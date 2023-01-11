Read full article on original website
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One with Childersburg’s Johnny Johnson – Midfield and Central Coosa previews
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – Unfortunately, tonight’s Childersburg basketball game at Midfield has been postponed due to the threat of severe weather, but we’ll still bring you the preview of that contest plus tomorrow night’s home matchup against the Central Coosa Cougars. The Tiger Sports Network’s David McCurley...
sylacauganews.com
Sylacauga Lady Aggie Lani Varner signs on to pitch for CACC softball
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sylacauga softball celebrated on Friday as one of its own made her college decision final. In front of family, friends and teammates, pitcher Lani Varner signed to play college softball at Central Alabama Community College (CACC). Since 2021, Varner has struck out 308 batters with a...
jsugamecocksports.com
Track and Field opens 2023 action at UAB Saturday
JACKSONVILLE – Jacksonville State returns to action on Saturday as the Gamecocks prepare for the first indoor meet of 2023 with UAB's Vulcan Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Gamecocks opened the season back in early December, again in Birmingham, with Birmingham Southern's Icebreaker meet. There, several Gamecocks made...
UAB quarterback Dylan Hopkins enters NCAA transfer portal
There will be a new starting quarterback for the UAB football team in Trent Dilfer’s first season as head coach. A source confirmed to AL.com that Dylan Hopkins has entered the NCAA transfer portal. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of On3sports. Hopkins led the Blazers to...
sylacauganews.com
CACC releases President’s and Dean’s List for Fall 2022 semester
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – 49 Central Alabama Community College (CACC) students were named to the President’s List for the Fall 2022 semester while another 93 made the Dean’s List. Students who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA while enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours qualified for the...
thecutoffnews.com
Megan Sims Brings Home Jefferson County District Spelling Bee 1st Place Trophy To McAdory Elementary School
HUGE congratulations to Miss Megan Sims! She is bringing the Jefferson County District Spelling Bee 1st Place trophy home to McAdory Elementary School.
Whataburger coming to east Alabama city
Whataburger is coming to another Alabama city - this time in Calhoun County. The City of Jacksonville announced today that the Texas-based burger chain will soon begin construction on a location on Pelham Road South, across from Starbucks. According to the city, “it may be a while for the project...
25 years her way: Sherri Jackson discusses a quarter-century of ‘loving on Birmingham’
The afro changed everything.
wbrc.com
Birmingham, Hoover sending workers, equipment to Selma to assist with storm cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the city of Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak, Birmingham and Hoover are sending help to assist with clean up. In total, the two cities will be sending 24 public works employees on Saturday. “Our hearts go out to our friends...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa church hosts tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christ Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa invites the public to a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It’s on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon. The list of guest speakers includes Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David E. Gay, retired educator Ruby Simon, Pastor James Williams, the President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tuscaloosa, Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch and Pastor Walter Hawkins of Dry Creek Baptist Church.
Birmingham to host supply drive for Selma residents
Birmingham will host a supply drive for Selma residents effected by Thursday's tornado, per a city release.
wvtm13.com
Vestavia Hills mom pulls son out of Louis Pizitz Middle School for racist bullying
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Mary Beth Ford, a mother of two, is upset after learning last school year her son was being called a racial slur and "a monkey" by two classmates at Louis Pizitz Middle School. "And that's been going on for 16 weeks every single day,” Ford...
WAFF
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The legendary Gordon Edwards Burns, known as ‘Country Boy Eddy’, has died at the age of 92. Burns is well-known in the Birmingham area for his time hosting the long-running ‘The Country Boy Eddie Show with Country Boy Eddy’ on WBRC FOX6 News from 1957 to 1993.
Vestavia Hills parent plans to withdraw student after ‘persistent’ bullying, racist abuse
For 83 days, Mary Beth Ford noticed a change in her son. She thought he had “found his tribe” at Pizitz Middle School in Vestavia Hills, where he had a good group of friends and was active in sports. But since his first day of eighth grade in August, he started to act more withdrawn.
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 13-15
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Jeff Richardson at 205-470-1307 or...
wbrc.com
Morris man facing multiple charges after high-speed chase in Walker County
PARRISH, Ala. (WBRC) - A Morris man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after a high-speed chase led officers across Walker County. Brandon Scott Moore Swack, 29, of Morris, was taken into custody after a Parrish police officer attempted to stop a vehicle he was driving Wednesday night near Parrish Cordova Highway in Walker County. Two females exited the vehicle before it nearly struck another vehicle as it sped away.
alabamanews.net
Lowndes County Man Killed in Wreck
A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash. Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka. Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on...
Shootout at Birmingham McDonald’s leaves 1 injured, 2 detained
An afternoon shootout at a Birmingham fast-food restaurant left at least one person injured. The gunfire erupted just before 4 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald’s at 1700 Finley Boulevard. According to police radio communications, multiple shots were fired. A caller described people running from the scene. Police said it appeared...
Governor Ivey Announces Another Round of Road and Bridge Projects Ahead of Second Term
Montgomery, AL – Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday announced that more than $40 million in state transportation funding is being awarded to cities and counties for various road and bridge projects. Calhoun County is not listed on the 2023 project list at this time, but last year Calhoun County received $2,685,844.73 under the Rebuild Alabama Act.
28-year-old identified as man shot to death at south Birmingham apartment complex
Authorities have released the name of a man shot to death Wednesday during an argument at a south Birmingham apartment complex. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim as Jayvonne David Banks. He was 28 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 5:09 p.m. at...
