Arrest made in shooting at Fossil Park in St. Petersburg

Marquiel Lamonte Anderson, 23, was arrested on Wednesday on one charge of attempted second-degree murder and two charges of violating his probation. [ Pinellas County Sheriff's Office ]

ST. PETERSBURG — City police have arrested a man who they shot and critically wounded another man after a fight on the basketball courts at Fossil Park on Sunday night.

Marquiel Lamonte Anderson, 23, was arrested on Wednesday on one charge of attempted second-degree murder and two charges of violating his probation. Court records show he was on probation for previous charges of leaving the scene of a crash with serious injury, felony battery and violating a no-contact order.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday at the park, which is located in the 6600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street N. The man who was shot is 38 years old and remained in critical condition on Wednesday, police said.

Police said a fight had broken out on the courts between the 38-year-old man and several other plays. He pulled a gun from a bag to disperse the crowd, police said. After he retreated, Anderson went to his car, got a gun and shot the man, police said.

Bail information about Anderson was not yet available Wednesday evening.