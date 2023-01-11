Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.

MCCONNELLSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO