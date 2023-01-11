Read full article on original website
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
This billionaire in Temple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTemple, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Killeen police reopen eastbound, westbound Veterans Memorial Boulevard
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Police Department says firefighters and other first responders have fully cleared the scene after asking drivers to avoid all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street due to a fire. All lanes are now open. 6 News...
Killeen musician donates $1500 in tips to KPD Homeless Outreach Team
KILLEEN, Texas — A local musician in Killeen is using his talents to help the community, but his music is raising far more than just the pitch. Jarin Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has put his musical talents towards raising money for several worthy causes in the Central Texas area. His latest philanthropic performance? Helping the unhoused community in Killeen.
Killeen firefighters fight Thursday evening fire
KILLEEN, Texas — A burning brush fire on Atlas and Hercules Avenue is now contained, according to the Killeen Fire Department. Firefighters were called out to the fire Thursday around 5:14 p.m. By the time units arrived, approximately 35 acres were burned throughout surrounding area apartments, according to KFD.
Man sentenced to life for 2020 death of Austin car dealership employee
According to Travis County court records, 33-year-old Alberto Torres initially filed a not-guilty plea to the courts two days before his conviction and sentencing.
Volunteers needed for wreath retrieval in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is looking for volunteers for its wreath retrieval event. The event will take place Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH-195. No registration is required to participate.
Temple police make arrest in aggravated assault
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault. Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual that driving too fast through a neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and police do have a...
Suspect in custody for allegedly shooting at speeding vehicle: Temple police
TEMPLE, Texas – A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting at someone who raced through a Temple neighborhood at a high speed, police said Saturday. Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane about 4 p.m. Saturday. No injuries were reported in what police have deemed...
Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas
This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. I’m a pepper he’s a pepper she’s a pepper we’re a pepper wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too? Everyone can be a pepper and learn more about this iconic soft drink too at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.
State of Texas: ‘We’re going to war’—Rules battle highlights fights to come at the Capitol
Some Republicans have argued that since their party has majority control of the House, Democrats should not be given the ability to have the power that comes with chairmanships.
Inconsistent details have Killeen mother questioning daughter's death
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is pleading for answers after her daughter took a road trip to Maryland with friends in July 2022, but never came home. Zkira Kemp (20) was a student at Prairie View A&M University and her mother, Jalanda Kemp, says she was a beautiful person with a big heart.
Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location
TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
TCSO: Pflugerville man charged with murder after turning himself in, confessing to shooting
Officials have charged a man with murder after he turned himself in and confessed to a Friday evening shooting in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane that left one person dead.
Local veteran says Veteran Affairs Department made him wait months for a doctor's appointment
TEMPLE, Texas — Eric Rossner is a military vet who's been hard at work for the past few years. However, being a truck driver after serving meant he spent a lot of time away from his family. So, he wanted to change that. "Being that I was in the...
Man sentenced for tampering, capital murder charge dismissed
A man was sentenced a to 25 years in prison after he pled guilty to tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair involving a human corpse.
Temple residents on high alert after man is seen throwing rocks off overpass onto I-35
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Facebook post if keeping residents in Temple on high alert after a man was seen throwing heavy objects like rocks and lumber off an overpass on Interstate 35. It’s a crime that can span from a simple traffic violation to a homicide investigation. “We...
City of Killeen clears 109 warrants, forgives $58K in fines during Safe Harbor warrant forgiveness program
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Municipal Court announced 61 citizens appeared at the courthouse to clear 109 warrants with a total value of $58,419 during the warrant forgiveness period in December 2022. During that time, citizens with outstanding warrants were able to go to the courthouse without fear of...
Waco Fire Department responding to multiple vehicle crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash with at least one person trapped inside a car. The crash happened at S. 28th St. and Franklin Ave. This is a developing story.
The Salvation Army of Bell County seeks local support with food distribution
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are other Salvation Army-related segments. Local donations and volunteers are needed at the Salvation Army of Bell County, according to the non-profit. The Salvation Army of Bell County will be hosting its monthly mobile food distribution on Jan....
Bell County set to sue Killeen over marijuana ordinance
Bell County commissioners voted to move forward with a lawsuit over the 'Proposition A' ordinance at the end of the year.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
