luxury brand.

“The Integra is the most seamlessly engineered passenger car I’ve driven in a long time,” said Lindsay Brooke, editor-in-chief of SAE International’s Automotive Engineering and Autonomous Vehicle Engineering magazines.

Contact Mark Phelan: 313-222-6731 or mmphelan@freepress.com . Follow him on Twitter @ mark_phelan . Read more on autos and sign up for our autos newsletter . Become a subscriber .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford F-150 Lightning laps the field as EVs dominate vehicle of the year winners

Comments / 1

Related
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CarBuzz.com

America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country

UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Top Speed

What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
SlashGear

Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart

The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Top Speed

This Chinese Cruiser Makes A Laughing Stock Of The Harley-Davidson Iron 883

The global footprint of Chinese motorcycle companies is getting bigger with each passing day. While the industry still hasn’t made huge strides yet, some of its products are rather impressive. Case in context is the MBP C650V cruiser that has reached British and European markets to set the middleweight cruiser segment ablaze. More importantly, it makes popular cruisers like the Harley-Davidson Iron 883 and Kawasaki Vulcan 650 look unimpressive.
torquenews.com

The Harbor Freight Gift Every Car Owner Needs

Looking for a last-minute gift that is practical and easy to find? Here is arguably the best Harbor Freight gift anyone who owns a car can ask for this Christmas that is sure to be appreciated---even if the car owner is not mechanically inclined. A Service Center Complaint. In earlier...
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
KENTUCKY STATE
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
Ars Technica

Here’s why electric vehicles need EV-specific tires

One of the biggest promises of electric vehicles is that they provide relative freedom from constant car maintenance. Gone are oil and filter changes, spark plugs, tune-ups, diesel particulate traps, diesel exhaust aftertreatment fluid, and countless other parts to replace. There's not even so much as a muffler clamp to deal with.
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy