Killeen, TX

KCEN

Killeen musician donates $1500 in tips to KPD Homeless Outreach Team

KILLEEN, Texas — A local musician in Killeen is using his talents to help the community, but his music is raising far more than just the pitch. Jarin Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has put his musical talents towards raising money for several worthy causes in the Central Texas area. His latest philanthropic performance? Helping the unhoused community in Killeen.
KCEN

Killeen firefighters fight Thursday evening fire

KILLEEN, Texas — A burning brush fire on Atlas and Hercules Avenue is now contained, according to the Killeen Fire Department. Firefighters were called out to the fire Thursday around 5:14 p.m. By the time units arrived, approximately 35 acres were burned throughout surrounding area apartments, according to KFD.
fox44news.com

Volunteers needed for wreath retrieval in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is looking for volunteers for its wreath retrieval event. The event will take place Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH-195. No registration is required to participate.
KWTX

Temple police make arrest in aggravated assault

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault. Around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Parkfield Lane. Witnesses report the suspect shot at an individual that driving too fast through a neighborhood. No injuries have been reported and police do have a...
sillyamerica.com

Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. I’m a pepper he’s a pepper she’s a pepper we’re a pepper wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too? Everyone can be a pepper and learn more about this iconic soft drink too at the Dr Pepper Museum in Waco, Texas.
KCEN

Popeyes issues response about reported unpaid staff at Temple location

TEMPLE, Texas — Shortly after we aired a story about a group of Popeyes employees in Temple who claim they haven't been paid in weeks, the corporation released a statement and said the franchisee who owns and operates the West Adams Avenue location is "experiencing some technical hurdles with the new payroll system."
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.12.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. Laziza Mediterranean Cuisine at 501 Westview Village in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 79. According to the food safety worker, several foods in the walk-in cooler exceeded the 7-day storage requirement. The sanitizer was way...
KCEN

KCEN

