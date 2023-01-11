KILLEEN, Texas — A local musician in Killeen is using his talents to help the community, but his music is raising far more than just the pitch. Jarin Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has put his musical talents towards raising money for several worthy causes in the Central Texas area. His latest philanthropic performance? Helping the unhoused community in Killeen.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO