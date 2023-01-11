Read full article on original website
Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche
COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
Moxee police searching for missing juvenile
MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
Ostrom workers gather to support union
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. – Ostrom Mushroom Farm workers gathered on Friday afternoon to share their voice in support of a worker’s union. Employees reported having 80-90% of workers votes in favor of a union, but the company has been difficult to deal worth, according to a family member of a worker.
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
Administration schedules new picture day for West Valley High School
YAKIMA, Wash. – The West Valley High School has rescheduled its senior picture day for January 18 after hearing from the community over the events of their first scheduled picture day. On January 4, West Valley students were provided tuxedos and shawls to be worn during the photo but...
Cowiche Canyon Conservancy closes trails over muddy conditions
YAKIMA, Wash. — The Cowiche Canyon Conservancy has reported its Uplands and Rocky Top trails are currently closed to the public due to muddy conditions from snow melt over the past week. The Uplands trails are also called the Scenic trails. The conservancy says staying off the trails at...
MLK, Jr celebration march to close some Yakima streets
YAKIMA, Wash.- Starting at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 16 some Yakima roads will be closed for the Martin Luther King, Jr Celebration March. Yakima street closures for MLK, Jr Celebration March:. Martin Luther King, Jr Blvd will be closed from North 5th Ave to North 8th St. 8th St...
