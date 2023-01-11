ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shippensburg, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Free Press

Zelda Carbaugh Wible obituary 1945~2023

Zelda Carbaugh Wible, 77, of Mercersburg, PA passed away January 9, 2023 in the York Hospital. Born November 23, 1945 in McConnellsburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Willie and Florence (Rhodes) Carbaugh. Zelda attended McConnellsburg Area Schools. She was employed by TFP Data Systems retiring in 2007....
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Dean Eldon Fullmer obituary 1935~2023

Dean Eldon Fullmer, 88, of Newburg, passed away on his birthday, which was Friday, January 13, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Sunday, January 13, 1935 in Berwick, Columbia County, PA, he was a son of the late Earl Leroy and Amy Uarda Marshall Fullmer. Dean...
NEWBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Kevin D Aul obituary 1956~2023

Kevin D Aul, 66, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 15, 1956 in Dover, OH, he was the son of the late Donald and Martha (Jacobs) Aul. He was employed as a truck driver for several different trucking companies throughout his...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Emily L Swift obituary 1944~2023

Emily L Swift, 78, of Gettysburg, PA died Thursday evening, January 12, 2023 at Transitions Healthcare. Born May 31, 1944 in Berwick, PA she was the daughter of Alfred Roberts and the late Clara (Kershner) Roberts. Mrs. Swift loved the arts and enjoyed painting, crocheting, and needle point. She was...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Margaret Nancy Bartle obituary 1936~2023

Margaret Nancy Bartle, 86, of Fayetteville, Pennsylvania passed away January 12, 2023, at home. She was born on September 6, 1936, in Doylestown, Pennsylvania to Charles R. Fatzinger and Margaret L. Oelenschlager. Nancy was an elementary school art teacher, dedicated to her students. She loved to travel with her husband...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty J Carbaugh obituary 1943~2023

Betty J Carbaugh, age 79, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born in Waynesboro, PA on February 9, 1943, she was the daughter of the late John Ellsworth Cromer and granddaughter of the late Iva Pearl Zimmerman, who raised her. Betty attended...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese 1951~2023

Barbara Jean Libenson Leese, age 71, died peacefully in her sleep at home with her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. She died due to complications from MS. Born on December 20, 1951 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., she lived on a farm south of McConnellsburg since 1976, where she actively helped with a flock of sheep, hives of honeybees, and a large vegetable garden as long as her health allowed.
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sarah Andrews obituary 1925~2023

Sarah Andrews, 97, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness. She was born May 27, 1925 in Fulton County, PA, the daughter of the late Elizabeth and Jacob Rouzer. She was predeceased by her husband, L. Richard Andrews. Together they started the photography business,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Mary-Jane LeFevre obituary 1925~2023

Mary-Jane LeFevre, 97, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the Shook Home. Born October 3, 1925 in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Robert I. and Mabel Buss Giering. Mary-Jane was a 1944 graduate of Dover High School in Dover, OH. She...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Randy E Heckman obituary 1956~2023

Randy E Heckman, 66, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on July 18, 1956 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Charles W. and Zula E. (Lynch) Heckman, Sr. Randy was a 1976 graduate of the Shippensburg High...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

David Allen Heinbaugh Jr. 1975~2023

David Allen Heinbaugh Jr., 47, of Carlisle passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023 in UPMC West Shore. He was born February 19, 1975 in Carlisle. He had worked as a supervisor at Ames, in Carlisle. David enjoyed hiking, camping, working on his cars, and especially spending time with his grandchildren,...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Roger Lee Moats obituary 1956~2023

Roger Lee Moats, age 66, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at his home in McConnellsburg, PA. Roger was born on July 6, 1956, in McConnellsburg, PA. Roger was the son of the late Floyd and Dorothy Moats. Roger worked many years for, E&E Contractors in McConnellsburg,...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Gerald S Snider obituary 1931~2023

Gerald S Snider (Ace), 91, of Chambersburg died Friday, January 6, 2023, at Laural Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born October 7, 1931, the son of the late Edgar F. and Ruth S. Snider of St. Thomas, PA. A lifelong member of the St Thomas Lutheran Church, Gerald...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy