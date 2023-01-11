Read full article on original website
Zelda Carbaugh Wible obituary 1945~2023
Zelda Carbaugh Wible, 77, of Mercersburg, PA passed away January 9, 2023 in the York Hospital. Born November 23, 1945 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Willie and Florence (Rhodes) Carbaugh. Zelda attended McConnellsburg Area Schools. She was employed by TFP Data Systems retiring in 2007....
Freddy Wayne Penrod obituary 1935~2023
Freddy Wayne Penrod, 87 of Mercersburg, Pa., passed away peacefully on January 10, 2023. Born Dec. 15, 1935 in South Fork, Pa., he was a son of the late Wilbur and Inzie Penrod. Freddy worked at Mac Trucks for 37 years for which he was very proud. He worked many...
Dean Eldon Fullmer obituary 1935~2023
Dean Eldon Fullmer, 88, of Newburg, passed away on his birthday, which was Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sunday, January 13, 1935 in Berwick, Columbia County, PA, he was a son of the late Earl Leroy and Amy Uarda Marshall Fullmer. Dean...
Raiders deliver the fastest time in nine swim meet events
The Shippensburg University men’s swimming team had individuals post the fastest time in nine of Friday’s 11 events as the Raiders completed a road trip to Edinboro with a 117-73 victory over the Fighting Scots in a dual meet at McComb Fieldhouse. How it happened. The meet began...
Howard Clifford “Chic” Hutton 1928~2023
Mr. Howard Clifford “Chic” Hutton, 94, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 believing John 3:16 “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Kevin D Aul obituary 1956~2023
Kevin D Aul, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 15, 1956 in Dover, OH, he was the son of the late Donald and Martha (Jacobs) Aul. He was employed as a truck driver for several different trucking companies throughout his...
Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023
Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
Margaret Nancy Bartle obituary 1936~2023
Margaret Nancy Bartle, 86, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away January 12, 2023, at home. She was born on September 6, 1936, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to Charles R. Fatzinger and Margaret L. Oelenschlager. Nancy was an elementary school art teacher, dedicated to her students. She loved to travel with her husband...
Wedding Announcement: Erin Martz & Channing Nenninger
Erin Martz & Channing Nenninger are thrilled to announce that they were happily married on November 20, 2022 in the eyes of God during a private ceremony in their Chambersburg home. Channing is a Mechanic for Letterkenny Army Depot, and Erin is an Army veteran and Certified Medical Assistant. They...
Betty J Carbaugh obituary 1943~2023
Betty J Carbaugh, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, PA on February 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Ellsworth Cromer and granddaughter of the late Iva Pearl Zimmerman, who raised her. Betty attended...
Margaret Eileen Rohrer obituary 1929~2023
Margaret Eileen Rohrer, 94, passed away January 12, 2023. She was born on January 7, 1929, in Hagerstown, Maryland to Oda K. and Alice S. (Saunders) Bussard. Margaret graduated from Hagerstown High School with the class of 1947 and was an employee of Knouse Foods. She was a member of...
Guy L “Gus” Tanger obituary 1925~2023
Guy L “Gus” Tanger, age 97, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at UPMC Carlisle. He was born February 5, 1925 in York Springs, PA, as the son of the late Guy E. and Jessie (Melhorn) Tanger. Gus graduated in the Class of 1943 from...
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023
Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
Sarah Andrews obituary 1925~2023
Sarah Andrews, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness. She was born May 27, 1925 in Fulton County, PA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jacob Rouzer. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Richard Andrews. Together they started the photography business,...
Mary-Jane LeFevre obituary 1925~2023
Mary-Jane LeFevre, 97, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Shook Home. Born October 3, 1925 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert I. and Mabel Buss Giering. Mary-Jane was a 1944 graduate of Dover High School in Dover, OH. She...
Second half surge propels SU Men’s Basketball to win at West Chester
The Shippensburg University men’s basketball team rode a second-half surge to post a run-away victory over the West Chester Golden Rams in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) clash Wednesday on the road, 76-61. How it happened. Shippensburg (8-6, 6-2 PSAC) turned a close contest into a rout by...
Randy E Heckman obituary 1956~2023
Randy E Heckman, 66, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Zula E. (Lynch) Heckman, Sr. Randy was a 1976 graduate of the Shippensburg High...
David Allen Heinbaugh Jr. 1975~2023
David Allen Heinbaugh Jr., 47, of Carlisle passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023 in UPMC West Shore. He was born February 19, 1975 in Carlisle. He had worked as a supervisor at Ames, in Carlisle. David enjoyed hiking, camping, working on his cars, and especially spending time with his grandchildren,...
Roger Lee Moats obituary 1956~2023
Roger Lee Moats, age 66, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home in McConnellsburg, PA. Roger was born on July 6, 1956, in McConnellsburg, PA. Roger was the son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Moats. Roger worked many years for, E&E Contractors in McConnellsburg,...
Gerald S Snider obituary 1931~2023
Gerald S Snider (Ace), 91, of Chambersburg died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Laural Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 7, 1931, the son of the late Edgar F. and Ruth S. Snider of St. Thomas, PA. A lifelong member of the St Thomas Lutheran Church, Gerald...
