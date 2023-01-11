PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It was a busy day at the voter registration office in Northumberland County. Employees were preparing mail-in ballots for the upcoming special election. "Everybody was able to apply for a mail-in ballot for this election like they would for a normal one, so they're preparing all of the mailing envelopes, the materials to go out until the ballots arrive. Then we will put the ballots in and send them out to the voters," said Nathan Savidge, Chief Clerk of Northumberland County.

