ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childersburg, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sylacauganews.com

[WATCH] Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One with Childersburg’s Johnny Johnson – Midfield and Central Coosa previews

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – Unfortunately, tonight’s Childersburg basketball game at Midfield has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather, but we’ll still bring you the preview of that contest plus tomorrow night’s home matchup against the Central Coosa Cougars. The Tiger Sports Network’s David McCurley...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga Lady Aggie Lani Varner signs on to pitch for CACC softball

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sylacauga softball celebrated on Friday as one of its own made her college decision final. In front of family, friends and teammates, pitcher Lani Varner signed to play college softball at Central Alabama Community College (CACC). Since 2021, Varner has struck out 308 batters with a...
SYLACAUGA, AL
jsugamecocksports.com

Track and Field opens 2023 action at UAB Saturday

JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville State returns to action on Saturday as the Gamecocks prepare for the first indoor meet of 2023 with UAB's Vulcan Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Gamecocks opened the season back in early December, again in Birmingham, with Birmingham Southern's Icebreaker meet. There, several Gamecocks made...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
AL.com

UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins enters NCAA transfer portal

There will be a new starting quarterback for the UAB football team in Trent Dilfer’s first season as head coach. A source confirmed to AL.com that Dylan Hopkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3sports. Hopkins led the Blazers to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Whataburger coming to east Alabama city

Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa church hosts tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christ Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa invites the public to a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon. The list of guest speakers includes Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David E. Gay, retired educator Ruby Simon, Pastor James Williams, the President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tuscaloosa, Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch and Pastor Walter Hawkins of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County

PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes County Man Killed in Wreck

A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash. Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka. Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained

An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy